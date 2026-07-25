Cavaliers, Celtics Biggest Losers In LeBron James Sweepstakes

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are the â€œbiggest losersâ€ in the LeBron James Sweepstakes, according to ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.
â€œNo. 1, the Cavs are the biggest losers in this situation,â€ Perkins, who teamed with James on the Cavaliers and also in AAU basketball, said Saturday on SportsCenter in the wake of James' decision to sign a two-year $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
â€œFor whatever reason, they just didn't want to make a move and didn't want to make it eye candy for LeBron James to pick them. I feel like if they would have traded for Jaylen Brown, they would've had him.â€
Instead, the Sixers traded with the Celtics for Brown, giving up an aging Paul George and four draft picks. James was a fan of Brown and now they will be teammates alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, James' fellow Klutch Sports client.
â€œIf you're [Celtics president] Brad Stevens, you're tossing and turning,â€ Perkins said. “You're losing sleep because not only did you gift wrap Jaylen Brown, who's a Top 10 player in this league. You also gift wrapped, in my opinion, LeBron James, who is also a Top 10 player in this league. So now you're looking at yourself and saying, â€˜Well, we got Jayson Tatum and Paul George, but what else do you have?'
â€œAnd also on top of that, we know that Jaylen Brown is going to have a chip on his shoulder and the best way to get back at the Boston Celtics is by winning a championship. Right now, Jayson Tatum is under the most pressure out of any superstar in the NBA. He has to deliver in great fashion this season.â€
The Sixers are now the third betting favorite to win the NBA title — behind the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder — and ahead of the reigning NBA champion Knicks and 2024 champion Celtics, per @BetOnline_ag
Still, not everyone is a fan of his decision.
Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley said his criticism of James, now on his fourth NBA franchise, is that he's always seeking a championship by playing for stacked teams.
â€œHe stacked his team in Miami, he stacked it in Cleveland, he stacked it in LA, now hes stacking it in Philly,â€ Barkley said. “â€¦ He's always stacked his teamâ€