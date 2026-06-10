Cómo ver Argentina vs. Islandia por televisión, transmisión en vivo

Argentina is preparing for a North American World Cup in the Deep South, and the holders travel to Auburn, Alabama, for their final outing before the tournament gets underway.

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Argentina se está preparando para una Copa Mundial de América del Norte en el sur profundo, y los campeones viajan a Auburn, Alabama, para su última salida antes de que comience el torneo.

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While Lionel Scaloni’s side qualified with ease and still possesses the greatest player of all time, the bullishness surrounding Argentina that was distinct pre-Qatar just isn’t there.

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Si bien el equipo de Lionel Scaloni se clasificó con facilidad y aún cuenta con el mejor jugador de todos los tiempos, el optimismo que rodeaba a Argentina y que era distintivo antes de Qatar simplemente no existe.

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Argentina has not been tested at all since qualifying drew to a close last September, with Scaloni’s side forced to play against an array of minnows in the build-up to their title defense. Argentina is aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup, having claimed its third trophy in 2022.

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Argentina no ha sido puesta a prueba en absoluto desde que la clasificación llegó a su fin en septiembre pasado, con el equipo de Scaloni obligado a jugar contra una serie de pececillos en la preparación para la defensa del título. Argentina aspira a convertirse en el primer equipo desde Brasil en 1962 en retener la Copa del Mundo, habiendo conseguido su tercer trofeo en 2022.

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Iceland’s sole meeting with the South American behemoths arrived at its only World Cup to date in 2018. Then the smallest nation by population to qualify for soccer’s grandest event, the Nordics showcased an impressive version of themselves in Russia, holding Argentina to a 1–1 draw, with Messi having a second-half penalty saved.

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El único encuentro de Islandia con los gigantes sudamericanos llegó en su única Copa Mundial hasta la fecha en 2018. Entonces, la nación más pequeña por población en clasificarse para el evento más importante del fútbol, ​​los nórdicos mostraron una versión impresionante de sí mismos en Rusia, manteniendo a Argentina en un empate 1-1, con Messi atajado un penal en el segundo tiempo.

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Much of that generation is no longer relied upon, and Argentina will be expected to cruise against FIFA’s 75th-ranked team.

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Ya no se confía en gran parte de esa generación, y se espera que Argentina se enfrente al equipo número 75 del ranking de la FIFA.

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Here’s how you can watch the action unfold on TV.

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Así es como puedes ver cómo se desarrolla la acción en la televisión.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Iceland Kick Off?

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¿A qué hora comienza el partido Argentina vs. Islandia?

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Location : Auburn, United States

: Auburn, United States Stadium : Jordan-Hare Stadium

: Jordan-Hare Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 9 / Wednesday, June 10

: Tuesday, June 9 / Wednesday, June 10 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 10)

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Ubicación : Castaño, Estados Unidos

: Castaño, Estados Unidos Estadio : Estadio Jordan-Hare

: Estadio Jordan-Hare Fecha : Martes 9 de junio / Miércoles 10 de junio

: Martes 9 de junio / Miércoles 10 de junio Hora de inicio: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (10 de junio)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Iceland on TV, Live Stream

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Cómo ver Argentina vs. Islandia por televisión, transmisión en vivo

Messi jugará contra Islandia. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

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There were few broadcasting options for Argentina’s recent friendly against Honduras, which it won 2–0, but there are plenty of streaming avenues for the clash with Iceland.

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Hubo pocas opciones de transmisión para el reciente amistoso de Argentina contra Honduras, que ganó 2-0, pero hay muchas vías de transmisión para el choque con Islandia.

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ITVX is covering the warm-up match in the United Kingdom, while Argentinian outlet TyC Sports is providing an international stream for those wanting to watch the game in the United States and Canada.

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ITVX cubre el partido de preparación en el Reino Unido, mientras que el medio argentino Deportes TyC proporciona una transmisión internacional para aquellos que quieran ver el juego en los Estados Unidos y Canadá.

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In the U.S., you can also tune in via ESPN and FuboTV for an English broadcast, or ESPN Deportes and ViX for a Spanish alternative.

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En EE. UU., también puedes sintonizarnos a través de ESPN y Fubo TV para una transmisión en inglés, o ESPN Deportes y vix por una alternativa española.

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TyC Sports will broadcast the fixture in Argentina, as will Telefe.

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Deportes TyC retransmitirá el partido en Argentina, al igual que Telefe.

País Canal de TV/Transmisión en vivo Estados Unidos ESPN, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX Reino Unido ITVX Canadá TyC Deportes Internacional Argentina TyC Sports Argentina, Telefe Argentina, TyC Sports Play

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MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Argentina vs. Iceland

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MÁS: Lista completa de emisoras de todo el mundo para Argentina vs. Islandia

What’s Next for Argentina?

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¿Qué sigue para Argentina?

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It’s go-time for the holders. After Tuesday night‘s friendly, Argentina will return to base camp in Kansas City ahead of its opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

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Es hora de que los titulares se vayan. Después del amistoso del martes por la noche, Argentina regresará al campamento base en Kansas City antes de su partido inaugural de la Copa del Mundo 2026.

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Scaloni’s men first face off against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16 before facing pressing monsters Austria in Dallas on June 22. Its group stage campaign concludes against debutants Jordan on June 27.

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Los hombres de Scaloni se enfrentarán por primera vez a Argelia en el Arrowhead Stadium el 16 de junio antes de enfrentarse a los monstruos de presión Austria en Dallas el 22 de junio. Su campaña en la fase de grupos concluye contra el debutante Jordan el 27 de junio.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

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LEA LAS ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, ANÁLISIS Y PERSPECTIVAS DE LA COPA MUNDIAL DEL SI FC