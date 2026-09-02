US Open 2026: Fery, Rybakina, Fritz and Keys in action on day three – live

Key events

28m ago Musetti defeats Fery 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

1h ago Bencic beaten 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 by Putintseva

2h ago Andreeva defeats Tjen 6-2, 6-2

3h ago Rybakina beats Frodin 6-3, 6-2

4h ago Fritz defeats Blanch 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

4h ago Cobolli beats Comesana 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

6h ago Madison Keys (22) beats Alina Korneeva 7-5 6-4

8h ago Order of play – day session

8h ago Preamble

Musetti's timing was perfect, because the rain has now stopped play on the other courts, with Badosa having blazed her way through the first set 6-1 against Kasatkina, and the boom or bust Jelena Ostapenko 4-3 down on serve in the opener against the German veteran Tatjana Maria. Iva Jovic, Alex de Minaur and Rafael Jodar haven't even started their day matches yet, and neither have Britain's Jan Choinski and Fran Jones, and it's uncertain now if they'll play today. Coco Gauff and Gael Monfils, in the final grand slam of his career on his 40th birthday, will get going in the night session shortly though, under the roofs on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong, with Alexander Zverev and Alexandra Eala to follow, as Eala mania hits New York. It's time to wrap up this blog now, but do check back later for our match reports. And I'll be back again tomorrow. Bye!

Musetti defeats Fery 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 With the grey clouds looming, both literally and also figuratively for Fery, Musetti, looking far more composed than he did when serving at 5-4, skips to 15-0, 30-0, 40-0, 40-15, and the 13th seed secures the win with an unreturned serve. Fery's first US Open campaign ends in the first round, and alas, there'll be no repeat of his Wimbledon wonderland. â€œI stuck to the game plan, I'm really happy after missing the past two grand slams [through injury],â€ says a beaming Musetti, who'll play the Australian wild card Dane Sweeny next. And Musetti's still smiling, even when he's asked why Italy couldn't qualify for the World Cup. Lorenzo Musetti celebrates â€¦ Photograph: Amber Searls/ImagnImages/Reuters Whilst Arthur Fery looks dejected. Photograph: Amber Searls/ImagnImages/Reuters

Fery fails to make the most of his reprieve though, as a double fault and errant volley of his own hands Musetti two break points, and there's a very relieved â€œCOME ON!!!â€ from the Italian when Fery slices long. And Fery receives a code violation for going all sweary. Musetti will serve, once again, for the match, at 6-3, 6-3, 6-5.

There are a few drops of rain as Musetti steps up to serve for a place in round two, just to add to the drama. Which increases even more when Fery flies to 0-30. And then 15-40, when Musetti tamely double faults! And Musetti misses his backhand volley! That was messy from the Italian, whose mind was perhaps already halfway back in the locker room. It's 6-3, 6-3, 5-5. No roof means that Arthur Fery (top) and Lorenzo Musetti are at the mercy of the weather. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

â€œThis is his first US Open, Fery's still going to learn and grow with every week on tour,â€ says a glass-half-full Laura Robson, as Musetti moves closer to the finish line, leading 6-3, 6-3, 5-3. It leaves Fery serving to stay in the match and, despite prevailing in an energy-sapping second point, he slides 30-40 down when he biffs a backhand into the net. So it's match point â€¦ Fery's first serve is WELL long â€¦ he lands his second â€¦ charges to the net â€¦ and it's enough to put off Musetti, who errs for once on his backhand! And Fery rips through the next two points to hold! Arthur Fery stretches for a backhand at the net. Photograph: Amber Searls/ImagnImages/Reuters

Musetti holds for 2-2 and is back to his best as he breaks Fery for 3-2, the British No 1 blazing wide on game point. Whether it's the miles on the clock from reaching the Winston-Salem Open final, or the oppressive, humid conditions, or the class of Musetti, or the lack of experience on the overseas grand slam stage (or perhaps it's all four), Fery doesn't have the energy and belief that he had during that run to the Wimbledon semi-finals, and when Musetti backs up the break for 6-3, 6-3, 4-2, Fery's race appears to be nearly run. Lorenzo Musetti slaps a backhand return to Arthur Fery. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Daria Kasatkina and Paula Badosa are in the opening game of their match, in the meeting of the former world No 8 and former world No 2. Kasatkina, now at 61 after surprisingly suffering a slump in form having switched her allegiance from Russia to Australia last year, and Badosa, at 87 after a terrible time with injuries, have only five match wins between them at slams this year, but on their day can do some damage in this draw. Paula Badosa prepares to play a backhand return to Daria Kasatkina. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

