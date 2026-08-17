Play ball! Full guide to the 2026 Little League World Series

It’s time to play ball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania!
The Little League World Series is back with 10 teams from the U.S. and 10 international teams closing out their summers with a chance to etch their names in Little League lore.
Here is a look at the 20 teams heading to Williamsport, the full schedule and more for the 2026 Little League World Series.
When is the 2026 Little League World Series?
The Little League World Series will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and come to a close on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Along with the championship game on Aug. 30, there are some other notable events over the course of the 12-day tournament.
The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves will meet up in theÂ MLB Little League ClassicÂ at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, Aug. 23, and the Challenger Division Exhibition Game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Where is the 2026 Little League World Series?
Williamsport will host the 2026 tournament, just like it has for all previous editions of the Little League World Series.
The competition will feature two venues that are right next to one another: Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.
Lamade Stadium is the site for all games between U.S. teams, two games between international teams, the consolation third-place game and the Little League World Series Championship. Volunteer Stadium will play host to all other matchups between international teams.
What channel is the Little League World Series on?
All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. Matchups can also be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.
2026 Little League World Series format
The Little League World Series introduced a 20-team bracket in 2022, and it is not nearly as neat as the former 16-team one.
Not every team starts the Little League World Series in the same position as part of the 20-team bracket. Four teams on each side of the bracket will play an additional game, while two other teams from each side will have to await the results of those games to figure out their first opponent.
From there, the tournament follows a double-elimination format until the U.S. Championship and International Championship. The winners of those two games will meet up for the LLWS title.Â
The full bracket can be foundÂ here.
2026 Little League World Series teams
United States
- Great Lakes: Hamilton, Ohio
- Metro: Bayonne, New Jersey
- Mid-Atlantic: West Chester, Pennsylvania
- Midwest: Davenport, Iowa
- Mountain: Henderson, Nevada
- New England: Bridgewater, Massachusetts
- Northwest: Tacoma, Washington
- Southeast: Phenix City, Alabama
- Southwest: Boerne, Texas
- West: Bonita, California
International
- Asia-Pacific: Seoul, South Korea
- Australia: Sydney, New South Wales
- Canada: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Caribbean: Santiago, Dominican Republic
- CuraÃ§ao: Willemstad, CuraÃ§ao
- Europe and Africa: Brno, Czechia
- Japan: Tokyo, Japan
- Latin America: Leon, Nicaragua
- Mexico: Tijuana, Baja California
- Panama: ChiriquÃ, Panama
2026 Little League World Series schedule
Here are the dates, times and networks for every game at the 2026 Little League World Series (all times ET):
Wednesday, Aug.Â 19
- Game 1: Latin America vs. Caribbean, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2: Southeast vs. Northwest, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Canada vs. Asia-Pacific, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4: Metro vs. New England, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Game 5: Australia vs. Mexico, 12 p.m., ESPN
- Game 6: Great Lakes vs. Mountain, 2 p.m., ESPN
- Game 7: CuraÃ§ao vs. Japan, 4 p.m., ESPN
- Game 8: West vs. Midwest, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 21
- Game 9: Panama vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 10: Southwest vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 11: Europe and Africa vs. Game 3 winner 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 12: Mid-Atlantic vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 22
- Game 13: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 15: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 16: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Aug. 23
- Game 17: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 a.m., ESPN
- Game 18: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN
- Game 19: Game 8 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 20: Game 7 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Aug. 24
- Game 21: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 22: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 23: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 24: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Game 25: Game 18 loser vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 26: Game 17 loser vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. ESPN
- Game 27: Game 20 loser vs. Game 21 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 28: Game 19 loser vs. Game 22 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Game 29: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN
- Game 30: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 31: Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN
- Game 32: Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN
- Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 29
- International Championship: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, 12:30 p.m., ABC
- U.S. Championship: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Consolation third-place game: International Championship loser vs. U.S. Championship loser, 10 a.m., ESPN
- Little League World Series Championship: International Championship winner vs. U.S. Championship winner, 3 p.m., ABC