Kon Knueppel se sienta detrás del rey de los tres puntos en la clasificación de triples de NBA 2K

If you find yourself in need of a three-pointer during a game of NBA 2K27, you could not do much better than Charlotte Hornets Forward Kon Knueppel.

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Si necesitas un triple durante un partido de NBA 2K27, no podrías hacerlo mucho mejor que el delantero de los Charlotte Hornets, Kon Knueppel.

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On Monday, 2K Games released select player ratings for its upcoming release, and they have placed Knueppel as its second-highest player in terms of three-point shooting, right behind Charlotte native and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

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El lunes, 2K Games publicó calificaciones de jugadores selectos para su próximo lanzamiento, y colocaron a Knueppel como su segundo mejor jugador en términos de tiros de tres puntos, justo detrás de Steph Curry, nativa de Charlotte y base de los Golden State Warriors.

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Knueppel was rated a 94 in three-point shooting while Curry was rated a near-perfect 99. This is a significant increase for Knueppel after an 85 rating for three-point shooting in NBA 2K26, released just prior to Knueppel’s rookie season.

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Knueppel obtuvo una calificación de 94 en tiros de tres puntos, mientras que Curry obtuvo una calificación casi perfecta de 99. Este es un aumento significativo para Knueppel después de una calificación de 85 en tiros de tres puntos en NBA 2K26, lanzado justo antes de la temporada de novato de Knueppel.

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Knueppel’s overall rating was an 86 for NBA 2K26. His rating for this year’s game has not been released. He is coming off a stellar rookie season, in which he finished second in rookie of the year voting behind Dallas Mavericks small forward Cooper Flagg. The former Duke star averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. He finished on the league’s all-rookie team.

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La calificación general de Knueppel fue 86 para NBA 2K26. Su calificación para el juego de este año no ha sido publicada. Viene de una temporada estelar de novato, en la que terminó segundo en la votación de novato del año detrás del alero de los Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg. La ex estrella de Duke promedió 18,5 puntos y 5,3 rebotes. Terminó en el equipo de novatos de la liga.

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For what it’s worth, however, no one in the NBA made more threes than Knueppel, as he finished with 273 threes, one ahead of former Hornets teammate LaMelo Ball, who now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knueppel attempted 642 three-pointers, making almost 43% of shots from outside.

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Sin embargo, por si sirve de algo, nadie en la NBA hizo más triples que Knueppel, ya que terminó con 273 triples, uno por delante de su ex compañero de equipo de los Hornets, LaMelo Ball, quien ahora juega para los Minnesota Timberwolves. Knueppel intentó 642 triples, acertando casi el 43% de los tiros desde fuera.

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Curry meanwhile made 190 attempts out of 484 attempts for a 39% clip.

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Mientras tanto, Curry hizo 190 intentos de 484 intentos para un 39%.

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The Davidson legend has made an NBA record 4,248 three pointers.

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La leyenda de Davidson ha anotado un récord de la NBA con 4.248 triples.

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NBA 2K also released the next highest ratings for eight other players.

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NBA 2K también publicó las siguientes calificaciones más altas para otros ocho jugadores.

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They are point guard Damian Lillard (93) of the Portland Trailblazers, shooting guard/small forward Duncan Robinson (93) of the Detroit Pistons, shooting guard/point guard Luke Kennard (93) of the Phoenix Suns, point guard/shooting guard Luka Dončić (92) of the (Los Angeles Lakers, shooting guard/small forward Anthony Edwards (92) of the Minnesota Timberwolves, small forward/shooting guard Kevin Durant (92) of the Houston Rockets, small forward/shooting guard Max Strus (91) of the Cleveland Cavs, and shooting guard/small forward Sam Merrill (91) of the Cleveland Cavs.

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Son el base Damian Lillard (93) de los Portland Trailblazers, el escolta/escolta Duncan Robinson (93) de los Detroit Pistons, el escolta/escolta Luke Kennard (93) de los Phoenix Suns, el escolta/escolta Luka DonÄ iÄ‡ (92) de los (Los Angeles Lakers, el escolta/escolta Anthony Edwards (92) de los Minnesota Timberwolves, el alero/escolta Kevin Durant (92) de los Houston Rockets, el alero/escolta Max Strus (91) de los Cleveland Cavs, y el escolta/alero Sam Merrill (91) de los Cleveland Cavs.

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It is anticipated that NBA 2K will release additional ratings as we get closer to the game's release date.

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Se anticipa que NBA 2K publicará calificaciones adicionales a medida que nos acerquemos a la fecha de lanzamiento del juego.

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NBA 2K27 launches on Friday, September 4, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (Steam) platforms. It can be accessed earlier on August 28th, 2026, for players who purchase the Deluxe or Ultra editions. Early access times vary by time zone.

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NBA 2K27 se lanza el viernes 4 de septiembre de 2026 para las plataformas PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 y PC (Steam). Se podrá acceder antes, el 28 de agosto de 2026, para los jugadores que compren las ediciones Deluxe o Ultra. Los horarios de acceso temprano varían según la zona horaria.

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