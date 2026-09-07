Nigerian Army grooms young officers for operational readiness

From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to continuous combat training and operational preparedness as the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army concluded its 2026 Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition at the 3 Battalion Barracks, Effurun, Delta State.

The five-day competition, which started last Monday with shooting range activities, witnessed other intensive training exercises, such as a 5km Endurance Race, Swimming, Map Reading and Obstacle Crossing, which brought the week-long activities to an end last Friday.

The training event brought together personnel drawn from the 6 Division, comprising 2 Brigade, 16 Brigade, 63 Brigade and the Garrison, which featured fifteen (15) of their best personnel each to participate in a series of demanding military exercises designed to test physical fitness, marksmanship, tactical competence, teamwork, endurance and leadership capabilities.

Speaking at the grand finale and closing ceremony, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Everest Ifeanyi Okoro, described the competition as a significant demonstration of the professionalism and combat preparedness of officers and soldiers of the Division.

Okoro said the events provided an opportunity for troops to demonstrate their physical resilience, tactical competence, marksmanship and leadership qualities, adding that the obstacle crossing competition, which climaxed the exercise, was particularly revealing of the teamwork, endurance and determination expected of modern military personnel.

According to him, the complex security challenges confronting Nigeria require an Army that maintains constant operational readiness, discipline and professionalism.

He explained that such exercises were not merely ceremonial activities but carefully designed training programmes aimed at evaluating standard operating procedures, testing equipment, improving tactical movement and equipping junior commanders with practical decision-making skills required in operational environments.

â€œThe proficiency demonstrated across all events this week proves that 6 Division remains sharp, responsive and capable of fulfilling its operational mandates across its area of responsibility,â€ the GOC said.

He commended the organising committee, personnel of 63 Brigade and affiliate units for what he described as thorough planning, effective coordination and successful execution of the competition.

Okoro also praised the organisers for maintaining high standards of logistics, transparent scoring and safety throughout the five-day exercise.

Addressing the participating formations and competitors, the GOC urged them to take the lessons acquired during the competition back to their respective units, irrespective of whether they emerged with trophies.

He said every participant had emerged from the exercise â€œsharper, stronger, more cohesive and more capableâ€ than when they arrived.

The GOC further stressed the importance of maintaining discipline, physical fitness and combat readiness, noting that the skills developed during the competition would be critical to effective performance during real-world deployments.

He also acknowledged the support of traditional rulers and host communities, stressing that civil-military cooperation remained a cornerstone of the Army's operational strategy.

Okoro expressed appreciation to the Royal Father of the Day and other distinguished guests for their presence, saying their support demonstrated the strong relationship and mutual trust between the military, traditional institutions and host communities.

He subsequently declared the 2026 6 Division Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition officially closed.

Earlier in his vote of thanks, the Commander, 63 Brigade, Asaba, Brigadier General Ibrahim Buhari, expressed gratitude to God and participants for the successful completion of the five-day combat proficiency programme for young officers.

Buhari said the training had equipped the young officers with the tactical, physical and mental resilience needed for military operations, particularly in the challenging riverine environment of the South-South.

He commended the officials, umpires and instructors who participated in the training and competitions, noting that their professionalism and dedication contributed significantly to the success of the programme.

Addressing the participating officers, the Brigade Commander urged them to remember that the proficiency acquired during the programme was not merely for ceremonial purposes but for the defence of the nation and saving lives during operations.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Commanding Officers of 5 and 3 Battalions Rear, the Commanding Officer of 343 Artillery Regiment and other supporting units for their roles in ensuring the success of the exercise.

The Royal Father of the Day and Special Guest of Honour, His Royal Majesty Pere Peremobowei Shadrack Erebulu, Peremobowei of Kabowei Kingdom and Traditional Ruler of Patani, Delta State, also commended the Nigerian Army for sustaining the proficiency competition.

Erebulu described the physical endurance, teamwork, speed and discipline displayed by the troops during the obstacle crossing competition as evidence of the high standard of training maintained by the Nigerian Army.

The monarch stressed that physical and tactical training remained the foundation of an effective military force, noting that the resilience demonstrated by the troops would boost the confidence of host communities in the ability of the military to protect lives and property.

He congratulated the participating formations and individual winners, saying that every formation that took part in the various events had demonstrated the true spirit of soldiering, sportsmanship and military discipline.

According to him, the lessons learnt and bonds forged during the competition would help the personnel in safeguarding host communities, confronting security threats and contributing to national peace.

The traditional ruler also commended Major General Okoro for his leadership of 6 Division and for sustaining the training initiative, particularly noting that the GOC had only recently assumed command.

He similarly congratulated Brigadier General Buhari and the organising committee for hosting what he described as a seamless, professional, transparent and safe competition.

Erebulu pledged the continued support of traditional institutions to the Armed Forces, stressing that palace doors and prayers remained open to the leadership and personnel of 6 Division.

He said traditional rulers would continue to promote civil-military cooperation, peaceful coexistence and collaboration with security agencies to ensure that communities remained safe partners in the protection of lives and property.

The five-day exercise ended with the presentation of awards to outstanding formations and individual competitors, with the participating personnel expected to return to their respective formations with improved combat skills, discipline and operational readiness.

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