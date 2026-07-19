Andrew, Tristan Tate arrested in Miami after British prosecutors bring new charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, the controversial social media influencers, were arrested Saturday evening in Miami, after British prosecutors brought new charges of rape and sex trafficking against them, according to U.S. and U.K. authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to ABC News the brothers were taken into custody into Miami.

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive an event, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool, File) Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP via AP

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a news release that the brothers were charged in connection with sexual offenses involving four women that allegedly took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

Andrew Tate, 39, was hit with “seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” prosecutors said.

Tristan Tate, 38, was charged with “with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation,” according to the CPS.

They are both awaiting extradition, according to prosecutors.

“These arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Saturday.

Attorney information for the brothers was not immediately available.

The brothers are slated to make a court appearance in Florida next week, according to a law enforcement source.

The arrests mark the latest development in a series of court cases spanning multiple countries.

Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate are pictured inside The Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on December 10, 2024. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

The brothers were previously charged in the U.K. in May 2025 with a total of 21 counts — including multiple counts of rape, bodily harm and human trafficking. That case involved three women, British prosecutors said. Â Â

The brothers denied all charges in that case. Â Â

When the charges were authorized last year, lawyers for the Tate brothers accused U.K. prosecutors and police of refusing to give “even the most basic information” about the charges, including who the alleged victims were. They also accused the media of a “vendetta” and broadcasting a “vast amount of misinformation,” suggesting it could affect the Tate’s right to a fair trial.

In Romania, where Andrew and Tristan Tate made their home for several years, they were charged in both 2023 and 2024 with human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group. Â Â

In December 2024, a Bucharest court ruled that the first case against the Tates and their two female associates couldn’t proceed to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities and sent it back to prosecutors. The charges were not dropped. The second human trafficking case against the brothers in Romania was also still ongoing as of February 2025. Â

The Tate brothers have also denied the charges in the cases in Romania. Â

Speaking to reporters upon arriving in Florida in February 2025 Â Andrew Tate said he believed he and his brother were “largely misunderstood.”

“We’ve yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever. We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet, ever,” Andrew Tate said.