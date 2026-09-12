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Spurs and Villa hunt first league wins, Arsenal face Sunderland test – matchday live

By
Valentina Moreno
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Key events

With no 12.30pm kick-off in the Premier League, if you want your early Saturday football fix there is plenty of EFL action. West Brom and QPR are among the early form teams in the Championship, the Baggies can go back to the top of the table if they can win this one at home. In one of the early League Two fixtures, Bristol Rovers v Grimsby is another pick for me.

Preview: Sunderland v Arsenal

Saturday 8pm TNT Sports 1 Venue Stadium of Light

Referee John Brooks This season G2 Y11 R0 5.50 cards/game

Spurs and Villa hunt first league wins, Arsenal face Sunderland test – matchday live
Sunderland v Arsenal: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Sunderland

Subs from Ellborg, Alderete, Methalie, Hume, O'Nien, Ahoka, Rigg, Isidor, N Angulo, Talbi

Doubtful None

Injured Diarra (hamstring, 25 Oct) Mundle (knee, 31 Dec)

Suspended None

Form LWD Leading scorers Angulo, Le FÃ©e, Isidor 1

Arsenal

Subs from Arrizabalaga, Meslier, Timber, Hincapie, Zubimendi, GuimarÃ£es, Merino, Dowman, Eze, Harriman-Annous, Ibrahim, Madueke, GyÃ¶keres

Doubtful Timber (groin)

Injured Saliba (back, unknown), Mosquera (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Form WWW Leading scorers Havertz, Ã˜degaard, Saka 2

Preview: Tottenham v Everton

Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee Darren England This season G2 Y7 R0 3.50 cards/game

Tottenham v Everton
Tottenham v Everton: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Tottenham

Subs from Dubravka, Davies, Udogie, Gallagher, Bergvall, Maddison, Kudus, Williams-Barnett, Savinho, Mudryk, Adarabioyo, Senesi, Ramsey, Adedeji

Doubtful Maddison (shoulder)

Injured Simons (knee, 1 Jan), Kulusevski (knee, unknown), Odobert (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LLD Leading scorer n/a

Everton

Subs from Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, Keane, O'Brien, Hackney, Alcaraz, Dibling, Johnson, Graham

Doubtful None

Injured NÃ¸rgaard (muscle, 11 Oct)

Suspended None

Form WDD Leading scorers Barry, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski 1

Preview: Liverpool v Fulham

Saturday 3pm Venue Anfield

Referee Tom Bramall This season G2 Y7 R0 3.50 cards/game

Liverpool v Fulham:
Liverpool v Fulham: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Liverpool

Subs from Mamardashvili, Woodman, Jaros, Frimpong, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Nyoni, McConnell, Ngumoha, Koumas, Gakpo

Doubtful Gakpo (muscle), Gomez (muscle)

Injured Chiesa (back, 11 Oct), Bradley (knee, unknown), Leoni (knee, 11 Oct), Ekitike (achilles, 1 Jan), Endo (ankle, unknown)

Suspended None

Form DDW Leading scorer Isak 3

Fulham

Subs from Lecomte, Tete, De Fougerolles, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Reed, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Muniz, Bobb

Doubtful None

Injured Cairney (knee, 10 Oct)

Suspended None

Form LLL Leading scorer King 2

Preview: Crystal Palace v Ipswich

Saturday 3pm Venue Selhurst Park

Referee Chris Kavanagh This season G2 Y11 R0 5.50 cards/game

Crystal Palace v Ipswich
Crystal Palace v Ipswich: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Crystal Palace

Subs from BenÃ­tez, Matthews, Tomiyasu, Ahanor, Mingueza, Chilwell, DoucourÃ©, King, Hughes, Lerma, Timber, Osorio, Gozo, Guessand, Drakes-Thomas, McNeil

Doubtful Nketiah (knock)

Injured Riad (knee, unknown), Mateta (thigh, 11 Oct) and Sarr (groin, 20 Sep)

Suspended None

Form LLW Leading scorer Mitchell 2

Ipswich

Subs from Walton, KiprÃ©, Furlong, Ouattara, Humphreys, Florentino, Ogbene, Akpom, Clarke, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Philogene-Bidace, Matusiwa

Doubtful Philogene-Bidace (ankle), Matusiwa (ankle)

Injured Taylor (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Form WLL Leading scorers Akpom, Clarke, Davis, Emersonn 1

Preview: Chelsea v Hull

Saturday 3pm Venue Stamford Bridge

Referee Farai Hallam This season G1 Y3 R0 3.00 cards/game

Chelsea v Hull
Chelsea v Hull: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Chelsea

Subs from Sharman-Lowe, Penders, Barco, Gittens, Welbeck, Watson, Quenda, Chavarria, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, EstÃªvÃ£o, Anselmino

Doubtful None

Injured Caicedo (calf, 18 Sep), Palestra (thigh, 18 Sep), Henderson (wrist, 18 Sep), Emegha (knock, 18 Sep)

Suspended None

Form WWL Leading scorers Palmer, Pedro, Rogers 2

Hull

Subs from Phillips, Morita, Millar, Akintola, HjertÃ¸-Dahl, McNair, Herrington, Targett, Dowell, Omur, Sellars-Fleming, Crooks, Gelhardt, Vaz, Thomas, Norton-Cuffy, Mouzakitis

