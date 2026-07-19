Creedence Clearwater Revivals Classic Hit Brings The Band To One Chart For The First Time

Creedence Clearwater Revival reaches Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time decades after splitting up as “Fortunate Son” debuts on the list. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL; posed, (Photo by Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns) Redferns

Creedence Clearwater Revival is one of many legacy acts that never disappear from the Billboard charts. The group can almost always be found on albums rankings thanks to Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits, which remains one of the longest-charting releases in the history of the Billboard 200.

The rock band experiences a patriotic boom this frame tied to the July Fourth holiday. â€œFortunate Son,â€ one of Creedence Clearwater Revival's most familiar tunes, is apparently viewed by millions of Americans as especially applicable to the celebration. This frame, the decades-old cut returns to several tallies, reaches a new high on one roster and earns the long-defunct act its first placement on one chart.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Debuts on the Streaming Songs Chart â€œFortunate Sonâ€ debuts at No. 44 on the Streaming Songs chart this week, which ranks the most-played tracks of any genre in the United States. The arrival gives Creedence Clearwater Revival its first career hit on the tally. The list did not exist during the band's heyday â€“ streaming platforms wouldn't be developed for decades â€“ so the group never had an opportunity to reach the ranking while it was releasing new music.

Seven Songs Debut on the Streaming Chart This Week Seven tracks debut on the Streaming Songs chart this week, and â€œFortunate Sonâ€ earns the second-to-lowest start of the bunch. BeyoncÃ© leads all new arrivals with â€œMorning Dew (Donk),â€ which opens at No. 17. Several songs associated with America, patriotism or the July Fourth holiday launch alongside Creedence Clearwater Revival's smash. Lynyrd Skynyrd's â€œSweet Home Alabama,â€ Zac Brown Band's â€œChicken Fried,â€ Bruce Springsteen's â€œBorn in the U.S.A.â€ and Journey's â€œDon't Stop Believin'â€ enter at Nos. 23, 29, 30 and 33, respectively. John Denver's â€œTake Me Home, Country Roadsâ€ kicks off its time on the tally beneath â€œFortunate Son,â€ entering the streaming list for the first time at No. 48.

â€œFortunate Sonâ€ Reaches a New Global Peak â€œFortunate Sonâ€ also returns to the Billboard Global 200, which ranks the most-consumed songs in the world using sales and streaming activity. The CCR classic appears on the worldwide list for only the second time. It debuted on the ranking in July 2024, and now, two years later, it reenters at No. 159, establishing a new all-time high.

â€œFortunate Sonâ€ Returns to Two Other Billboard Lists The same tune also finds its way back to the Billboard Hot 100, where it's present once again at No. 44. â€œFortunate Sonâ€ has now spent only a month on the company's main songs tally, where it originally climbed as high as No. 14. On the Rock Streaming Songs chart, â€œFortunate Sonâ€ breaks back into the top 10 at No. 9. The single comes within one rung of matching its previously-established No. 8 peak.

â€œHave You Ever Seen the Rain?â€ Rises as Well â€œFortunate Sonâ€ is not Creedence Clearwater Revival's only song surging in popularity in America after the country's two-hundred-and-fiftieth birthday. â€œHave You Ever Seen the Rain?â€ appears on three Billboard charts this week, improving on two of them and returning to another. The track advances 20 spaces on the Billboard Global 200 and lifts from No. 18 to No. 16 on the Rock Streaming Songs tally. â€œHave You Ever Seen the Rain?â€ reenters the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. ranking at No. 191. That list â€“ which was introduced more than half a decade ago at the same time as the Billboard Global 200 â€“ measures worldwide consumption of hit songs, and purposefully excludes activity from American listeners.