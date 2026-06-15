8 onboard Air Force B-52 bomber that crashed shortly after takeoff in California

An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber carrying eight people on a “routine test mission” crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, the base said.
“Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,” the base said in a statement.
The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. local time.
“Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel,” the base said.
The base has closed the airfield and said all inbound planes are being diverted.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Air Force and NASA conduct test flights of new and developmental aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base.
The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range bomber first introduced in the 1950s that remains a central part of the U.S. military’s air power.Â Built by Boeing, the aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons over long distances and has been used in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to operations in the Iran war.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.