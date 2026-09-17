Ugandan truckers stranded as South Sudan army seizes commercial vehicles for military operations

Ugandan truck drivers operating in South Sudan have accused the host country's military of forcibly seizing their commercial vehicles in Bor City, Jonglei State, to transport troops to unknown destinations.

According to drivers who spoke to this publication, at least four Ugandan-registered trucks were commandeered on Wednesday morning. Several other operators carrying commercial goods have reportedly been ordered to offload their cargo immediately so their vehicles can be converted for military transport.

Two of the vehicles were seized at the Laudheli Landing Site, while two others were impounded in Mina Township, South Sudan.

Mr. Isaac Katabazi, the chairperson of the Regional Truck Transformation Initiative, condemned the military's actions, warning that forced requisitioning of civilian vehicles severely compromises driver safety.

â€œWe need help in Bor, South Sudan. This morning, the army of South Sudan hijacked four trucks and drivers. The army has taken them to military facilities to ferry soldiers to unknown places,â€ Mr. Katabazi said. â€œThey still need more trucks and have ordered drivers carrying fish to offload their cargo. One driver who refused to drive to the military facility was badly beaten and sustained severe injuries.â€









The incident has sparked widespread panic among Ugandan transporters who frequently ply the South Sudan route. Drivers expressed deep concern over the financial risks, noting that if their vehicles are damaged or destroyed during active military operations, they are unlikely to receive compensation.

Furthermore, transport leaders warn that forcing commercial trucks into military service strips them of their neutral status, painting a target on Ugandan logistics companies. While South Sudanese armed opposition groups have historically avoided targeting Ugandan civilian vehicles, they routinely launch attacks on South Sudanese government and military transport along major transit corridors.

Mr. Katabazi emphasized that converting private Ugandan assets into military conveyances drastically increases the risk of rebel ambushes on foreign civilians.

â€œThis puts our operators, vehicles, and cargo in harm's way, making them direct targets for armed groups opposed to the South Sudan government,â€ Mr. Katabazi said, adding that transport firms may be forced to suspend cross-border deliveries to South Sudan altogether if the impoundments continue.

The Regional Truck Transformation Initiative confirmed it has initiated high-level engagements with South Sudanese authorities to demand an immediate halt to the seizures and secure the safe release of the detained drivers and their vehicles.

Security crises along the Ugandaâ€“South Sudan trade route

Ugandan traders and regional haulers operating along the crucial Nimuleâ€“Juba transit corridor face severe and persistent security threats inside South Sudan. Commercial drivers navigating the route encounter frequent armed ambushes, violent robberies, and fatal attacks carried out by militia groups and unidentified gunmen. Security conditions are further aggravated by widespread extortion at illegal roadblocks, where armed actors impose unlawful fees and harass transport crews.Â