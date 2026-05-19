Hezbollah’s drones explosive restriction around 80% of the attacks of the Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, as indicated by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, while the armed group’s increasing drone capabilities continue to challenge the Israeli forces despite months of fighting.

The broadcaster reported on Monday that the Israeli military evaluated that Hezbollah’s drone threat has significantly limited the army’s movements in southern Lebanon and increased battlefield losses.

“Many military operations are no longer carried out during the day” due to the fear of drone attacks, the report indicated, mentioning that anti-drone systems are only available to a limited number of soldiers due to equipment shortages.

Hezbollah’s drones have become a major concern for Benjamin Netanyahu, who previously labeled them as a “major threat” and urged the military to find solutions.

Israeli media reports mentioned that Netanyahu has instructed the establishment of a special multi-agency project that brings together the military, defense ministry, defense companies, and civilian experts to quickly develop systems to counter Hezbollah’s growing drone threat.

The broadcaster also cited sources from Israeli military intelligence, known as Aman, indicating that Hezbollah had recently moved from a structured command-and-control model to guerrilla warfare.

According to the sources, Hezbollah fighters are now operating in small groups, carrying out rapid opportunistic attacks and moving between villages in southern Lebanon.

The report also mentioned that some fighters were operating more independently following the assassinations of senior commanders in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

[Context: The report discusses the impact of Hezbollah’s drones on Israeli military operations and the measures being taken to counter this threat.]

[Fact Check: The article includes statements from various sources regarding Hezbollah’s drone threat and the Israeli military’s response.]