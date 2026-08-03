House Of The Dragon Season 3, Episode 7: Release Time And How To Watch Tonight On HBO And HBO Max

House of the Dragon returns to HBO and HBO Max tonight for the third season's penultimate episode. The Game Of Thrones prequel has had a much, much better run this season than last and, as someone who has already seen tonight's episode, all I can say is: Hold onto your butts.

The forces of Rhaenyra and Team Black have been on the rise, and up until things started going badly in King's Landing, Lord Ormund and the forces of Team Green and the Hightowers have been on the defensive. Aemond is missing, his dragon Vhagar in the wind. Aegon is crippled and in hiding. Even with great losses to Rhaenyra and Daemon's cause, including young Jacerys, they are clearly ascendent. But nothing is ever quite as it seems in the stories of George R.R. Martin.

Read on for everything you need to know about this week's episode, plus recaps of each episode and a trailer for tonight's foray into the Dance of Dragons. Season 3 so far has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any of the fantasy series' seasons, with 91% on the review aggregate website. Viewership has dropped, but big battles with their fearsome fire-breathing dragons could easily bring viewers back, especially since this really has been a step in the right direction compared to Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6 drops at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Sunday, August 2 and will run for a total of approximately 63 minutes.

Like Season 2, Season 3 will be just eight episodes long instead of 10. Here's when they air on HBO and HBO Max:

The Season So Far

What Happened In â€˜House of the Dragon' Episode 6?

House of the Dragon Credit: HBO

For a full recap of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6 read my review right here.

The most important event of the episode, and certainly the ones fans talked about the most, was the ignominious death of the bastard (in the figurative sense) Ser Criston Cole, one of the most-hated men in all of the Thrones-verse. What I think was most interesting about this death, however, was how we had begun to see Ser Criston not through the eyes of Rhaenyra or Alicent, but through that of his friend, Gwayne, a man we respect and admire as truly noble and good. It might not have changed who Ser Criston was, or our overall opinion of him, but I found that it made his death somehow more tragic. There was some thought flitting about the back of my mind: â€œWhat kind of man could Ser Criston have become if he had not been thrust so young amidst the machinations of Targaryen royalty, beautiful young princesses and so forth?â€

Much more happened this episode of course, including the capture of Corlys, the return of Tyland Lannister and ongoing strife in King's Landing, where Rhaenyra continues to show just how poor a leader she truly is, while Lord Ormund's wily plotting has her off-balance at every turn.

What Happened In â€˜House Of The Dragon' Episode 5?

House of the Dragon Screenshot: Erik Kain

For a full recap of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5 read my review right here.

Another very strong episode, â€œUnbowed and Unbentâ€ is all about the various resentments and bitterness that's grown up all across the noble Houses of Westeros. Aemond raves about his horrible older brother who spent their youth tormenting him. Aegon vows to kill Aemond, the golden child his mother loved best, at whose feet he lays all the blame. Larys stops his whinging short, saying that he was a lousy king and remains a â€œterrible manâ€ and, oddly enough, may have earned the crippled king-in-exile's respect in the process.

Meanwhile, Gold Cloaks are being murdered horribly in King's Landing, all part of Lord Ormund Hightower's plot to create chaos in the city and sow doubt about Rhaenyra's capacity to rule (after all, she is just a woman). Ormund has very low opinions of women, outside the Yellow Toad of Dorne who he seems to admire greatly.

The dragon riders Ulf and Hugh are seen very little, but they have their own resentments and worries that Rhaenyra and Daemon continue to ignore or exacerbate. Perhaps not the wisest way to handle your most powerful chess pieces. Corlys, too, has been spurned, though his bastard son, Alyn, has taken his place in Rhaenyra's Small Council. Things end with Lord Tyland Lannister reappearing at Rook's Rest and finding Larys and Aegon, as Daemon discovers a gruesome mass murder of his Gold Cloaks and Alicent and Helaena trying to escape the Red Keep (Helaena is pregnant, alas) and getting lost in the dark. Oh, and Aemond continues to convalesce in Harrenhal with Alys Rivers, the witch.

