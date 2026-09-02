Army doesnt operate out of revenge: Lt Gen Dhillon on Operation Maa

Former 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd.) shares insights from Operation Maa during a screening of the documentary at Tagore Theatre

Chandigarh: Counter-terrorism and compassion can go hand in hand, former 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd.) said Thursday while reflecting on Operation Maa, an Army-led initiative that sought to bring radicalised Kashmiri youth back to their families and the mainstream.Speaking after a screening of the documentary Operation Maa at Tagore Theatre, Dhillon, popularly known as â€œTinyâ€ Dhillon, said the initiative was built around a simple but powerful observation: the deep bond between Kashmiri mothers and sons who had taken up arms.The 47-minute documentary, directed by Tanuj Bhatia, traces the evolution of the Army's counter-radicalisation effort during Dhillon's tenure as the Corps Commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps. The screening was organised by the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation and attended by former Army chief Gen VP Malik (retd.), who heads the organisation.Dhillon said the idea took shape over multiple postings in Kashmir after noticing that letters recovered from slain militants were often written either by their mothers or addressed to them.Soon after taking charge as Corps Commander, he publicly announced that any militant wishing to return could contact a parent, sibling, teacher or the nearest Army unit.â€œWe assured them that we would bring their child back,â€ he said.The initiative gained momentum after the Pulwama terror attack in Feb 2019. Following operations against those responsible, Dhillon appealed directly to mothers, urging them to persuade their sons to abandon militancy and return home.Families at the CentreDrawing on Army data, Dhillon said 83% of youth who later joined militant ranks had previously been involved in stone-pelting incidents recorded by police. The figures also revealed the short life expectancy of many new recruits: 64% of those killed in encounters died within a year of taking up arms.He said these statistics were used to engage families and demonstrate the consequences of allowing young men to drift towards militancy.Despite heightened public anger after major terror attacks, Dhillon maintained that the Army's response could not be driven by vengeance.â€œIn the military, we do not operate out of a desire for revenge,â€ he said.According to him, firm counter-terror operations and efforts to save vulnerable youth were complementary, not contradictory, elements of the broader strategy.Patience and PersistenceDhillon acknowledged that some youths who returned later rejoined militant groups. Yet, he said, the Army never abandoned attempts to rehabilitate them.â€œWe do not lose heart. We persist till the very end,â€ he said.He recalled an operation in Tral involving a teenage student, where Army officers brought the boy's parents and teacher to the site to persuade him to surrender. When the youth's phone balance ran out during negotiations, a senior officer recharged it so the conversation could continue.â€œPatience is paramount,â€ Dhillon said.Recalling one success story, he spoke of a family devastated after a young man joined militancy. His father fell ill, his mother struggled with health issues and the household began to unravel. After the youth returned home, the family recovered and his sister later emerged as a gold medallist in debating.â€œWhen a child comes back, the entire family gets back on track,â€ he said.Dhillon described Kashmir as being in a â€œconsolidation phaseâ€ where sustaining peace was becoming increasingly important as active militancy declined.â€œPeacebuilding takes the most time,â€ he said.