European round-up: Atletico cruise to victory amid Alvarez absence, Juventus win again

Atletico Madrid continued their strong start to the season without Julian Alvarez as they eased to a 3-1 win at Sevilla.

Alvarez was not in the squad for the trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with the Argentina forward having missed training this week as Atletico continue stand firm in defying his wish to join Barcelona.

His absence mattered not as Atletico scored three goals in the first half to take complete command, Alex Baena finishing at the near post after a fine team move to break the deadlock in the fourth minute.

Ademola Lookman doubled the lead by drilling a fine right-footed finish into the bottom-left corner and Baena then found the same spot for his second.

Miguel Sierra pulled one back for Sevilla but it was nothing more than a consolation. Atletico's win moves them top of LaLiga, at least temporarily, with seven points from three games.

Elsewhere, Levante thrashed Real Betis 5-2 for their first win of the season and Real Sociedad got off the mark with a 2-1 victory over Espanyol.

Dortmund make winning start, Elversberg stun Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 win over Hamburg despite finishing the game with 10 men.

Serhou Guirassy and an own goal from Sebastiaan Bornauw put Dortmund in control, and they were able to survive the final 13 minutes plus injury time after 18-year-old Samuele Inacio received a straight card for an awful challenge just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Elversberg marked their Bundesliga debut with a stunning 3-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The newly promoted side went 2-0 up inside nine minutes from Lukas Petkov and Cole Campbell before David Mokwa Ntusu made it 3-0 early in the second half.

Patrik Schick and Christian Kofane frayed the home nerves as Leverkusen threatened a comeback, but Elversberg held on for a memorable victory.

Christopher Nkunku marked his return to RB Leipzig with an assist as they opened with a 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Eintracht Frankfurt let a 3-1 lead slip as they drew 3-3 at Union Berlin, while Thijs Dallinga scored twice for Cologne as they overturned a 2-1 deficit to beat Hoffenheim 3-2. Mainz drew 0-0 with newly promoted Paderborn.

Two from two for Juve

Juventus made it two wins from two in Serie A as they overcame Parma 2-0.

Nicolas Gonzalez gave Juve the lead with a deflected strike just after the hour mark, and Teun Koopmeiners made the points safe late on as he whipped into the bottom-right corner after being cleverly found by Manuel Locatelli.

Juve's city rivals Torino lost 2-1 at Sassuolo, while newly promoted Frosinone got their first win by thumping Fiorentina 3-0 in Florence.

Fellow new boys Monza endured another defeat, however, as they lost 3-2 at home to unbeaten Udinese.

Strasbourg fight back to beat Lens

Lens suffered a shock defeat at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 despite Florian Thauvin giving them the lead with his 100th goal in the French top flight. Gessime Yassine scored twice to turn the game on its head and give Strasbourg their first win.

Lyon failed to end a week that saw them knocked out of the Champions League with a win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre. Lois Openda rescued a point for Lyon three minutes from the end of normal time, though they were fortunate to hold on for a draw as Sota Nakamura saw a stoppage-time winner for Le Havre disallowed for handball.

Elsewhere, Angers won 3-1 at Auxerre, Troyes claimed a 2-1 victory at Lorient and Brest and Toulouse drew 2-2.