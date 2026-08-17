Maluma Sets 2027-28 World Tour as Part of New Global Deal With Fénix Entertainment

Maluma will go on a world tour in 2027 and 2028 after signing a new global partnership with FÃ©nix Entertainment, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

The news follows the May release of Loco X Volver, Maluma's seventh studio album, which returned the superstar to his Colombian roots, and this upcoming trek â€” his first since the Don Juan Tour in 2023-24 â€” will take him around the globe.

Dates and venues for the tour will be announced at a later date.

Maluma's partnership with FÃ©nix Entertainment â€” the Argentina-based production company behind live entertainment, media and more â€” â€œwill mark the next evolution of his ever-growing career,â€ a press release says. The partnership will oversee the global strategy and development for the artist's next international tour.

â€œWorking with an artist with Maluma's career and international reach is both a challenge and an enormous responsibility,â€ says Marcelo Figoli, founder and president of FÃ©nix Entertainment. â€œWe believe in his vision, his talent, and the exciting moment he is experiencing in his career. We are incredibly proud to be part of this new chapter and to put our team and experience behind a project of this scale.â€

FÃ©nix has worked with some of the biggest names in Latin music over its 35 years in the industry, including Luis Miguel, Ricardo Arjona, Ricardo Montaner and now Maluma, while also developing strategic partnerships with Shakira across multiple markets.

Since the 2012 release of his debut album Magia, Maluma has been making an impact in Latin music and beyond. In the decade-plus since, he's landed five albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and seven on the Top Latin Albums chart, including a trio of No. 1s: 2015's Pretty Boy Dirty Boy, 2018's F.A.M.E. and 2019's 11:11. His latest album, May's Loco X Volver, has spun off two Tropical Airplay chart-toppers so far: â€œ1+1,â€ with Kany GarcÃ­a, and â€œTu Recuerdo.â€

In June, Maluma unveiled his new management team led by general manager Katherine Florez, who has been with his team since 2022. Enrique Narciso serves as Maluma's business manager alongside WME handling booking and brand partnerships.