Well look here! Maybe Fery did give himself a strong talking to in the mirror, because he claims his first break, to 30, with some controlled, measured aggression, and now the English fans think they're at the World Cup because they're singing Wonderwall. Fery responds to the serenading by promptly falling 15-40 down on serve, and while he saves the first break point, a backhand bullet whistles just wide on the second, and they're back on serve, with Musetti leading 6-3, 6-3, 1-2.

Both Fery and Musetti have taken themselves off court between sets, and Fery could do with a 2012 US Open final Murray-style pep talk in the locker room, if he's to believe he can turn this around. Does Henman think Fery can do it? Erm no. â€œI look at the match-up here,â€ says Henman, â€œand Musetti has emphasised his class. He's able to soak up the firepower from Fery and he's getting the free points on serve, which gives him an edge in his service games, while Fery is having to work very hard in his. When you look at the form and experience at this level Musetti is looking very, very comfortable.â€

Bencic beaten 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 by Putintseva Belinda Bencic, the 12th seed and the Tokyo 2021 champ, is out, losing in three sets to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who'll face another Olympic champion, Zheng Qinwen, next. Yulia Putintseva batters a backhand during her victory over Belinda Bencic. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

Fery holds to reduce his arrears to 6-3, 5-3, but Fery â€“ usually so speedy around the court â€“ looks off the pace as Musetti serves out the second set to love. Musetti leads 6-3, 6-3 and it's a very long way back for the British No 1 from here.

A first glimmer for Fery, at 15-40 on Musetti's serve, but the 13th seed saves the first break point with yes, you've guessed it, another backhand beauty down the line, and Fery fires a return long on the second. From deuce, Fery gets himself another couple of break points, but he can't take advantage, and the frustration is really starting to show when Musetti holds for 6-3, 5-2. So are there any positives? â€œNot a great deal,â€ says Tim Henman on the Sky commentary. â€œI think perhaps last week [Fery's run to the Winston-Salem Open final] is catching up with him.â€

Maria Sakkari, however, has just dug her way out of an even deeper hole, coming from 6-2, 4-0 down to defeat the American qualifier Robin Montgomery 6-2 in the third set. Francisco Cerundolo and Dane Sweeny have also put a W by their names, Sweeny advancing when Corentin Moutet retired in the third set, and the Australian awaits the winner of Musetti v Fery.

Fery holds for 2-2. But even a tweener from Fery can't halt the inspired Italian on serve as Musetti swats it away with a forehand volley on the stretch, before holding to love. â€œLet's go Fery,â€ shouts a fan, with hope more than conviction. And Musetti then flashes his backhand wand with a winner down the line on break point and Fery finds himself a set and a break down, at 6-3, 4-2. Arthur Fery dinks a shot over the net as he attempts to get back into the game against Lorenzo Musetti. Photograph: Amber Searls/ImagnImages/Reuters

Fancy some match highlights? Sure you do.

Fery looks rather rattled as Musetti moves effortlessly through the opening game of the second set, helped by a messy forehand miss from Fery, but the Brit does, at least, hold for 1-1, which stops the run of five games against him. He can't make any inroads on Musetti's serve, however, and in the blink of an eye he's serving once more. He trails 6-3, 2-1.

After those two double faults from Fery in game seven, here's another potentially costly double as he serves to stay in the opening set at 3-5, and it hands Musetti his first set point at 30-40. Fery saves it with a gutsy drop shot, but Musetti makes no mistake from deuce, lasering a one-hander down the line, before Fery flashes long on the second SP. Fery trails 6-3 and he's nowhere near the heights he hit during his Wimbledon odyssey.

