Houthis vow retaliation after Saudi Arabia strikes Yemen in widening of Middle East war

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed a missile attack on the southern Saudi city of Jizan on Saturday, after vowing retaliation against the kingdom for attacks this week.

It came after US ally Riyadh struck Houthi military targets on Friday, following the Yemeni group announcing a maritime blockade of the top oil producer and hitting its ships in the Red Sea.

The rebels accused Saudi Arabia of a â€œdangerous escalationâ€ and said its actions â€œwill not go unansweredâ€.

The flare-up marks a new front of the war that has engulfed the region, and comes on top of Iran's parallel blockade of the strait of Hormuz, Riyadh's only other maritime route.

A Yemeni security source told Agence France-Presse that a naval base in the Yemen port city of Hodeida and a military camp on Kamaran island were among the Saudi targets hit, which prompted the claimed Houthis' reprisal attack.

The Saudi-led coalition said it hit Houthi sites and destroyed targets that were threatening commercial vessels, in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The tit-for-tat strikes came after the Houthis claimed attacks on two Saudi ships this week, with Saudi Arabia confirming one of the attacks in the Red Sea.

â€œThe terrorist Houthi military â€¦ targeted commercial ships in the Red Sea,â€ Turki al-Maliki, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesperson, said on X.

The coalition â€œcarried out a decisive and strong responseâ€ targeting Houthi military sites used to threaten Red Sea shipping and that the â€œmilitary response is now overâ€, he added.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he had not decided on whether to launch major strikes on Iran yet, as Tehran was now getting â€œseriousâ€ in talks with Washington.

His comments came after reports that an increasingly frustrated Trump was meeting senior advisers to discuss launching a large-scale military operation against Iran.

â€œNo I haven't,â€ Trump told journalists in the Oval Office when asked if had made a decision.

â€œLook, we're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason.â€

The New York Times reported earlier that Trump had met advisers on Friday, while the Axios news outlet quoted the US leader as saying on Thursday that he was considering a â€œmassive attackâ€ on Iran.

Trump separately doubled down on comments in an earlier social media post in which he said he believed that Russia and China were not arming Iran, despite reports that both countries were giving Tehran intelligence to target US forces.

â€œI will tell you that President Xi said he will not partake, and President Putin said the same thing. I think you know I trust them,â€ Trump told reporters. â€œI don't think they'd want to have me disappointed.â€

The conflict shows no signs of easing.

US embassies in the Middle East have warned Americans that options to leave could become limited. Iran's Revolutionary Guards advised residents of neighbouring countries to avoid bases with US troops.

The US military said on Friday that it fired on another merchant vessel that was trying to breach its blockade of Iran's ports.

American forces disabled the M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman after the ship attempted to run the blockade at least four times, Capt. Tim Hawkins, a US Central Command spokesperson, told the Associated Press.

Hawkins stressed that the ship's crew was warned and didn't comply with commands. The military then fired into its engine room. It's the second commercial ship to be disabled since the military reimposed its blockade.

Black smoke rises following explosions on Friday near a military base hosting US forces in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil. Photograph: Stella Martany/AP

In the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, which is home to a contingent of American military advisers, security officials said Friday that US-led forces had shot down five explosives-laden drones.

Repeated blasts echoed in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region, and plumes of black smoke were seen near its airport, where US forces are based. US military officials did not respond to a request for comment on the apparent attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it had targeted the US base in Udairi, Kuwait, destroying three ammunition and storage sheds. It also claimed to have struck a watchtower for the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain. US Central Command did not respond to inquiries about the claims.

Both Bahrain and Jordan said they had intercepted aerial attacks by Iran on Friday.

With Agence France-Presse and Associated Press