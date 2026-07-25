Cavaliers, Celtics Biggest Losers In LeBron James Sweepstakes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are the â€œbiggest losersâ€ in the LeBron James Sweepstakes, according to ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.

â€œNo. 1, the Cavs are the biggest losers in this situation,â€ Perkins, who teamed with James on the Cavaliers and also in AAU basketball, said Saturday on SportsCenter in the wake of James' decision to sign a two-year $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

â€œFor whatever reason, they just didn't want to make a move and didn't want to make it eye candy for LeBron James to pick them. I feel like if they would have traded for Jaylen Brown, they would've had him.â€

Instead, the Sixers traded with the Celtics for Brown, giving up an aging Paul George and four draft picks. James was a fan of Brown and now they will be teammates alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, James' fellow Klutch Sports client.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 15: Joel Embiid #21 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers speak during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Getty Images

â€œIf you're [Celtics president] Brad Stevens, you're tossing and turning,â€ Perkins said. “You're losing sleep because not only did you gift wrap Jaylen Brown, who's a Top 10 player in this league. You also gift wrapped, in my opinion, LeBron James, who is also a Top 10 player in this league. So now you're looking at yourself and saying, â€˜Well, we got Jayson Tatum and Paul George, but what else do you have?'

â€œAnd also on top of that, we know that Jaylen Brown is going to have a chip on his shoulder and the best way to get back at the Boston Celtics is by winning a championship. Right now, Jayson Tatum is under the most pressure out of any superstar in the NBA. He has to deliver in great fashion this season.â€

The Sixers are now the third betting favorite to win the NBA title — behind the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder — and ahead of the reigning NBA champion Knicks and 2024 champion Celtics, per @BetOnline_ag

Still, not everyone is a fan of his decision.

Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley said his criticism of James, now on his fourth NBA franchise, is that he's always seeking a championship by playing for stacked teams.

â€œHe stacked his team in Miami, he stacked it in Cleveland, he stacked it in LA, now hes stacking it in Philly,â€ Barkley said. “â€¦ He's always stacked his teamâ€