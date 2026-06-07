Clasificación Rallye del Tréport 2026

|sonó
|Piloto / Copiloto
|Auto
|grupo
|Clase
|Temporales
|Ã‰carro 1er
|1
|Salaun Simón / Herenguel Paul
|Polo
|FRC2
|Rally2
|56:42.2
|–
|2
|Amourette Marc / Gauduin Anais
|C3
|FRC2
|Rally2
|56:46.8
|+00:04.6
|3
|Olivier Ural/Andy Malfoy
|fabia
|FRC2
|Rally2
|58:16.1
|+01:33.9
|4
|Houyelle Victorian / Bérquez Celine
|fabia
|FRC2
|Rally2
|60:00.1
|+03:17.9
|5
|Bayard Laurent / Gemelo Romain
|fabia
|FRC2
|Rally2
|60:03.1
|+03:20.9
|6
|Francia Julien / Haddad Marc
|C3
|FRC2
|Rally2
|60:30.3
|+03:48.1
|7
|Bau Olivier / Hémery David
|evo 8
|FRN
|A8
|61:39.5
|+04:57.3
|8
|Boinet Olivier / Boinet Gwaenaël
|A110
|FRGT
|GT+
|61:46.3
|+05:04.1
|9
|Pouderoux Marc / Lemaitre Christopher
|991 GT3
|FRGT
|GT+
|61:56.5
|+05:14.3
|10
|Royer Louis Emmanuel / Cheron Lalie
|evo 7
|FRN
|A8
|61:58.0
|+05:15.8
|11
|Dujardin Anthony / Feuray Ángela
|Clío 5
|FRC4
|rally4
|62:01.6
|+05:19.4
|12
|Roussel Frederic / Hmidache Hakima
|991
|FRGT
|GT+
|62:16.2
|+05:34.0
|13
|Berthelot Eddy / Bernard Clemente
|Yaris
|FRC2
|Rally2
|62:22.4
|+05:40.2
|14
|Boinet David / Boinet Emmanuel
|evo 9
|FRN
|A8
|62:28.2
|+05:46.0
|15
|Vabre Victor / Vabre Antoine
|evo 10
|FRN
|A8
|62:48.3
|+06:06.1
|16
|Halbourg Guillaume / Vallot Geoffrey
|Clío 5
|FRC3
|Rally3
|62:53.5
|+06:11.3
|17
|Debove Jean Luc / Coulombel Antoine
|i20
|FRC2
|Rally2
|63:19.1
|+06:36.9
|18
|Louiset Johann / Leroux Raynald
|fabia
|FRC2
|Rally2
|63:39.4
|+06:57.2
|19
|Consejo Alexandre / Feuray Lolan
|C2
|FRC4
|R2
|63:42.5
|+07:00.3
|20
|Hochedez Frederic / Petit Caroline
|clio
|FRC4
|R3
|63:49.8
|+07:07.6
|21
|Carlier Maxime / Caremel Honorine
|208
|FRC4
|rally4
|64:06.1
|+07:23.9
|22
|Delesque Theo / Opsomer Maxime
|Ypsilon
|FRC4
|rally4
|64:07.9
|+07:25.7
|23
|Fournier Sébastien / Fournier Luc
|208
|FRN
|F214
|64:09.7
|+07:27.5
|24
|Lord Geoffrey / Larobe Jonathan
|C2
|FRC4
|R2
|64:26.9
|+07:44.7
|25
|Pompón Guillaume / Mathelin Florian
|fabia
|FRC2
|Rally2
|64:33.4
|+07:51.2
|26
|Jollit Julien / Lecointre Matthieu
|106 s16
|FRC4
|A6
|64:44.5
|+08:02.3
|27
|Mancel Anthony / Lecossais Constanza
|clio
|FRC4
|N3
|64:44.8
|+08:02.6
|28
|Demaux Mickaël / Fosse Celine
|DS3
|FRC4
|R3
|64:49.8
|+08:07.6
|29
|Bonvoisin Margaux / Bonvoisin Séverine
|Corsa
|FRC4
|rally4
|64:50.1
|+08:07.9
|30
|Simeón Thomas / Lafosse Edouard
|Línea Clio RS
|FRC5
|Rally5
|65:25.6
|+08:43.4
|31
|El pequeño Sebastián / El pequeño Louis
|208
|FRC4
|R2
|65:39.6
|+08:57.4
|32
|Denis Benoit / Vilquín Marina
|Rally 205
|FRC5
|F212
|65:42.2
|+09:00.0
|33
|Noël Cyrille / Noël Baptiste
|C2
|FRC4
|R2
|65:47.9
|+09:05.7
|34
|Dumont Nicolás / Darque Thibaut
|Línea Clio RS
|FRC5
|Rally5
|66:07.0
|+09:24.8
|35
|Midavaine Christophe / Isbled Victor
|evo 10
|FRN
|N4
|66:08.0
|+09:25.8
|36
|Valón romano / Daszuk Maxime
|Clío 2
|FRN
|F214
|66:20.9
|+09:38.7
|37
|Martín Nicolás / Lardieg Matthieu
|Ypsilon
|FRC4
|rally4
|66:34.3
|+09:52.1
|38
|Moulinet Cédric / Lemire Nicolas
|saxo
|FRC5
|F212
|67:00.1
|+10:17.9
|39
|Desanglois Florian / Delepine Damien
|C2
|FRC4
|R2
|67:03.6
|+10:21.4
|40
|Varlet Ludovic / Decorde Maxence
|Clío 4
|FRC4
|R3
|67:18.3
|+10:36.1
|41
|Boutleux Valentín / Gauduin Mathieu
|saxo
|FRC4
|F213
|67:19.4
|+10:37.2
|42
|Vassard Bruno / Vassard Patrick
|C2
|FRC4
|R2
|67:38.2
|+10:56.0
|43
|Derny Cedric / Holingue Nicolas
|clio
|FRC4
|R3
|67:47.6
|+11:05.4
|44
|Devaux Laurent / Devaux Nicolas
|205
|FRN
|F214
|68:00.3
|+11:18.1
|45
|Declerck Sylvain / Bollengier Sabrina
|saxo
|FRC5
|N2
|68:07.2
|+11:25.0
|46
|Consejo Thomas / Consejo Quentin
|106 s16
|FRC5
|N2
|68:16.6
|+11:34.4
|47
|Denis David / Denis Valerie
|206RC
|FRC4
|A7
|68:17.4
|+11:35.2
|48
|Boixel Christophe / Boixel Cyrille
|Línea Clio RS
|FRC5
|Rally5
|68:44.4
|+12:02.2
|49
|Faller Matthieu / Scellier vanmarcke M.
