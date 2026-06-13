Olivia Rodrigos You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love Breaks First-Day Streaming Records

Olivia Rodrigo's newly released You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is off to a record-breaking start.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter's third studio album, released Friday (June 12) through Geffen Records, is already shattering streaming records across major platforms.

On Friday, Spotify announced on X that the 13-track set became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2026 so far by a female artist.

The album also set a major milestone on Amazon Music, delivering the platform's biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally of any album Amazon Music in 2026, the streaming service revealed through its Instagram Stories on Friday.

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love arrives three years after Rodrigo's last full-length release. Her previous album, Guts, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023.

The new project follows Rodrigo's Billions Club Live performance in Barcelona in May. The one-night-only event brought together 1,500 of the singer's most dedicated Spanish fans at the outdoor venue Teatre Grec. During the set, she performed eight of her nine Spotify Billions Club tracks, alongside fan favorites from her first two albums and her recent single â€œDrop Dead.â€ Spotify later released a concert film of the show on May 27.

In late April, Spotify unveiled a list of the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, podcasts and audiobooks in the platform's history. Rodrigo's 2021 debut album, Sour, ranked No. 4 among the streaming giant's most-streamed albums of all time.

Rodrigo is also one of the youngest artists with multiple songs in Spotify's Billions Club. Sour ranks second among albums with the most tracks surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform, with seven songs reaching the milestone. Only Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti has more, with eight Billions Club entries.