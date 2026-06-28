El mundo de la NBA odia el cambio de Splash de los Suns por Miles Bridges

The Phoenix Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets earlier today, making waves through the NBA world.

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Los Phoenix Suns adquirieron a Miles Bridges de los Charlotte Hornets hoy, causando sensación en el mundo de la NBA.

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While we gave our immediate thoughts earlier (which you can check out here ), the reactions from the national level are sort of across the board with mostly negative feelings:

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Si bien antes dimos nuestras ideas inmediatas (que puedes consultar aquí ), las reacciones a nivel nacional son más bien generalizadas y en su mayoría sentimientos negativos:

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ESPN: D+

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ESPN: D+

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Zach Kram: "Bridges will add size to a small Suns perimeter rotation, but there are a few problems with his fit on a winning team. The first is his defense; the Hornets have typically had a worse defensive rating with him on the floor versus when he's off.

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Zach Kram: “Bridges agregará tamaño a una pequeña rotación perimetral de los Suns, pero hay algunos problemas con su ajuste en un equipo ganador. El primero es su defensa; los Hornets generalmente han tenido una peor calificación defensiva con él en la cancha que cuando no está.

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"One wonders whether the Suns have an overly optimistic view of Bridges because of his connection to Michigan State, where he played for two seasons before entering the NBA draft in 2018. Suns owner Mat Ishbia, coach Jordan Ott and general manager Brian Gregory all spent years at Michigan State; Gregory was a consultant for the program in 2016-17, Bridges' freshman year."

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“Uno se pregunta si los Suns tienen una visión demasiado optimista de Bridges debido a su conexión con Michigan State, donde jugó durante dos temporadas antes de ingresar al draft de la NBA en 2018. El propietario de los Suns, Mat Ishbia, el entrenador Jordan Ott y el gerente general Brian Gregory, pasaron años en Michigan State; Gregory fue consultor del programa en 2016-17, el primer año de Bridges”.

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Our take: The Michigan State theory/connections do seem to be a bit overplayed, though with each passing Spartan that begins to make their way to the desert, it's getting harder and harder to overlook the pipelines. Also, Bridges' size isn't exactly a massive step towards improvement over Royce O'Neale.

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Nuestra opinión: La teoría/conexiones del estado de Michigan parecen estar un poco exageradas, aunque con cada Spartan que pasa y comienza a abrirse camino hacia el desierto, se vuelve cada vez más difícil pasar por alto las tuberías. Además, el tamaño de Bridges no es exactamente un gran paso hacia una mejora con respecto a Royce O’Neale.

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The Athletic: B-

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El Atlético: B-

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Zach Harper: "Bridges, 28, is a free agent in 2027, and the Suns obviously will need to re-sign him. He’s been pretty healthy in his career, though he did miss significant time as the legal process played out when he faced domestic violence and child abuse charges in 2022. (Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence.) He did not play in the 2022-23 season and was issued a 30-game suspension that carried over as 10 games for the start of 2023-24. Bridges missed just five games last season.

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Zach Harper: “Bridges, de 28 años, es agente libre en 2027, y los Suns obviamente necesitarán volver a contratarlo. Ha estado bastante saludable en su carrera, aunque se perdió un tiempo significativo mientras se desarrollaba el proceso legal cuando enfrentó cargos de violencia doméstica y abuso infantil en 2022. (Bridges no se declaró culpable de un delito grave de violencia doméstica). No jugó en la temporada 2022-23 y se le impuso una suspensión de 30 juegos que Bridges se perdió solo cinco juegos la temporada pasada.

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"There are still major holes within this roster, even as the Suns fix the problem at power forward. But they’re grabbing a more reliable secondary scorer next to Booker, and that should help him quite a bit."

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“Todavía hay grandes vacíos dentro de esta plantilla, incluso cuando los Suns solucionan el problema en el ala-pivote. Pero están consiguiendo un anotador secundario más confiable junto a Booker, y eso debería ayudarlo bastante”.

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Our take: This obviously is a bit more of optimistic outlook on the trade, though it feels nearly impossible to bring Bridges up without discussing his past. The Suns have worked hard under new owner Mat Ishbia to rework the identity of the organization, and Bridges' arrival doesn't speak to that considering his past.

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Nuestra opinión: Obviamente, esto es una perspectiva un poco más optimista sobre el intercambio, aunque parece casi imposible mencionar a Bridges sin hablar de su pasado. Los Suns han trabajado duro bajo el nuevo propietario Mat Ishbia para reelaborar la identidad de la organización, y la llegada de Bridges no habla de eso considerando su pasado.

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CBS Sports: D

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Deportes CBS: D

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Sam Quinn: "The Suns are coming off a feel-good season fueled by defense and effort. It's easier to sustain those things in the first year following the misery of the 2024-25 campaign in which the team effectively imploded with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal headed for exits.

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Sam Quinn: “Los Suns vienen de una temporada para sentirse bien impulsada por la defensa y el esfuerzo. Es más fácil mantener esas cosas en el primer año después de la miseria de la campaña 2024-25 en la que el equipo efectivamente implosionó con Kevin Durant y Bradley Beal encaminados a las salidas.

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"With lottery reform killing tanking, Phoenix is not going to be able to try-hard their way into nearly as many regular-season wins, and this deal does nothing to raise their playoff ceiling against opponents like the Thunder team that decimated them in the first round. The reward here was minimal, and the risk was monumental."

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“Con la reforma de la lotería acabando con el tanque, Phoenix no podrá esforzarse para lograr tantas victorias en la temporada regular, y este acuerdo no hace nada para elevar su techo de playoffs contra oponentes como el equipo Thunder que los diezmó en la primera ronda. La recompensa aquí fue mínima, y ​​el riesgo fue monumental”.

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Our take: This was an interesting move for the Suns, considering at their end-of-season press conferences they assured no major moves were on the horizon. This was likely their top move to upgrade the roster, so they'd better hope they're correct in their assessment of Bridges' fit.

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Nuestra opinión: Este fue un movimiento interesante para los Suns, considerando que en sus conferencias de prensa de final de temporada aseguraron que no había movimientos importantes en el horizonte. Este fue probablemente su principal movimiento para mejorar la plantilla, por lo que será mejor que esperen estar en lo cierto en su evaluación del ajuste de Bridges.