Andreeva defeats Tjen 6-2, 6-2 Andreeva, after seeing the first two match points come and go, finishes things off with an emphatic smash. The Russian puffs out her cheeks in relief, having seen off Tjen with more ease than she did when they met in Cincinnati two weeks ago. The French Open champion is up and running, as she looks to go deep in New York for the first time, with the third round last year the 19-year-old's best showing so far. â€œShe's not an easy opponent to play against. I was just trying to be very aggressive, go for my shots, and I felt that today was a better match,â€ Andreeva says. Mirra Andreeva serves to Janice Tjen during her straight sets victory. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP Andreeva celebrates her victory. Photograph: Geoff Burke/ImagnImages/Reuters

After a jeopardy-free 64 minutes, Andreeva is serving for a place in round two, at 6-2, 5-2 against Tjen. Back-to-back aces bring up three match points at 40-0 â€¦ just as b2b double faults from Fery gift Musetti a break for 4-3. Ach. Fery had been looking so assured up until then. The ear plugs are back in, as Fery reflects on his stumble.

Fery, at the changeover, drowns out the Grandstand noise by sticking some ear plugs in, before Musetti draws level at 2-2. At least Fery's not on Court 17, the â€œhash courtâ€, where Bencic, having come so close to smelling victory rather than weed at 6-4, 4-4, has been taken to a decider by Putintseva.

Fery opens with a no-fuss hold and Musetti replies with one of his own, before channelling the spirit of the now departed Stan Wawrinka (whose grand slam career came to an end yesterday) with a beautiful one-handed backhand down the line. But it's not enough to knock Fery out of his serving groove, and the British No 1 holds for 2-1.

A quick whizz around the grounds: Andreeva has taken the first set, 6-2, against Tjen; Belinda Bencic leads Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 4-4; Francisco Cerundolo is 6-4, 6-3 up on Filip Misolic; Cerundolo's brother Juan Manuel is just starting against France's Arthur Gea; Dane Sweeny is a set up, 7-6, against the fiery Frenchman Corentin Moutet; and Sweeny's fellow Australian Tristan Schoolkate is locked at one set all with the American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy. Mirra Andreeva returns the ball to Janice Tjen. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

Having just missed out on a seeding, Fery has a challenging first-round draw today, against the Italian 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti, a former French Open and Wimbledon semi-finalist, who remains a class act despite an injury-disrupted season. These two, both aged 24, know each other from their junior days, after which their careers took different trajectories, partly because of the bone bruising problems that Fery had for a couple of years but now seem to be resolved. If both play near their best, this could be a cracker.

Rybakina's win means Arthur Fery's name has just been announced on Grandstand, and you'd be forgiven for thinking this was Wimbledon rather than the US Open, given the welcome he gets from the crowd. It was at Wimbledon, of course, that Fery's career changed overnight, and after that improbable run to the semi-finals, he returns to the grand slam stage as the new British No 1, despite this being his US Open main draw debut. He comes in with form on the hard courts too, having reached the first ATP Tour final of his career at the Winston-Salem Open last weekend.

â€œI'm just happy to be here,â€ says a red-cheeked Rybakina amid today's oppressive humidity. â€œWe'll see how I'm going to feel tomorrow because I had to take a break [after her injury in Cincinnati]. But for now it feels OK. I'm definitely motivated [to get to world No 1], I had chances before but it didn't go my way. Of course it will be an amazing achievement but it's still too far. I need to focus on my recovery and just keep going.â€

Rybakina beats Frodin 6-3, 6-2 And it is only one more game, because Rybakina, at 40-30, has match point No 4 and, determined not to be outdone by Frodin's flurry of aces, she rounds things off with one of her own. The world No 2 â€“ who could become the world No 1 for the first time this fortnight (she's guaranteed the top ranking if she reaches the semi-finals) â€“ will be relieved to come through so comfortably after her injury last week. For Frodin â€“ much like Blanch against Fritz â€“ it's a tough introduction to the big time, but with her big serve and forehand she's one to watch in the future for sure. Thea Frodin has got a powerful serve on her. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Alas it wasn't enough to overcome Elena Rybakina, who won their first-round encounter 6-3, 6-2. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Rybakina has two match points at 6-3, 5-1, 15-40 on Frodin's serve. It's absolutely clutch from Frodin, as the 17-year-old smacks down not one but two aces! Rybakina gets a third MP at her advantage â€¦ cue another ace from Frodin! Wow. A wry smile from Frodin, who looks as if even she can't quite believe what she's doing. And for the first time in this match, she holds! She lives to fight another game.

