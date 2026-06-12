Vida cotidiana alrededor del mundo, en fotos.

A look at everyday moments across countries, cultures and communities worldwide.
Farmers spray water in a burned agricultural field next to a projectile near the town of Najha, Syria, Monday, June 8, 2026, after debris from Iranian missile launches during the Iran-Israel conflict fell in the area. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
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A vendor looks on from the window of his shop at a local street market following air raid sirens warning of incoming Iranian missiles in Haifa, northern Israel, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
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A couple pose for a photograph outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
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A blacksmith welds a door in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
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People view a large sculpture of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin made of paper in the window of a bookstore in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
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A motorcycle taxi rider transports a passenger in Bunia, Congo, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
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People eat grilled mutton sticks next to a fruit vendor in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
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AztlÃ¡n Tenochtitlan plays ulama, a traditional Mesoamerican ball game dating back to pre-Hispanic times in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
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A Palestinian man and his daughter walk along the beach at sunset in Gaza City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
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Wedding guests cheer at a wedding ceremony amid an Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, June 6, 2026. 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
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A street musician plays the violin on a sidewalk in northern Tehran, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
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A beam of sunlight is cast on a child ras he runs past stores inside the Jinshan market in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
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Men sharpen knives used to cut fish outside a fish and seafood market in the Villa Maria del Triunfo district of Lima, Peru, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
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A woman walks through the Rimac district in Lima, Peru, Monday, June 8, 2026, a day after the presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
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A man controls a soccer ball as he plays with friends on the beachfront promenade in Haifa, northern Israel, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
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Waiters stand to invite passersby to a restaurant as water is sprayed to cool the area on a hot day in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
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An elderly couple dance attending a Moscow Jazz Festival at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
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People ride a motorbike, in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
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A veiled Muslim woman carries a child as she walks along a road in Sonamarg, a mountain resort northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
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People walk their dogs in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.