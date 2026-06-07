Por qué Lionel Messi no será titular en el partido amistoso internacional entre Argentina y Honduras

Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi was not included in the starting lineup for the international friendly against Honduras in College Station, Tx., the penultimate game before the South American powerhouse opens World Cup play on June 16; however, he did dress and was included in the matchday roster as an available substitute.

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La leyenda del fútbol argentino Lionel Messi no fue incluida en la alineación titular para el amistoso internacional contra Honduras en College Station, Tx., el penúltimo partido antes de que la potencia sudamericana abra la Copa Mundial el 16 de junio; sin embargo, sí se vistió y fue incluido en la plantilla de la jornada como suplente disponible.

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25-year-old Thiago Almada assumed Messi’s usual position on the right wing, while center back Nicolás Otamendi donned the captain’s armband.

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Thiago Almada, de 25 años, asumió la posición habitual de Messi en la banda derecha, mientras que el central Nicolás Otamendi se puso el brazalete de capitán.

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If Argentina hopes to defend its World Cup title this summer, then it will need its soon-to-be 39-year-old talisman and captain at full strength, which means limiting his minutes in non-competitive outings, such as the match against Honduras and the final friendly against Iceland on Tuesday.

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Si Argentina espera defender su título de la Copa del Mundo este verano, entonces necesitará a su futuro talismán y capitán de 39 años en plena fuerza, lo que significa limitar sus minutos en salidas no competitivas, como el partido contra Honduras y el último amistoso contra Islandia el martes.

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Highly anticipated to compete in his sixth career World Cup this summer, Messi must first fully recover from the muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, which set in two weeks ago. He is expected to return in time for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria, though. La Albiceleste are widely considered favorites for the tournament and currently rank No. 2 globally, behind only Spain.

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Muy esperado para competir en la sexta Copa del Mundo de su carrera este verano, Messi primero debe recuperarse completamente de la fatiga muscular en el tendón de la corva izquierdo, que comenzó hace dos semanas. Sin embargo, se espera que regrese a tiempo para el partido inaugural de la Copa Mundial de Argentina contra Argelia. La Albiceleste es ampliamente considerada favorita para el torneo y actualmente ocupa el segundo lugar a nivel mundial, solo detrás de España.

Lionel Messi’s Injury, Recovery Timeline

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Lesión de Lionel Messi, cronograma de recuperación

Messi abandonó el partido mediada la segunda parte. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

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On May 25, Messi departed the pitch midway through the second half of Inter Miami’s league match against the Philadelphia Union, after clutching his hamstring and calling for a substitute. His abrupt departure rang alarm bells, given the match’s sheer proximity to World Cup kickoff.

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El 25 de mayo, Messi abandonó el campo a mitad de la segunda mitad del partido de liga del Inter Miami contra el Philadelphia Union, después de agarrarse el tendón de la corva y pedir un sustituto. Su abrupta salida hizo sonar las alarmas, dada la proximidad del partido al inicio de la Copa del Mundo.

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The club and Messi’s medical staff later confirmed that Messi had “muscle fatigue,” rather than a strain or a tear in his leg.

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El club y el personal médico de Messi confirmaron más tarde que Messi tenía “fatiga muscular”, en lugar de una distensión o un desgarro en la pierna.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had trained individually—as he sought to rebuild his fitness—up until Friday when he rejoined full team training, a positive indication of his progress.

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El ocho veces ganador del Balón de Oro había entrenado individualmente, mientras buscaba recuperar su condición física, hasta el viernes, cuando se reincorporó al entrenamiento completo del equipo, una indicación positiva de su progreso.

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“Leo is doing well,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Friday. “Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.

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“Leo está bien”, dijo el viernes el técnico argentino Lionel Scaloni a los periodistas. â€œLeo entrenÃ³ para una parte del grupo, lo cual es importante. No está completamente separado; él viene.

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“He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one tomorrow or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility.”

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â€œPodrÃa ser parte de los partidos amistosos, consiguiendo algunos minutos en estos dos amistosos. Veremos si es el de mañana o el que viene. Pero está mucho mejor y eso nos da tranquilidad”.

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Messi’s close friend and Inter Miami teammate, 32-year-old Rodrigo De Paul, was also on Argentina’s bench for the start of the Honduras friendly.

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El amigo íntimo de Messi y compañero del Inter Miami, Rodrigo De Paul, de 32 años, también estuvo en el banquillo de Argentina en el inicio del amistoso con Honduras.

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