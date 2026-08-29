European round-up: Last-gasp Marquinhos denies Lille, Bayern open Bundesliga campaign in style

PSG were two goals down and heading for a first opening-week defeat before Marquinhos rescued a point with the last touch of a remarkable game at the Decathlon Arena in Lille.

Olivier Giroud put the hosts in front and then turned provider, threading a precise ball inside the area for summer signing Dilane Bakwa, who announced himself to Ligue 1 with a stunning debut strike.

PSG, without the injured Ousmane Dembele, were visibly rattled, and Luis Enrique's side came into the evening having only drawn at Rennes on the opening weekend thanks to two Ferran Torres goals.

Vitinha clawed one back with a fierce effort from midfield, but Lille seemed certain to hold on until Marquinhos ghosted in to head home in the dying seconds.

Bayern Munich 5-1 Stuttgart

Vincent Kompany's side left no room for doubt about their intentions on the opening day of the new Bundesliga season, thrashing Stuttgart 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Dayot Upamecano led the way from the back and Michael Olise continued the outstanding form he showed throughout last season, while Luis Diaz and Josip Stanisic also got on the scoresheet in a dominant second-half display.

Stuttgart pulled one back but it was mere consolation against a Bayern side that looks every bit as formidable as they did under their previous management.

Harry Kane, who scored 36 Bundesliga goals last season, registered another contribution to add to his already remarkable return.

AC Milan 2-0 Venezia

Ruben Amorim enjoyed a comfortable home debut at the San Siro as AC Milan made it back-to-back league wins to open their Serie A season, beating newly promoted Venezia 2-0 with goals from Goncalo Ramos and a Redouane Halhal own goal.

Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system was again in evidence, with the former Manchester United manager continuing to impose his methods on a squad still adjusting to his demands.

Ramos, the club's record signing, is adapting quickly and looks sharp in the system, drawing praise from his manager post-match.