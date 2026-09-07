US takes drone technology to Africas 3rd strongest military as it deepens security partnership

The latest training took place at Operating Location Bauchi, where US and Nigerian forces are conducting a series of activities designed to share military expertise, strengthen Nigeria’s capabilities and improve interoperability between the two countries’ forces.

According to the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), one area that generated particular interest was unmanned aircraft systems, with US Army personnel training members of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces Regiment on their operation and use.

The UAS training was led by US Army Sgt. Mark Murphy, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. Murphy trained approximately 10 members of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces Regiment during a session that began with about 45 minutes of instruction before moving into hands-on training.

Murphy introduced the Nigerian personnel to the system, explained its operation and discussed techniques US personnel have used while employing UAS at Bauchi. After learning the basic controls, the Nigerian personnel were able to operate the aircraft themselves.

â€œThey were really excited with being able to get hands-on time with it,â€ Murphy said. â€œThey were excited about doing more training with it in the future.â€

The training also covered how information collected by UAS can be incorporated into military operations.

â€œI love training Soldiers,â€ Murphy said, describing training as one of the main responsibilities of the Army’s noncommissioned officer corps.

Other training conducted between the two forces has included combat lifesaver and tactical combat casualty care, weapons familiarisation, camouflage, water treatment and testing, explosive ordnance disposal and small-unit tactics.

The relationship has also extended beyond formal military activities, with US and Nigerian personnel participating in basketball and volleyball when weather and operational commitments allow. AFRICOM said additional training opportunities are being developed at Bauchi.

Nigeria joins wider US military engagement across Africa







The expanding cooperation with Nigeria comes as the US military continues to deepen specialised partnerships with several African countries.

During African Lion 26, the US-led multinational exercise held in May across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, more than 20 service members from four countries participated in an inaugural drone academics programme in Morocco focused on small unmanned aircraft systems and counter-drone capabilities.

Nigeria was among the African countries involved in that drone-focused programme, placing its latest UAS training at Bauchi within a broader US effort to expand African military familiarity with unmanned systems.

The US is also maintaining deeper security partnerships elsewhere on the continent, including with countries in East Africa and the Sahel, through military exercises, professional exchanges, intelligence cooperation and specialised training.

The UAS training follows the March deployment of US MQ-9 Reaper drones and about 200 American troops to Nigeria, giving Washington a more direct intelligence and training role in the country’s fight against Islamist militants.

For Nigeria, however, the relationship has taken on additional significance as Abuja confronts persistent threats from ISIS-linked militants and other armed groups.

In May, AFRICOM conducted operations against ISIS targets in northeastern Nigeria in coordination with the Nigerian government. AFRICOM said the May 16 operation killed a senior ISIS figure, while additional coordinated strikes were conducted on May 17.

The US-Nigeria security relationship is therefore expanding beyond conventional military exercises into training, intelligence sharing, operational cooperation and specialised technologies such as unmanned aircraft systems.

The latest UAS training at Bauchi does not represent a standalone exercise. It is part of a continuing US effort to build the capabilities of Nigerian forces while strengthening the military-to-military relationship with one of Africa’s most strategically important security partners.