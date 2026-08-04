House committee launches investigation into Republican lawmaker amid domestic abuse allegations – live

Max Miller faces growing calls to resign over domestic abuse allegations Robert Tait Max Miller, a Republican representative from Ohio, is facing a rising groundswell of resignation calls from his own party over domestic abuse allegations after his ex-father-in-law, Bernie Moreno, a GOP senator, said he was unfit to serve in Congress. With a deadline looming for party leaders to choose a potential replacement, Miller, a former White House aide, also came under pressure from Donald Trump on Monday after the president reportedly called and told him â€œthings aren't looking goodâ€ for his re-election campaign against his Democratic opponent, Brian Poindexter. Pleas for Miller to step down intensified after Moreno â€“ father of Miller's former wife, Emily Moreno â€“ broke his silence on Sunday after months of refraining from comment on allegations concerning the alleged abuse of his daughter. â€œIf there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,â€ Moreno, an ally of Trump, posted. â€œHe should not serve in the House of Representatives.â€ Moreno's comments came after Miller posted a livestream video defending himself against the abuse accusations and saying his former wife had â€œsignificant mental-health challengesâ€. A series of public statements from Moreno's fellow Republican senators indicate that their sympathies are with him. double quotation mark â€œ[Miller] should resign. He should quit,â€ Roger Marshall, a senator from Kansas, told Politico. â€œI don't know Mr Miller's story, but I trust Bernie [Moreno] so much as a good friend, and his family has such high values.â€ double quotation mark The West Virginia senator Shelley Moore Capito said: â€œI don't know [Miller]. I haven't read a whole lot about him, but if [Moreno] thinks he ought to resign, I'm supportive of that.â€

Key events

Max Miller: leaked private photos of his daughter ‘taken very much out of context’ Answering whether the release of a link containing private photographs of his daughter was reckless, Max Miller said that the incident â€œis being taken very much out of context.â€ â€œThis is once again a very salacious headline,â€ Miller said. â€œI didn't do this. My attorney took full responsibility. I believe that it's awful. There was never any intent to do that.â€ Miller was also pressed by Jake Tapper on whether he believed the three women accusing him of violent behavior were all lying. â€œFor no second am I going to sit here and continue to be debased by false and baseless allegations and be pushed out of a seat I have worked so hard to represent and done a terrific job for our community,â€ Miller said. â€œI've been a good legislator. All they're trying to do is create rumor mills without evidence.â€ Asked whether he would consider dropping out of the race for the sake of his own mental health and his daughter's well-being, Miller said he is â€œnever going to give up.â€ â€œMy daughter is going to grow up one day, and she's going to see all of this, and she's not going to see that her father caved to political and social media pressures,â€ Miller said.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, embattled Ohio representative Max Miller rejected claims from Senator Bernie Moreno (his former father-in-law) that Miller withheld his daughter's favorite stuffed toy during a custody exchange. â€œI would agree that if that were true, that would be incredibly disturbing,â€ Miller told Tapper on Tuesday. â€œThis is nothing more than an individual who's being politically vindictive.â€ Moreno has called for Miller to withdraw from his re-election bid amid allegations of domestic abuse and seek professional help. On Tuesday, he described the experience as â€œtruly the seventh level of hellâ€ for his family.

Maya Yang An instructor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore who only just received a â€œteacher of the yearâ€ award has been arrested by federal immigration agents under the command of the Trump administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials detained Berhanu Kibret, an instructor at the university's pharmacy school, at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport in Texas, according to multiple news reports. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, confirmed Kibret's arrest, citing an expired visa â€“ but it stopped short of providing a location. In a statement, the University of Maryland said Kibret was arrested while returning from a meeting of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, where he received a â€œteacher of the yearâ€ award. â€œDr Kibret has a valid work authorization, so it is our hope that any issues surrounding his status will be quickly resolved and that he will be permitted to continue his work at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy,â€ the institution added, according to CBS.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Trump administration has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador to the United States in retaliation for Brazil's denial of visas last month for two American diplomats who sought to visit the country ahead of upcoming elections as well as Brazil's stalling on approving President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador in Brazil. The state department said the decision was a reciprocal response to Brazil's move and officials said the step had been delayed several times to give Brazilian president Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva room to back down, something he did not do. Officials said it could be quickly reversed if Brazil takes appropriate action and accepts Trump's ambassadorial choice. Lula will face senator FlÃ¡vio Bolsonaro , whose father once served as Brazil's president and whose family has many ties with the Trump administration, in the 4 October polls. The administration has numerous issues with the leftist Lula and his policies and has also hosted the younger Bolsonaro, who is seeking to carry on his father, Jair's, conservative governance.

Joseph Gedeon reporting from Michigan: While outside a voting site in Dearborn, a confident Abdul El-Sayed not only believes he will win the primary, but has his sights set on Republican opponent Mike Rogers, predicting he â€œwill beat [Rogers] by sevenâ€ in November. He called Rogers â€œgenerationally boring and generationally corruptâ€ adding that he â€œcan't decide what era of Republicanism he wants to be, so he carries the baggage of both.â€ â€œI'm hoping that that all of the senators who want to see a [Democratic] majority are going to team up, so we can all collectively dunk on Mike Rogersâ€ he told reporters. Abdul El-Sayed talks to reporters near the polling place in Dearborn, Michigan. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Nick Robins-Early The Trump administration is reportedly drafting a ban on US imports of new models of Chinese datacenter components, in the latest sign US authorities are scrambling to respond to the rapid development of AI technology in China. Four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which oversees the US â telecommunications industry, is developing a measure to bar imports of new â€‹Chinese optical transceivers, which allow data to travel over fiber-optic cables at the speed of light within datacenters. Officials hope to publish the measure this year, according to Reuters. The FCC could still modify or shelve the restriction, Reuters reported. But the deliberations are the latest example the Trump administration is increasingly focused on limiting Chinese technological incursions into cutting-edge US industries.

Ex-Olympian weighing â€˜all options' after reflecting pool charges dropped Edward Helmore An attorney for the former Olympic canoeist who was charged with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool has said that â€œall options are on tableâ€ for legal recourse after prosecutors recently abandoned the case abruptly. David Hearn â€œhas a number of potential remediesâ€ after being prosecuted in connection with pool damage now attributed to faulty work by a contractor, attorney Steven Levin said in a statement. Levin added that those could include â€œcivil suits, bar referrals for the prosecutors involved, request for sanctions and reimbursement of attorneys' fees and expensesâ€, and requests for investigations by various government entities, including Congress. Hearn, 67, was arrested on 19 June and faced one felony count of property destruction â€“ a charge that could have resulted in a 10-year prison sentence and a $1,000 fine â€“ which he denied.

Senate majority leader John Thune was asked about embattled House representative Max Miller, who is the ex-son-in-law of Republican senator Bernie Moreno. â€œIt's a family matter and, um, I don't have any observations beyond that,â€ Thune said. When asked by a reporter about whether a member of Congress who is accused of domestic violence should continue to serve in their role, the Republican leader said: â€œIt's a House matter. It's a family issue too.â€

House committee launches investigation into Republican lawmaker amid domestic abuse allegations The House ethics committee announced Tuesday it will launch an investigation into allegations that Max Miller â€œmay have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use in violation of the code of official conduct or any other applicable standard of conductâ€. The announcement comes hours after the embattled Republican from Ohio said he had â€œnothing to hideâ€ and welcomed the investigation.