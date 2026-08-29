Brazilian Army Conducts Joint Training with Uruguayan Military, Prepares for 2027 Field Deployment

The Brazilian Army assembled 271 personnel alongside 37 members of the Uruguayan National Army for Operation Minuano, a combined exercise aimed at training senior staff and troops in a UN-sanctioned peacekeeping mission scenario. The activity took place from August 17 to 21, in Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul.

The information was released by the Brazilian Army on August 28, 2026. Led by the 8th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the exercise mobilized 308 military personnel and utilized three training modalities: constructive simulation, virtual simulation, and fire support.

Operation Minuano Brought Together 308 Military Personnel from Both Countries

Operation Minuano gathers 271 Brazilian military personnel and 37 Uruguayans for UN peacekeeping training, preparing for a field phase with real troops and equipment in 2027.

Image: EB

The training included 308 participants from various military organizations.

Of this total, 271 were from the Brazilian Army and 37 from the Uruguayan National Army, represented by the IV Army Division.

Exercise Occurred from August 17 to 21 in Pelotas

The Minuano Operation was conducted over five days.

Activities took place between August 17 and 21 at the Headquarters of the 8th Motorized Infantry Brigade in Pelotas.

Scenario Simulated a UN Peacekeeping Mission

Operation Minuano gathers 271 Brazilian military personnel and 37 Uruguayans for UN peacekeeping training, preparing for a field phase with real troops and equipment in 2027.

Image: EB

The training was structured to place Brazilian and Uruguayan troops in scenarios related to a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The objective was to train both the command staffs and the troops, focusing on planning, coordination, and responding to military challenges presented during the exercise.

Command staffs trained in planning and decision-making

The so-called constructive simulation focused on a significant part of the command staffs' work.

This modality emphasized the planning and decision-making processes, allowing military personnel from both countries to collaboratively develop responses to simulated scenarios.

Brazilians and Uruguayans occupied the same operational cells

The participation was organized in an integrated manner between the two armies.

Cells such as Maneuver, Logistics, and Intelligence, among others, brought together Brazilians and Uruguayans during the development of solutions for military challenges presented by the Exercise Leadership.

Combat software received the plans prepared by military personnel

Minuano Operation brings together 271 Brazilian military and 37 Uruguayans in training for UN peace missions and prepares a field phase with troops and real weapons in 2027.

image: EB

After the planning phase, the data was taken to the virtual simulation.

The combat software received the plans prepared by the command staffs and virtually simulated the anticipated confrontations during the operation.

Systems showed results for a new analysis by the command staffs

The results produced by the computational systems returned to the teams responsible for planning.

The military personnel were then able to analyze the performance of the decisions made and use the data to evaluate and improve their own planning.

Fire support was also executed virtually

The third aspect of the training involved the planning and virtual execution of fire support.

The military personnel worked on the fires that would be employed to support the combat actions planned by the 8th Motorized Infantry Brigade within the exercise.

Part of the simulations took place in Santa Maria

The modalities of virtual simulation and fire support were conducted from Santa Maria, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The activities utilized the infrastructure of the Southern Training Center, a unit specialized in combat simulation exercises.

Southern Training Center provided technological resources

The CA-Sul was responsible for the provision and management of the technological resources used during the training.

The structure allowed for the transformation of planning developed by the teams into computational scenarios and provided results for subsequent evaluation.

Exercise Aimed to Align Procedures of Both Armies

Brazilian and Uruguayan soldiers were involved in both directing and executing the plans.

According to the Army, this interaction allowed for the sharing of experiences, knowledge, and procedures, contributing to the professional development of members from both forces.

Operation Also Sought to Enhance Combined Operational Capacity

The simultaneous presence of soldiers from Brazil and Uruguay aimed to strengthen joint operations.

The training was designed to enhance interoperability and military cooperation, preparing teams from both countries to work together in the same operation.

2027 Phase Will Replace Computers with Ground Operations

The 2026 Minuano Operation was presented as preparation for a new phase.

In 2027, Brazilians and Uruguayans are expected to operate jointly again, but this time in a mode called live simulation.

Troops, Weapons, and Environment Will Be Real in the Next Phase

The central difference will lie in how the training will be executed.

In the phase scheduled for 2027, the soldiers, the weapons, and the environment will be real, while the effects produced by the combat will remain simulated.

Troops Will Execute Maneuvers, Techniques, and Combat Procedures

The soldiers will have to effectively deploy to the field during the next phase.

The schedule includes the execution of maneuvers, techniques, tactics, and combat procedures, extending the training beyond the scenarios replicated by computers.

2027 Training Should Deepen Integration Between Brazil and Uruguay

The next phase aims to elevate the training level of the staff and troops involved.

With the field operations, the expectation expressed by the Army is to further strengthen interoperability, military cooperation, and the ability of Brazilians and Uruguayans to execute combined operations.