Doubtful None

Injured Butland (shoulder, 7 Nov), Gyabi (thigh, 7 Nov), Hughes (groin, unknown), Matazo (knee, unknown), Ansah (back, 11 Oct), Morita (muscle, 25 Sep)

Suspended None

Form WWD Leading scorers Ajayi, Mendy, Millar 1

Preview: Bournemouth v Brentford

Saturday 3pm Venue Vitality Stadium

Referee Jarred Gillett This season G2 Y7 R0 3.50 cards/game

Bournemouth v Brentford
Bournemouth v Brentford: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Bournemouth

Subs from Di Gregorio, DiakitÃ©, Soler, Toth, Juanlu, RodrÃ­guez, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Jebbison, Adams, Cook

Doubtful None

Injured Kroupi (foot, 7 Nov), Araujo (thigh, 28 Nov), Adli (unknown, 18 Oct), Milosavljevic (unknown, 10 Oct)

Suspended None

Form LDD Leading scorer Tavernier 2

Brentford

Subs from Valdimarsson, Collins, Henry, Hickey, Meghoma, Diouf, Yarmoliuk, Anthony, Wilson, Carvalho

Doubtful Collins (calf)

Injured Van den Berg (knee, 10 Oct), Milambo (knee, unknown), Jensen (knock, 10 Oct)

Suspended None

Form WDD Leading scorer Janelt 2

Preview: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3pm Venue Villa Park

Referee Andy Madley This season G1 Y3 R0 3.00 cards/game

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest: probable starters, contenders in italics Photograph: Guardian

Aston Villa

Subs from Bizot, Mings, Abraham, Jimoh-Aloba, Bogarde, Manzambi, Alysson, CissÃ©, Burrowes, Garnacho, Madjo, Mbaye, Harwood-Bellis, Cash, Ruggeri, Goretzka

Doubtful Manzambi (knee)

Injured Onana (knee, Apr), Madjo (unknown, 19 Sep)

Suspended JoÃ£o Gomes (last of three)

Form LLD Leading scorer n/a

Nottingham Forest

Subs from Victor, Benda, Yates, Netz, Kalimuendo, Wood, Aina, Diomande, Hudson-Odoi, DomÃ­nguez, McAtee, Ndoye

Doubtful None

Injured Savona (knee, 11 Oct)

Suspended None

Form LDD Leading scorers Gibbs-White, Ndoye 1

Right then, today's games. We have seven in the Premier League, four of those are 3pm kick-offs. Let's start with the fixture at Villa Parkâ€¦

Barney Ronay

Barney Ronay

May I recommend you start your Saturday by reading Barney Ronay's latest column on the Premier League's work with the Together in Suicide campaign.

If you watched US television adverts during the World Cup for any length of time one thing just kept leaping out. I've mentioned this before here, but it still seems both jarring and significant. Every third or fourth rotation in that endless daytime scroll, in between the Chicken Megadeth Hyper-Box Family Meal Deal, either side of David Beckham expertly consuming a light beer, is an advert for antidepressants.

The format for these is always the same kind of thing: contented, wholesome people throwing frisbees, or strolling through a small-town antiques fair, while a warm, honeyed, reassuring voiceover talks about how horrifying their lives are, with the suggestion that only a lengthy course of Smileothorium can solve this.

In another world there would be a call to study this phenomenon, to consider why a nation of such dazzling abundance and opportunity should also feel glazed, worthless and deprived of hope. But this is not that world. More than 50 million Americans have depression. This is demand and supply in action, a battle for market share in a Â£6bn industry. The US often worries about itself in its post-industrial age. What are we now? What can we still make? Where is the new frontier? Well, human misery is looking pretty hot right now.

The reason for talking about this here is that English football is doing a good thing this week. Between 4-14 September the Premier League is sponsoring the Together Against Suicide campaign. Harry Kane and Prince William have spoken warmly in support. The league is posting words of solidarity on its X account, which is probably not the best way to cheer yourself up if we're being honest.

Read Barney Ronay's column in full:

Illustration of scarves on seats at a football stadium spelling out the word 'CHAT'.
What football is doing here is unequivocally good. Nothing else has the same level of reach and cut-through. Illustration: Illustratration:/Gary Neill

Good morning football fans, before we start looking ahead to today, shall we have quick recap of last night's action?

There's not much to recap, to be honest, although West Ham did pump Wrexham 6-0 in east London. Jarrod Bowen got the first just before the half hour as one of six different scorers.

North of the border, Hearts won 3-0 at Stenhousemuir to reach the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Preamble

Tom will be here shortly, but just to get you in the mood for today's football action, here are the Premier League games:

Bournemouth v Brentford (3pm, all times BST)
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (3pm)
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town (3pm)
Chelsea v Hull City (3pm)
Liverpool v Fulham (3pm)
Tottenham v Everton (5.30pm)
Sunderland v Arsenal (8pm)

And here are all of today's fixtures. Get in touch to let us know if you're going to a game, or following any in particular, at matchday.live@theguardian.com.

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