What Happened In â€˜House Of The Dragon' Season 3, Episode 4?

House of the Dragon Credit: HBO

For a full recap of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 4 read my review right here.

Last week's episode, â€˜Tumbleton', largely focused on Ormund Hightower and his mercurial personality. The Hightower high lord and his armies have occupied Tumbleton and have Rhaenyra in something of a bind. But the lack of support from House Baratheon, and a still missing Aemond, have Ormund in a tight spot of his own. His reaction to these setbacks is unhinged, to say the least.

Meanwhile, both the Stark and Riverland forces march to war, while Ser Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower debate how to proceed, with no dragons to support their armies either.

In King's Landing, Rhaenyra tries to convene her Small Council and figure out what to do about unrest in her city and a lack of funds, though Daemon manages to secure some gold from Lady Arryn of the Vale. Here, he discovers that his daughter, Rhaena, has become dragonrider to Sheepstealer, though she has no intention of returning with him to King's Landing to see Rhaenyra's forgiveness for her part in Jace's death.

Much of this last episode continues to setup big things to come. Ulf the White growing increasingly discontented with Rhaenyra's demands. Tension between Rhaenyra and her once-friend, once-enemy Alicent and her pregnant daughter, Haelena. Aemond finds himself at the mercy of the Harrenhal witch, Alys Rivers, while Aegon and Larys continue their misadventures near Rook's Rest, where the fallen and crippled king must, for once, learn some humility. Chess pieces move across the board as tension mounts and we edge ever closer toward all-out war.

What Happened In â€˜House of the Dragon' Season 3, Episode 3?

House of the Dragon Credit: HBO

For a full recap of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 3 read my review right here.

Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, â€˜Rhaenyra Triumphant', was mostly about Rhaenyra's dawning realization that actually ruling is quite challenging, with a thousand people always trying bend your ear. Everybody needs something and with no gold and barely your feet on the ground, this is no easy task. The one reassuring thing is that Lord Ormund bent the knee and gave over Alicent's youngest son, Daeron, to Daemon. Only, it's all a subterfuge. At the end of the episode we learn that this was a false Daeron. The real one is back with the Hightowers in Tumbleton, which Ormund has sacked and occupied.

Elsewhere, Rhaenyra clashes with Lord Corlys, refusing to legitimize his sons Addam and Alyn with her hold on power so tenuous. Corlys has some very harsh words for the new queen. She also clashes with the High Septon who is no fan of Targaryens and their dragons and still very foreign ways. It was a very strong episode overall, and my favorite of the season so far.

What Happened In â€˜House Of The Dragon' Season 3, Episode 2?

House of the Dragon Credit: Netflix

For a full recap of House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 2 read my review right here.

In the second episode of House of the Dragon Season 3, titled â€œQueen's Landing,â€ Rhaenyra discovers that her eldest son, Jacaerys, is dead, slain at the Battle of the Gullet. This breaks her. She's determined to discover who Sheepstealer's rider was and bring them to justice, not knowing yet that it was Rhaena. Rhaena goes to the Vale and begs Lady Jeyne Arryn for sanctuary, but the noblewoman wants nothing to do with her. In the end, she allows Rhaena to live in the wild, her dragon a defense of Arryn lands.

Rhaenyra and Daemon head to King's Landing, where Alicent has done all she can to provide them a smooth landing. Alicent is very nearly raped by the Lord of Laws, Jasper Wylde, but the High Maester, Orwyle, intervenes. The Gold Cloaks end up turning on Team Green, allowing Rhaenyra to take the Iron Throne.

