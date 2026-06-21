Alineación prevista de Argentina vs. Austria: Grupo J del Mundial

Argentina resumes its 2026 World Cup campaign on Monday when it takes on Austria at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

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Argentina reanuda su campaña en la Copa Mundial 2026 el lunes cuando se enfrente a Austria en el estadio AT&T de Arlington, Texas.

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La Albiceleste head into the match full of confidence after opening the tournament with a convincing 3–0 victory over Algeria, thanks to a hat trick from Lionel Messi. The three goals saw Messi draw level with Miroslav Klose as the highest scorer in World Cup history on 16 goals.

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La Albiceleste llega al partido llena de confianza tras abrir el torneo con una contundente victoria sobre Argelia por 3-0, gracias a un hat-trick de Lionel Messi. Con tres goles, Messi igualó a Miroslav Klose como máximo goleador de la historia de los Mundiales con 16 goles.

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With the record now within touching distance, the Inter Miami star is expected to start again against Austria as he looks to make history.

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Con el récord ahora al alcance de la mano, se espera que la estrella del Inter Miami vuelva a ser titular contra Austria en su búsqueda de hacer historia.

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But what about the rest of Argentina’s lineup? Here’s how Lionel Scaloni’s side could line up for the Group J clash.

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¿Pero qué pasa con el resto de la alineación argentina? Así podría alinearse el equipo de Lionel Scaloni para el choque del Grupo J.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Austria

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Alineación prevista de Argentina vs.Austria

Argentina debería permanecer prácticamente sin cambios. | deportes ilustrados

Pick Your Argentina Starting XI!

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¡Elige tu once inicial de Argentina!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—Argentina’s undisputed No. 1, Martínez is virtually guaranteed to remain between the posts throughout the tournament barring injury or suspension.

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GK: Emiliano Martínezâ€”NÃºmero 1 indiscutible de Argentina, MartÃnez tiene prÃ¡cticamente garantizado permanecer entre los postes durante todo el torneo, salvo lesion o suspension.

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RB: Nahuel Molina—Gonzalo Montiel was forced off at halftime in the win over Algeria with an injury. While the issue is not believed to be serious, Argentina are unlikely to take any risks this early in the tournament, which should open the door for Nahuel Molina to come into the team.

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RB: Nahuel Molina—Gonzalo Montiel se vio obligado a salir en el entretiempo de la victoria sobre Argelia por una lesión. Si bien no se cree que el problema sea grave, es poco probable que Argentina corra riesgos tan temprano en el torneo, lo que debería abrir la puerta para que Nahuel Molina entre al equipo.

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CB: Cristian Romero—Did not have much to do against Algeria, but Romero remains a commanding presence at the back and a threat in the final third from set pieces.

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CB: Cristian Romero—No tuvo mucho que hacer contra Argelia, pero Romero sigue siendo una presencia dominante en la defensa y una amenaza en el último tercio en jugadas a balón parado.

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CB: Lisandro Martínez—There was little to suggest that Martínez and Romero’s pairing will be disrupted, despite the experience of Nicolás Otamendi.

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CB: Lisandro Martínezâ€”HabÃa pocos indicios de que la dupla de MartÃnez y Romero se verÃa interrumpida, a pesar de la experiencia de NicolÃ¡s Otamendi.

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LB: Facundo Medina—Medina was solid against Algeria, completing 97% of his passes and making several key defensive contributions. There’s no reason to alter.

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LB: Facundo Medina—Medina estuvo sólido contra Argelia, completando el 97% de sus pases y haciendo varias contribuciones defensivas clave. No hay razón para cambiar.

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CM: Rodrigo De Paul—Provided a clever assist for Messi’s opener against Algeria and impressed overall in the engine room.

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CM: Rodrigo DePaulâ€”ProporcionÃ³ una asistencia inteligente en el primer gol de Messi contra Argelia e impresionÃ³ en general en la sala de mÃ¡quinas.

Compite contra el mundo. | DEPORTES ILUSTRADOS

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CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister was typically all-action in Argentina’s opener, helping move the ball forward and offering solid protection in front of the back four.

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CM: Alexis Mac Allisterâ€”Mac Allister estuvo típicamente lleno de acción en el primer partido de Argentina, ayudando a mover el balón hacia adelante y ofreciendo una sólida protección frente a los cuatro defensores.

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CM: Enzo Fernández—Completing an unchanged midfield trio, Fernández is Argentina’s most progressive passer and central to the way Scaloni’s side builds play.

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CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández, que completa un trío de mediocampistas sin cambios, es el pasador más progresista de Argentina y es fundamental en la forma en que el equipo de Scaloni construye el juego.

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RW: Lionel Messi—Need we say anything? A nailed-on starter and Argentina’s talisman.

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OR: Lionel Messiâ€”Â¿Hace falta decir algo? Un titular clavado y el talismÃ¡n de Argentina.

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ST: Julián Álvarez—Lautaro Martínez struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after half time, suggesting Álvarez, who is subject of strong transfer links to Barcelona, Arsenal and Real Madrid, could come in to start.

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ST: JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez—Lautaro Martínez tuvo problemas contra Argelia y fue sustituido poco después del medio tiempo, lo que sugiere que Álvarez, quien tiene fuertes vínculos de transferencia con Barcelona, ​​Arsenal y Real Madrid, podría entrar como titular.

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LW: Nicolás González—Could be rewarded with a start after coming off the bench to provide an assist against Algeria, replacing Thiago Almada on the left flank.

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LB: Nicolás Gonzálezâ€”PodrÃa ser recompensado con un titular tras salir del banquillo para dar una asistencia contra Argelia, reemplazando a Thiago Almada en el flanco izquierdo.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

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LEA LAS ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, AVANCES Y ANÁLISIS DE LA COPA MUNDIAL AQUÍ