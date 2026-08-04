Mary Rivera, Spider-Man: No Way Home Actress, Dies at 82

Mary Rivera, who played the grandmother of Jacob Batalon's Ned in â€œSpider-Man: No Way Home,â€ has died. She was 82.

According to her obituary, Rivera was born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, and died on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. A family member told TMZ that Rivera suffered a stroke and had to be put on life support. The family member also told the outlet that Rivera was â€œextremely proudâ€ of her role in â€œNo Way Home,â€ and that landing the part was one of her most cherished accomplishments.

Rivera shares her memorable â€œNo Way Homeâ€ scene with Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker, Ned and Zendaya's MJ. Before her brief appearance, Ned and MJ are in a tense standoff with Peter, who just emerged from the multiverse to help save their universe's Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. Rivera then enters the room, breaking the suspense. Via Ned's translation, she asks Garfield's Spider-Man to climb across the ceiling and clean a cobweb from a hard-to-reach corner.

A tribute on her obituary page reads, â€œTita Mary, as my mentor and colleague, you will be missed tremendously. My deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go out to the Rivera family during this difficult time.â€

â€œLove you, miss you Nanay,â€ read another remembrance. â€œMy memories with you are vast and long, beginning with you telling me to say: â€˜Biva Marcos Lopez' as a toddler, to three generations taking Cover Look photos, to saying goodbye. Imagining you watching us.â€

Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera, and her children, Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly.