David Harbour Details Working With Millie Bobby Brown Again After ‘Stranger Things’ (Exclusive)

For David Harbour, there’s nothing strange about working with Millie Bobby Brown.

That’s why the Stranger ThingsÂ actor jumped at the chance to reunite with his costar on a new Netflix show, joking that he and Brown “can’t get enough” of each other despite having played father and daughter across 10 years.Â

“I go anywhere in the world and people know the relationship of Hopper and Eleven,” Harbour exclusively told E! News at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 6. “There’s something about that I thought was so special.”

Although Stranger Things came to an end in 2025 after five season, the 51-year-old said still “wanted to use the building blocks of the dynamic between me and her” to explore other stories and “build something that was really unique and original.”

“It really is a working relationship, where we love what we bring out in each other,” Harbour continued. “You’re in service of a greater story, and we both know how to do that and think about that and talk about that.”

He added, “I love what we have togetherÂ and I love to be able to see her on a daily basis.”