Daemon, set to execute Orwyle since Aegon has absconded (and is off on a fun adventure with Larys), decides to spare the High Maester, who offers him Jasper Wylde instead. But Daemon makes another discovery. Larys has imprisoned Otto Hightower beneath the Red Keep. Daemon brings both men to Rhaenyra, who lops off Otto's head â€“ though it takes two swings, the first wedging into the older man's back. Just as she climbs the Iron Throne, Alicent and Helaena arrive, horror written over their faces as they see Otto's decapitated body on the floor.

It's a gripping end to the episode, setting the tone for what's to come.

What Happened In ‘House Of The Dragon' Season 3, Episode 1?

House of the Dragon Credit: HBO

For a full recap and review of the Season 3 premiere, â€œSalt and Sea, Fire and Blood,â€ be sure to check out my House of the Dragon Season 3 Premiere review. I had pretty mixed feelings about the episode, which had some great moments but a lot of frustrating changes from the source material.

The Season 3 premiere largely focused on the infamous Battle of the Gullet, when Triarchy forces attacked Lord Corlys Velaryon's blockade of King's Landing. Outnumbered, Team Black risked losing their naval dominance. Just in time Prince Jacaerys and Princess Baela arrived on dragon-back.

The tide turned, the battle all but won, Triarchy archers managed to hit Jace's dragon, Vermax, and both dragon and rider crashed into the waves. While the crown prince managed to free himself from the dragon before sinking, Triarchy crossbowmen peppered him from a nearby ship, and both dragon and rider perished.

Elsewhere, Daemon and his forces celebrated victory and joined with the men of the North. Gwayne Hightower and Cristson Cole continue their march across the Riverlands, fearful of Team Black's dragons with no support from Team Green's own winged beasts. Plots and machinations have been set in motion in King's Landing as well, where Alicent conspires against her own sons, sending Aemond out of the city and paving the way for Rhaenyra to take the city.

â€˜House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Recap

House of the Dragon Credit: HBO

Season 1's time-jumping plot ended with the death of King Viserys I and the fractious road to succession, with both Team Black, led by his daughter Rhaenyra and her husband and uncle, Daemon, and Team Green, led by the Hightowers and Visery's sons with Alicent, Aegon and Aemond, vying for power.

At the end of the first season, when Rhaenyra's son Lucerys visits Storm's End to petition House Baratheon to join their cause, he and Alicent's second son, Aemond, trade barbs. This escalates into a dragon chase and Aemond's giant, ancient beast is overcome with bloodlust, killing Luke and his dragon much to the dismay of Aemond One-Eye.

If peace could have been reached before, there's no turning back now. In Season 2, Daemon sends assassins to kill Aemond in retribution, but they cannot find him so they behead Aegon and Helaena's young son and heir, Jaehaerys, instead. The second season continues a very slow build as both sides navigate alliances and shore up their power, though the Battle of Rook's Rest gives us our first real dragon battle. Rhaenyra's aunt, Rhaenys, is slain in the fight, and Aegon is mutilated, his own dragon left for dead on the field. Team Black gains an advantage when they recruit dragonriders for their spare dragons from the common folk, but Team Green still holds King's Landing.

All that might change, however. In a secret meeting between Rhaenyra and Alicent, the queen dowager agrees to help Rhaenyra take King's Landing, even if it costs her son Aegon his head. Meanwhile, Lord Corlys Velaryon and his fleet have the city blockaded, while Team Black commands from Dragonstone and Daemon battles in the Riverlands and Aemond broods on the throne, which he's taken from his maimed brother. Larys sneaks Aegon out of the city and we see Otto Hightower languishing in what appears to be a prison cell.

â€˜House of the Dragon' Cast

House of the Dragon stars:

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Queen Helaena Targaryen

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Archie Barnes as Grover Tully

Newcomers include:

James Norton as Ormund Hightower

Tommy Flanagan as Roderick Dustin

Dan Fogler as Torrhen Manderly

Tom Cullen as Luthor Largent

Joplin Sibtain as Jon Roxton

Barry Sloane as Adrian Redfort

Annie Shapero as Alysanne Blackwood