At least Rybakina is doing her best to help De Minaur out, as she breaks again for 6-3, 4-1 â€“ before fending off two break points to hold for 5-1. Mirra Andreeva, meanwhile, is under way on Louis Armstrong after Cobolli's comeback, with the French Open champion taking on Indonesia's Janice Tjen. Andreeva hasn't exactly been pulling up any trees since winning her first slam in June, so it'll be interesting to see if she can re-enter the conversation here. It's currently 1-1 in the opening set. Elena Rybakina serves the ball to Thea Frodin. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Fritz's victory means the day session on Arthur Ashe is already over â€“ even though the matches on the outside courts only got going less than an hour ago. It's strange that the organisers haven't moved another match on to Ashe â€“ Alex de Minaur v Andrea Guerrieri would have been a good pick given that he's scheduled fourth on Grandstand, after Rybakina, Arthur Fery and Iva Jovic, so he could be rivalling Venus Williams for the latest start in US Open history. Her first-round match didn't begin until 12.13am on day one.

There were question marks over Rybakina's fitness coming into the tournament, after the Australian Open champion was forced to retire during last week's Cincinnati quarter-final against Iga Swiatek because of a freak injury. She has strapping around her left heel today, but doesn't seem at all impeded â€“ even though a rare blip on serve allows Frodin to advance to 0-30, before Rybakina restores order with the next four points. It's 6-3, 3-1.

As for Rybakina, she's in lockdown mode, having hit only four unforced errors, on her way to a 6-3, 2-0 lead over the 17-year-old American Thea Frodin who, at 585, is ranked 583 places below the Australian Open champion and is making not only her grand slam but also her WTA Tour debut. Frodin received a wild card into the main draw after winning the USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 18s National Championships, but perhaps her biggest claim to fame so far is being Serena Williams's tennis-playing body double in the 2021 film King Richard. Thea Frodin returns the ball to Elena Rybakina on her grand slam, and WTA Tour, debut. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Fritz defeats Blanch 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 There's no time to dwell on Cobolli's victory though, because Fritz has two match points at 6-3, 6-2, 5-3, 40-15. The 2024 runner-up settles things â€“ appropriately given his smooth serving performance â€“ with an unreturned serve, and it's been a harsh learning experience for the 18-year-old Blanch. â€œIt's hard playing another American,â€ Fritz says on court, rather sportingly, given it didn't look that way. Cobolli is a potential fourth-round opponent, by the way, as Fritz attempts to become the first American man to win the US Open singles since 2003. Taylor Fritz flings a forehand during his straight sets victory over Darwin Blanch. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Cobolli beats Comesana 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Cobolli, serving for the match, decides he's not yet had enough of this wild ride, and he slumps 15-40 down. Comesana sends a tired shot into the net on the first break point, and can't capitalise on the second either. And from deuce, Cobolli clobbers an unreturned forehand down the line to bring up match point, and he completes the comeback with a serve-volley combo! He sinks to his knees as if he's won the whole tournament, and for the first time in his career he's won from two sets to love down. He was a break down in the decider too. For a player who can sometimes lose his fight when things aren't going his way, perhaps this could be a coming of age for the 24-year-old. Flavio Cobolli is understandably pleased with his hard fought 5 set victory over Francisco Comesana. Photograph: Geoff Burke/ImagnImages/Reuters

Fritz is flying to the finish line, meanwhile, leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-3, with Blanch serving at 0-15.

Now it's Cobolli's turn to soak in the applause as he ups the ante with an absolute rocket to advance to 0-30 on Comesana's serve, having held for 4-4. And soon it's 15-40 â€“ take one of these break points and Cobolli will be serving for the match, having been two sets to love down. Comesana sends Cobolli one way and then the other, but Cobolli is charging around the court as if this is the first set rather than the fifth, and the point is there for the taking as he unwinds on the forehand side â€¦ but he miscues! But Cobolli's return is too hot for Comesana to handle on the second break point! It's been anything but straightforward, but the fifth seed will now serve for a place in round two.

Thanks Daniel. I'm the bearer of good news, because the rain has finally stopped and play has started away from the two main courts, four hours later than planned. Among the not-so-early runners and riders are Elena Rybakina (2) v Thea Frodin, Belinda Bencic (12) v Yulia Putintseva, Francisco Cerundolo (24) v Filip Misolic and Dane Sweeny v Corentin Moutet. And Comesana raises his arms into the air as he finally holds in that tortuous game for 4-3 in the decider. At four hours and one minute, this is only a few minutes shy of the longest match of Comesana's career.