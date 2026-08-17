Play ball! Full guide to the 2026 Little League World Series

It’s time to play ball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania!

The Little League World Series is back with 10 teams from the U.S. and 10 international teams closing out their summers with a chance to etch their names in Little League lore.

Here is a look at the 20 teams heading to Williamsport, the full schedule and more for the 2026 Little League World Series.

When is the 2026 Little League World Series?

The Little League World Series will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and come to a close on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Along with the championship game on Aug. 30, there are some other notable events over the course of the 12-day tournament.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves will meet up in theÂ MLB Little League ClassicÂ at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, Aug. 23, and the Challenger Division Exhibition Game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Where is the 2026 Little League World Series?

Williamsport will host the 2026 tournament, just like it has for all previous editions of the Little League World Series.

The competition will feature two venues that are right next to one another: Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.

Lamade Stadium is the site for all games between U.S. teams, two games between international teams, the consolation third-place game and the Little League World Series Championship. Volunteer Stadium will play host to all other matchups between international teams.

What channel is the Little League World Series on?

All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. Matchups can also be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

2026 Little League World Series format

The Little League World Series introduced a 20-team bracket in 2022, and it is not nearly as neat as the former 16-team one.

Not every team starts the Little League World Series in the same position as part of the 20-team bracket. Four teams on each side of the bracket will play an additional game, while two other teams from each side will have to await the results of those games to figure out their first opponent.

From there, the tournament follows a double-elimination format until the U.S. Championship and International Championship. The winners of those two games will meet up for the LLWS title.Â

The full bracket can be foundÂ here.

2026 Little League World Series teams

United States

Great Lakes: Hamilton, Ohio

Metro: Bayonne, New Jersey

Mid-Atlantic: West Chester, Pennsylvania

Midwest: Davenport, Iowa

Mountain: Henderson, Nevada

New England: Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Northwest: Tacoma, Washington

Southeast: Phenix City, Alabama

Southwest: Boerne, Texas

West: Bonita, California

International

Asia-Pacific: Seoul, South Korea

Australia: Sydney, New South Wales

Canada: Vancouver, British Columbia

Caribbean: Santiago, Dominican Republic

CuraÃ§ao: Willemstad, CuraÃ§ao

Europe and Africa: Brno, Czechia

Japan: Tokyo, Japan

Latin America: Leon, Nicaragua

Mexico: Tijuana, Baja California

Panama: ChiriquÃ­, Panama

2026 Little League World Series schedule

Here are the dates, times and networks for every game at the 2026 Little League World Series (all times ET):

Wednesday, Aug.Â 19

Game 1: Latin America vs. Caribbean, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Southeast vs. Northwest, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Metro vs. New England, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 20

Game 5: Australia vs. Mexico, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Great Lakes vs. Mountain, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 7: CuraÃ§ao vs. Japan, 4 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: West vs. Midwest, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, Aug. 21

Game 9: Panama vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Southwest vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Europe and Africa vs. Game 3 winner 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Mid-Atlantic vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 22

Game 13: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 15: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 16: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 17: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 a.m., ESPN

Game 18: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 19: Game 8 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Aug. 24

Game 21: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 22: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 23: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 24: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 25: Game 18 loser vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 26: Game 17 loser vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 27: Game 20 loser vs. Game 21 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 28: Game 19 loser vs. Game 22 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 29: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 30: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 31: Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 32: Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 27

Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 29

International Championship: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, 12:30 p.m., ABC

U.S. Championship: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Aug. 30