|Clio 2RS
|FRC4
|N3
|68:48.8
|+12:06.6
|50
|Delanney Valentin / Pegard Eve
|Corsa
|FRN
|N4
|69:01.3
|+12:19.1
|51
|Pimont Jerome / Pimont Sylvie
|clio
|FRC4
|N3
|69:28.4
|+12:46.2
|52
|Johnny Cottin / Kirket Gaetan
|Z3 Coupé
|FRGT
|GT10
|69:35.1
|+12:52.9
|53
|Lefebvre Paul / Beaurain Cedrilène
|Línea Clio RS
|FRC5
|Rally5
|69:47.2
|+13:05.0
|54
|Vigreux Julien / Gaudry Johnny
|206RC
|FRC4
|N3
|69:48.2
|+13:06.0
|55
|Letulle Clement / Carpentier Florencia
|106 s16
|FRC5
|N2
|70:04.4
|+13:22.2
|56
|Caron Yael / Caron Louna
|saxo
|FRC4
|F213
|70:24.0
|+13:41.8
|57
|Bocquet Dany / Caux Pierre
|106 kitcar
|FRC5
|A5K
|70:25.8
|+13:43.6
|58
|Antonio Isbled / Milleville Emilie
|106 s16
|FRC5
|N2
|70:49.9
|+14:07.7
|59
|Abuelo Tristan / Padre Louis
|saxo
|FRC5
|N2
|70:56.1
|+14:13.9
|60
|Namont Aurelien / Morin Gaëtan
|Rally 205
|FRC5
|F212
|70:59.0
|+14:16.8
|61
|Beaucourt Quentin / Allart Guillaume
|205
|FRN
|F214
|71:05.8
|+14:23.6
|62
|Ternisien Kevin / Monnier Alexia
|106 xsi
|FRC5
|N1
|71:32.3
|+14:50.1
|63
|Lecomte Johann / Lecomte Matthieu
|saxo
|FRC4
|A6
|71:32.4
|+14:50.2
|64
|Pouille Maxime / Lefebvre Julien
|207RC
|FRN
|A8
|71:52.1
|+15:09.9
|65
|Baronnet Sébastien / Beluche Ophelie
|207RC
|FRC4
|R3
|71:55.1
|+15:12.9
|66
|Lemercier Emmanuel / Lemercier Elodie
|saxo
|FRC5
|N2
|71:56.1
|+15:13.9
|67
|Fontaine Vincent / Lemor Julien
|207RC
|FRN
|F215
|72:01.1
|+15:18.9
|68
|Dime Quentin / Gourdain Laurine
|Clio 16s
|FRC4
|A7
|72:20.9
|+15:38.7
|69
|María Valentín / Leroux Ronan
|hacha deporte
|FRC5
|F212
|72:31.4
|+15:49.2
|70
|Robert Vincent / Ydée Angele
|impreza
|FRN
|R4
|72:57.9
|+16:15.7
|71
|Christian Barbosa / Pennier Raphael
|integra
|FRC4
|N3
|73:06.9
|+16:24.7
|72
|Poty François Xavier / Provin Laurine
|Clio Ragnotti
|FRC4
|N3
|73:27.2
|+16:45.0
|73
|Lekeu David / Lekeu Florentín
|Clío 5
|FRC6
|FR6
|73:47.0
|+17:04.8
|74
|Toussaint Didier / Toussaint Wesley
|hacha deporte
|FRC5
|F212
|74:05.4
|+17:23.2
|75
|Courpotin Didier / Courpotin Clément
|208
|FRC6
|FR6
|74:15.5
|+17:33.3
|76
|Amanecer modesto / Alexandre Dawn
|106 xsi
|FRC5
|A5
|74:53.3
|+18:11.1
|77
|Estival René / Vanbruaene Therence
|Ypsilon
|FRC6
|FR6
|75:12.0
|+18:29.8
|78
|Catteau Emmanuel / Delefosse Hugo
|Golf
|FRN
|F214
|75:49.5
|+19:07.3
|79
|Loth Damien / Lavrentieff Elena
|106 xsi
|FRC5
|F212
|76:04.2
|+19:22.0
|80
|Dumoulin Laurent / Verité Dorian
|Corsa
|FRC4
|A6
|76:43.1
|+20:00.9
|81
|El chico valón / Pecqueur Hans
|Clio 3RS
|FRN
|F214
|78:02.0
|+21:19.8
|82
|Crevecoeur Maxime / Boinet Lise
|208
|FRC4
|R2
|79:37.4
|+22:55.2
|83
|Euchin Florian / Pruvost Axelle
|106
|FRC4
|F213
|94:00.2
|+37:18.0