Family offices back clean energy and sustainability startups in July as dealmaking holds steady

Venture capital investor John Doerr during an interview on an episode of “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein” in Stanford, California, July 22, 2022.

A version of this article first appeared in CNBC’s Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide to the high-net-worth investor and consumer.Â Sign upÂ to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

Investment firms of ultrawealthy families showed no signs of slowing down in July despite a turbulent month for markets between a sharp correction and soaring energy prices.

Last month, family offices made 57 direct investments in companies, holding steady from June, according to data provided exclusively to CNBC by Fintrx, a private wealth intelligence platform.

July’s buzziest deal was a $10 billion fundraise for Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which included $2 billion from the Amazon billionaire’s namesake family office. Bezos Expeditions is the most active family office investor thus far this year, backing five artificial intelligence startups in June alone.

While AI startups represented the bulk of the month’s dealmaking activity, more than 15% of investments were made in clean energy and sustainability firms. Antora Energy, a thermal battery startup, closed a $550 million Series C round that included venture capital billionaire John Doerr as an investor. Foris Ventures, Doerr’s private venture firm, has backed other clean energy firms like Panthalassa, Pacific Fusion and Rondo Energy.

Investors’ appetite for renewable energy has cooled in recent years due to backlash against environmental, social and governance, or ESG, strategies, as well as the Trump administration’s crackdown on climate initiatives and policy. However, the power demands of AI and the fuel crisis caused by the Iran war have rejuvenated interest in green energy.

U.S. sustainability funds reported inflows of $3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, ending a streak of 14 quarters of net outflows, according to Morningstar.

“Roaring demand for electricity, shifting geopolitics, and disruptive market forces are reshaping the world as we know it. The question is: How will we respond?” Doerr wrote in April, announcing a new action plan for solving the climate crisis. “What was once an opportunity is now an imperative. Only clean energy can meet the surging demand for affordable, durable, and sustainable energy.Â Only clean energy can deliver abundance that lasts.”