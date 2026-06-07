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Clasificación Rallye del Tréport 2026

By
Martina López
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sonó Piloto / Copiloto Auto grupo Clase Temporales Ã‰carro 1er 1 Salaun Simón / Herenguel Paul Polo FRC2 Rally2 56:42.2 2 Amourette Marc / Gauduin Anais C3 FRC2 Rally2 56:46.8 +00:04.6 3 Olivier Ural/Andy Malfoy fabia FRC2 Rally2 58:16.1 +01:33.9 4 Houyelle Victorian / Bérquez Celine fabia FRC2 Rally2 60:00.1 +03:17.9 5 Bayard Laurent / Gemelo Romain fabia FRC2 Rally2 60:03.1 +03:20.9 6 Francia Julien / Haddad Marc C3 FRC2 Rally2 60:30.3 +03:48.1 7 Bau Olivier / Hémery David evo 8 FRN A8 61:39.5 +04:57.3 8 Boinet Olivier / Boinet Gwaenaël A110 FRGT GT+ 61:46.3 +05:04.1 9 Pouderoux Marc / Lemaitre Christopher 991 GT3 FRGT GT+ 61:56.5 +05:14.3 10 Royer Louis Emmanuel / Cheron Lalie evo 7 FRN A8 61:58.0 +05:15.8 11 Dujardin Anthony / Feuray Ángela Clío 5 FRC4 rally4 62:01.6 +05:19.4 12 Roussel Frederic / Hmidache Hakima 991 FRGT GT+ 62:16.2 +05:34.0 13 Berthelot Eddy / Bernard Clemente Yaris FRC2 Rally2 62:22.4 +05:40.2 14 Boinet David / Boinet Emmanuel evo 9 FRN A8 62:28.2 +05:46.0 15 Vabre Victor / Vabre Antoine evo 10 FRN A8 62:48.3 +06:06.1 16 Halbourg Guillaume / Vallot Geoffrey Clío 5 FRC3 Rally3 62:53.5 +06:11.3 17 Debove Jean Luc / Coulombel Antoine i20 FRC2 Rally2 63:19.1 +06:36.9 18 Louiset Johann / Leroux Raynald fabia FRC2 Rally2 63:39.4 +06:57.2 19 Consejo Alexandre / Feuray Lolan C2 FRC4 R2 63:42.5 +07:00.3 20 Hochedez Frederic / Petit Caroline clio FRC4 R3 63:49.8 +07:07.6 21 Carlier Maxime / Caremel Honorine 208 FRC4 rally4 64:06.1 +07:23.9 22 Delesque Theo / Opsomer Maxime Ypsilon FRC4 rally4 64:07.9 +07:25.7 23 Fournier Sébastien / Fournier Luc 208 FRN F214 64:09.7 +07:27.5 24 Lord Geoffrey / Larobe Jonathan C2 FRC4 R2 64:26.9 +07:44.7 25 Pompón Guillaume / Mathelin Florian fabia FRC2 Rally2 64:33.4 +07:51.2 26 Jollit Julien / Lecointre Matthieu 106 s16 FRC4 A6 64:44.5 +08:02.3 27 Mancel Anthony / Lecossais Constanza clio FRC4 N3 64:44.8 +08:02.6 28 Demaux Mickaël / Fosse Celine DS3 FRC4 R3 64:49.8 +08:07.6 29 Bonvoisin Margaux / Bonvoisin Séverine Corsa FRC4 rally4 64:50.1 +08:07.9 30 Simeón Thomas / Lafosse Edouard Línea Clio RS FRC5 Rally5 65:25.6 +08:43.4 31 El pequeño Sebastián / El pequeño Louis 208 FRC4 R2 65:39.6 +08:57.4 32 Denis Benoit / Vilquín Marina Rally 205 FRC5 F212 65:42.2 +09:00.0 33 Noël Cyrille / Noël Baptiste C2 FRC4 R2 65:47.9 +09:05.7 34 Dumont Nicolás / Darque Thibaut Línea Clio RS FRC5 Rally5 66:07.0 +09:24.8 35 Midavaine Christophe / Isbled Victor evo 10 FRN N4 66:08.0 +09:25.8 36 Valón romano / Daszuk Maxime Clío 2 FRN F214 66:20.9 +09:38.7 37 Martín Nicolás / Lardieg Matthieu Ypsilon FRC4 rally4 66:34.3 +09:52.1 38 Moulinet Cédric / Lemire Nicolas saxo FRC5 F212 67:00.1 +10:17.9 39 Desanglois Florian / Delepine Damien C2 FRC4 R2 67:03.6 +10:21.4 40 Varlet Ludovic / Decorde Maxence Clío 4 FRC4 