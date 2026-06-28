Imported Article – 2026-06-28 21:59:59

Trump says US may be ‘forced’ to ‘complete the job’ US president Donald Trump claimed that the US has the upper hand after it launched further strikes on multiple targets in Iran, a day after it struck Iran in retaliation for a drone attack on a cargo ship in the strait of Hormuz. â€œThere may come â€Œa point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and â€Œwill be forced to militarily â€‹complete the job that we very successfully started,â€ Trump posted to Truth Social in the wake of Saturday's strikes. â€œIf â€‹that happens,â€ he wrote, â€œâ€‹the Islamic â€‹Republic â€Œof Iran â€‹will â€‹no longer exist.â€ About an hour after Trump's post, the Kuwaiti army â€Œsaid its air defences were responding to â€œhostileâ€ missile and drone attacks, while sirens sounded in Bahrain, according to that country's interior ministry. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Photograph: ABACA/Shutterstock Elsewhere, JD Vance continued to reiterate the administration's triumphant line on the war with Iran hours before the latest round of strikes were exchanged. â€œIf we make the final deal, then great,â€ the US vice-president told HBO's Bill Maher. â€œIf we don't make the final deal, their nuclear program is still destroyed. They're still much weaker as a country, so my attitude is America wins either way.â€ Trump also said on â Saturday â that â€‹he â€Œwill â€Œnominate â€ŒLance Schroyer as â€Œthe next director of US â€‹Immigration â and â€‹Customs â€‹Enforcement (ICE), succeeding David Venturella, who had been performing the duties of the director. The president said in a Truth Social post that Schroyer â€œhas over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma â€“ A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024! Lance is a former Oklahoma State Trooper, and United States Marineâ€. Markwayne Mullin, the Department of Homeland Security secretary, said in a statement on X that Schroyer â€œwill play a vital role in helping deliver on the President's mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliensâ€.

Key events

Closing summary We will soon be closing this liveblog, but you'll be able to stay up-to-date with our ongoing coverage of the Middle East here. Here is a summary of today's events: Iran launched drone and missile attacks Sunday targeting Bahrain and Kuwait in response to US airstrikes that hit the Islamic Republic , and threatened a â€œcomplete haltâ€ in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks.

US president Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement in a post of social media and said the US may be â€œforced to militarily complete the jobâ€. Iran also accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement.

JD Vance continued to reiterate the administration's triumphant line on the war with Iran hours before the latest round of strikes were exchanged. â€œAmerica wins either way,â€ he said.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi was in Baghdad for a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart. He called for a security framework to be established with the Gulf nations after it struck US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation to US strikes.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRCG has said on state-run SNN TV that it will respond with more force if there are any more blow-for-blow attacks from the US.

Countries including Jordan, the UAE and Italy all condemned Iran's attacks.

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has condemned Iran's attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait, saying that if it escalates further it can risk intercepting diplomatic efforts. â€œI express my strongest condemnation for the new Iranian attacks that struck Bahrain and Kuwait in recent hours, to which the Italian government extends its full solidarity,â€ Tajani said on X. â€œIt is essential to avoid any escalation that could jeopardise the understandings painstakingly reached.â€ Antonio Tajani. Photograph: Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse/Shutterstock

We have some more details on those Israeli strikes that were reported in Lebanon (see post at 10:28 BST), only two days after a US-brokered agreement was signed between Israel, Lebanon and the US. The deal was designed to work towards an end to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Included in the deal is plans to disarm Hezbollah. And yet, attacks continue. â€œAn Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of the Deir Seryanâ€“Taybeh area in southern Lebanon,â€ Lebanon's official National news agency (NNA) said Sunday. The Israeli military said on Sunday â€‹it killed Hezbollah militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and struck a rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon to remove threats to its soldiers, according to Reuters. The Israeli military said it struck the structure from which the militants operated and dismantled a rocket launcher that posed a threat.

