Matty Healy & Gabbriettes Wedding Rehearsal, With a Cute Dip-Kiss, Spotted in Paparazzi Video

Matty Healy of The 1975 is about to marry model Gabbriette. With wedding festivities fast approaching, the couple were captured on camera by paparazzi Friday (July 17) in the Los Angeles area as they rehearsed their ceremony. Healy and Gabbriette (real name Gabriella Bechtel), both dressed in black, practiced a romantic dip-kiss at an outdoor rehearsal location as they readied for the real moment of saying â€œI do.â€

TMZ shared the glimpse at Healy and Gabbriette's wedding rehearsal on Saturday. The outlet also uploaded a video of the frontman behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce convertible, all smiles with his fiancÃ©e in the passenger seat.

â€œHey, man,â€ said Healy with a friendly wave, humoring someone asking questions about the wedding week. â€œWe're not done yet. We just started.â€

â€œWe've got like 10 more days of celebrations,â€ Gabbriette said.

Earlier this week, Healy enjoyed a Matty Healy-themed bachelor bash with live entertainment from 1975 cover band 9075. The singer joined right in â€” as shown in footage of the real Healy happily performing on stage with faux-Healy during â€œThe Sound,â€ and crowd-surfing to â€œSexâ€ â€” at the shindig with loved ones, including his bandmates, at his side.

The soon-to-be bride and groom's engagement was first reported in June 2024, when Gabbriette posted a picture of a black gem on her ring finger with the caption â€œMARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRATâ€ â€” a reference to Charli xcx, who was engaged to marry The 1975's George Daniel; they wed in 2025.

Healy's mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the news of her eldest son's engagement on her U.K. talk show Loose Women, sharing at the time, â€œI have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged. Black diamond [ring], he had it made for her. I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier â€” she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law.â€ The 1975 star's most public romance prior to Gabbriette was with Taylor Swift, who's since had a headline-making wedding of her own in New York just a fortnight ahead of Healy's nuptials in Hollywood.

The 1975's latest major live performance was a career-spanning, headlining spot at Glastonbury 2025, a triumphant set that opened with â€œHappinessâ€ from the Billboard 200 top 10 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022) and closed with BFIAFL's widely-adored â€œAbout You.â€

Details on the band's next release remain unconfirmed, though God Has Entered My Body and DOGS have both circulated as potential project titles. Healy once said they've made two new albums.

Healy recently lent vocals to Tiny Habits' â€œAnything He Wasâ€œ and was spotted in studio photos with his friend Phoebe Bridgers, whose Lost Weekend album arrives Aug. 14.