R3 67:18.3 +10:36.1 41 Boutleux Valentín / Gauduin Mathieu saxo FRC4 F213 67:19.4 +10:37.2 42 Vassard Bruno / Vassard Patrick C2 FRC4 R2 67:38.2 +10:56.0 43 Derny Cedric / Holingue Nicolas clio FRC4 R3 67:47.6 +11:05.4 44 Devaux Laurent / Devaux Nicolas 205 FRN F214 68:00.3 +11:18.1 45 Declerck Sylvain / Bollengier Sabrina saxo FRC5 N2 68:07.2 +11:25.0 46 Consejo Thomas / Consejo Quentin 106 s16 FRC5 N2 68:16.6 +11:34.4 47 Denis David / Denis Valerie 206RC FRC4 A7 68:17.4 +11:35.2 48 Boixel Christophe / Boixel Cyrille Línea Clio RS FRC5 Rally5 68:44.4 +12:02.2 49 Faller Matthieu / Scellier vanmarcke M. Clio 2RS FRC4 N3 68:48.8 +12:06.6 50 Delanney Valentin / Pegard Eve Corsa FRN N4 69:01.3 +12:19.1 51 Pimont Jerome / Pimont Sylvie clio FRC4 N3 69:28.4 +12:46.2 52 Johnny Cottin / Kirket Gaetan Z3 Coupé FRGT GT10 69:35.1 +12:52.9 53 Lefebvre Paul / Beaurain Cedrilène Línea Clio RS FRC5 Rally5 69:47.2 +13:05.0 54 Vigreux Julien / Gaudry Johnny 206RC FRC4 N3 69:48.2 +13:06.0 55 Letulle Clement / Carpentier Florencia 106 s16 FRC5 N2 70:04.4 +13:22.2 56 Caron Yael / Caron Louna saxo FRC4 F213 70:24.0 +13:41.8 57 Bocquet Dany / Caux Pierre 106 kitcar FRC5 A5K 70:25.8 +13:43.6 58 Antonio Isbled / Milleville Emilie 106 s16 FRC5 N2 70:49.9 +14:07.7 59 Abuelo Tristan / Padre Louis saxo FRC5 N2 70:56.1 +14:13.9 60 Namont Aurelien / Morin Gaëtan Rally 205 FRC5 F212 70:59.0 +14:16.8 61 Beaucourt Quentin / Allart Guillaume 205 FRN F214 71:05.8 +14:23.6 62 Ternisien Kevin / Monnier Alexia 106 xsi FRC5 N1 71:32.3 +14:50.1 63 Lecomte Johann / Lecomte Matthieu saxo FRC4 A6 71:32.4 +14:50.2 64 Pouille Maxime / Lefebvre Julien 207RC FRN A8 71:52.1 +15:09.9 65 Baronnet Sébastien / Beluche Ophelie 207RC FRC4 R3 71:55.1 +15:12.9 66 Lemercier Emmanuel / Lemercier Elodie saxo FRC5 N2 71:56.1 +15:13.9 67 Fontaine Vincent / Lemor Julien 207RC FRN F215 72:01.1 +15:18.9 68 Dime Quentin / Gourdain Laurine Clio 16s FRC4 A7 72:20.9 +15:38.7 69 María Valentín / Leroux Ronan hacha deporte FRC5 F212 72:31.4 +15:49.2 70 Robert Vincent / Ydée Angele impreza FRN R4 72:57.9 +16:15.7 71 Christian Barbosa / Pennier Raphael integra FRC4 N3 73:06.9 +16:24.7 72 Poty François Xavier / Provin Laurine Clio Ragnotti FRC4 N3 73:27.2 +16:45.0 73 Lekeu David / Lekeu Florentín Clío 5 FRC6 FR6 73:47.0 +17:04.8 74 Toussaint Didier / Toussaint Wesley hacha deporte FRC5 F212 74:05.4 +17:23.2 75 Courpotin Didier / Courpotin Clément 208 FRC6 FR6 74:15.5 +17:33.3 76 Amanecer modesto / Alexandre Dawn 106 xsi FRC5 A5 74:53.3 +18:11.1 77 Estival René / Vanbruaene Therence Ypsilon FRC6 FR6 75:12.0 +18:29.8 78 Catteau Emmanuel / Delefosse Hugo Golf FRN F214 75:49.5 +19:07.3 79 Loth Damien / Lavrentieff Elena 106 xsi FRC5 F212 76:04.2 +19:22.0 80 Dumoulin Laurent / Verité Dorian Corsa FRC4 A6 76:43.1 +20:00.9 81 El chico valón / Pecqueur Hans Clio 3RS FRN F214 78:02.0 +21:19.8 82 Crevecoeur Maxime / Boinet Lise 208 FRC4 R2 79:37.4 +22:55.2 83 Euchin Florian / Pruvost Axelle 106 FRC4 F213 94:00.2 +37:18.0

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