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have both spoken out about the recent Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait. The Jordanian foreign ministry said that the â€œbrutal Iranian attacksâ€ on the Gulf nations were â€œa threat to their security and stability, and the safety of their territoriesâ€. â€œ[The attacks are] a dangerous escalation, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter,â€ it said in a statement. The ministry added that it expresses â€œJordan's absolute solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly State of Kuwaitâ€. Meanwhile, the UAE's foreign ministry called the attacks â€œa blatant violation of sovereigntyâ€ of the Gulf states and a threat to â€œsecurity and stabilityâ€. Iran launched attacks on US sites in the Gulf in response to American strikes on the country, state media said on 27 June, after Washington accused Tehran of attacking one of its cargo ships in the strait of Hormuz. Cargo ships in the strait of Hormuz. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah lawmaker, has warned about â€œinternal conflictâ€ within Lebanon over the country's agreement with Israel, which the Iran-backed militant group rejects â€“ and further stated that he does not believe that the deal will actually be implemented. Lebanon and Israel signed a 14-point framework agreement in Washington on Friday designed to work towards an end to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Included in the deal is plans to disarm Hezbollah. Now, Fadlallah's comments come after Lebanese president Joseph Aoun told US president Donald Trump in a phone call that the Lebanese state â€œwill assume its responsibilitiesâ€ in implementing the framework agreement. Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem had said on Saturday that the group would treat the deal as â€œnull and voidâ€ and described it as â€œa surrender of sovereigntyâ€. Lebanon's national human rights commission said in a statement that no agreement should prevent victims from seeking justice. â€œThe commission emphasises that prosecuting perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture does not constitute an act of hostility or a political stance, but rather a legitimate exercise of the rights to justice,â€ the statement said. Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah in 2023. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRCG has said on state-run SNN TV that it will respond with more force if there are any more blow-for-blow attacks from the US. â€œAs we predicted, the enemy is an enemy that breaks its commitments, is deceitful, and cannot be trusted. At any moment, at any stage of the negotiations, it may take certain actions,â€ said spokesperson Hossein Mohebi â€“ as reported in Al Jazeera. Mohebi said: â€œWhatever action the enemy takes in this regard, we have responded to it, and we will respond to it. We repeat: If the enemy breaks its commitments and violates the ceasefire, we will respond more strongly than before, and we stress we will respond even more forcefully. We regard such moves by the enemy as natural because we know the enemy's nature.â€ This comes as Iran launched drone and missile attacks Sunday targeting Bahrain and Kuwait in response to US airstrikes that hit the Islamic Republic, and threatened a â€œcomplete haltâ€ in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks.

Iran's foreign minister has called for a security framework to be established with the Gulf nations after it struck US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation to US strikes. â€œWe should reach a new framework that includes all countries in the region and without the presence or interference of any country from outside the region,â€ said Abbas Araghchi â€“ at a news conference on a visit to Iraq's capital Baghdad. He also said he would be bringing maritime traffic back to pre-war levels in Hormuz lies solely with Tehran, and warned that any challenge over the strait will â€œincrease tensionsâ€. He also touched on Lebanon, where the Israeli military said it killed Hezbollah militants in a strike in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon. Araghchi reiterated his previous position that the memorandum of understanding signed with the US mandates that Israel withdraw from Lebanon and end its strikes there. Abbas Araghchi. Photograph: Hadi Mizban/AP

Iran's foreign minister warns any challenge to Iranian oversight of Hormuz will â€˜increase tensions' Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is in Baghdad for a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart. The pair have been discussing the latest attacks as well as the all-important issue of Hormuz, according to Reuters. Gulf states have publicly said that the strait of Hormuz must remain toll-free. For his part, Araghchi's Iraqi counterpart said that he stressed the importance of opening the passage in their joint meetings and that Iran should lift the naval blockade. Iran's foreign minister said that bringing maritime traffic back to pre-war levels in Hormuz lies solely with Tehran, and warned that any challenge over the strait will â€œincrease tensionsâ€. He also touched on Lebanon, where Israeli military said it killed Hezbollah militants in a strike in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon. Araghchi reiterated his previous position that the memorandum of understanding signed with the US mandates that Israel withdraw from Lebanon and end its strikes there.

Trump says US may be ‘forced’ to ‘complete the job’ US president Donald Trump claimed that the US has the upper hand after it launched further strikes on multiple targets in Iran, a day after it struck Iran in retaliation for a drone attack on a cargo ship in the strait of Hormuz. â€œThere may come â€Œa point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and â€Œwill be forced to militarily â€‹complete the job that we very successfully started,â€ Trump posted to Truth Social in the wake of Saturday's strikes. â€œIf â€‹that happens,â€ he wrote, â€œâ€‹the Islamic â€‹Republic â€Œof Iran â€‹will â€‹no longer exist.â€ About an hour after Trump's post, the Kuwaiti army â€Œsaid its air defences were responding to â€œhostileâ€ missile and drone attacks, while sirens sounded in Bahrain, according to that country's interior ministry. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Photograph: ABACA/Shutterstock Elsewhere, JD Vance continued to reiterate the administration's triumphant line on the war with Iran hours before the latest round of strikes were exchanged. â€œIf we make the final deal, then great,â€ the US vice-president told HBO's Bill Maher. â€œIf we don't make the final deal, their nuclear program is still destroyed. They're still much weaker as a country, so my attitude is America wins either way.â€ Trump also said on â Saturday â that â€‹he â€Œwill â€Œnominate â€ŒLance Schroyer as â€Œthe next director of US â€‹Immigration â and â€‹Customs â€‹Enforcement (ICE), succeeding David Venturella, who had been performing the duties of the director. The president said in a Truth Social post that Schroyer â€œhas over 29 YEARS of Law Enforcement experience in Oklahoma â€“ A State where I WON all 77 Counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024! Lance is a former Oklahoma State Trooper, and United States Marineâ€. Markwayne Mullin, the Department of Homeland Security secretary, said in a statement on X that Schroyer â€œwill play a vital role in helping deliver on the President's mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliensâ€.