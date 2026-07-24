Alright, Lets Get Wild: Demi Moore Helps KATSEYE Unlock Their Inner Animal: Watch

KATSEYE is out of control, but luckily, one of Hollywood's most glamorous stars is here to help: Demi Moore.

The actress makes a cameo in the girl group's music video for new single â€œAnimal,â€ which dropped Friday (July 24). In the visual, members Lara, Megan, Daniela, Yoonchae and Sophia â€” sans Manon, who's still on hiatus â€” share a number of tense moments in and out of an enclosed red room, in which they perform choreography in front of one-way glass while being watched by a group of men in suits.

Those executives just so happen to look a lot like the members of KATSEYE, with the girls donning cropped wigs and ties to channel the type of boss man higher-ups in the music business they've no doubt encountered on their rise to stardom.

â€œNobody knows you're outta control/ But I see a side behind the closed doors,â€ they sing to the room of â€œmen,â€ who end up tearing up the members' headshots, dissatisfied. â€œThey get a glimpse here on the dance floor/ You move like an animal.â€

Unable to please the executives on the other side of the glass, KATSEYE hectically tears apart a dressing room in search of the perfect looks to win their approval. That's when Moore, looking quietly powerful as she sits calmly in a chair, steps in.

â€œIs that the shoe? I don't think so,â€ she says, telling the girls â€œno, no, no,â€ with each subpar outfit choice until, finally: â€œAlright, let's get wild.â€

Now decked out in silver sparkles, the quintet returns to the red room and gives it their all, leaving viewers to guess whether they succeeded in appeasing their alter egos.

â€œAnimalâ€ marks the latest single from KATSEYE's upcoming EP Wild, which is set to drop Aug. 14. So far, fans have also heard lead single â€œPinky Up,â€ which debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April.

The new video is just as chaotic as the girl group's schedule has been as of late. With performances at Coachella and Gov Ball in the books, KATSEYE is gearing up to release its Wild Hearts film in August and embark on a tour in September, all while continuing to field questions about Manon's absence.

â€œPeople just have no idea what goes on,â€ Lara told Vanity Fair in a June interview of their missing band member, who took a break from the band in February to focus on her well-being. â€œThey just don't. It's nothing but love between us.â€

â€œWe can definitely say that in our situation, in no way was it about race,â€ Sofia added at the time, quieting widespread rumors. â€œThat goes against everything that we stand for.â€

Watch the â€œAnimalâ€ music video below.