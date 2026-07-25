Edinburgh Industry Program Features Ewan McGregor, Kenneth Branagh and Bruce Dern and an Inaugural U.K. Film Conference

Ewan McGregor, Kenneth Branagh, Ken Burns, Christine Vachon and Bruce Dern have boarded the Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival's 2026 industry program, a talent-heavy five-day lineup anchored by the inaugural U.K. Film Conference, billed as a state-of-the-nation summit for British independent cinema.

Unspooling Aug. 14-18 at EIFF's Festival Hub at Central Hall, the program folds starry onstage conversations into nuts-and-bolts sessions on low-budget production, private investment, literary adaptation, second-feature financing, genre filmmaking and the colonial gaze.

Its centerpiece, the Aug. 15 U.K. Film Conference, opens with BFI CEO Ben Roberts in conversation with Picturehouse creative director Clare Binns on the future of U.K. indie film.

The framing is timely. British producers are increasingly being asked to mount ambitious pics on compressed budgets, assemble public and private financing and demonstrate audience appetite earlier in the development cycle. Edinburgh's conference looks designed as an exploration and stress test of what kinds of films the current system can still support.

That question drives â€œWould This Get Made?,â€ which asks how â€œWhisky Galore!,â€ â€œIfâ€¦,â€ â€œTrainspottingâ€ and â€œFour Weddings and a Funeralâ€ would fare if they landed on development desks in 2026.

Killer Films co-founder Vachon joins Film4's Stefanie Fahrion, BBC Film's Alice Ojha, Altitude's Laura Wilson and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates' Simon Renshaw to weigh finance, release strategy and audience demand.Â

The conference also takes in â€œLow Budget, High Ambition,â€ focused on producers adapting to leaner shoots, and â€œNew Nightmares,â€ a genre-sector snapshot featuring actor-helmer Max Minghella and filmmakers Prano Bailey-Bond, Chee Keong Cheung and Joby Stephens.

Vachon also fronts a standalone Aug. 14 talk, while Burns, the documentary legend behind sweeping histories of the American West, Vietnam and the American Revolution, sits down with journalist Dave Calhoun.

McGregor follows in a BAFTA Scotland-backed conversation landing as EIFF marks the 30th anniversary of â€œTrainspotting,â€ the Danny Boyle hit which turned a fiercely local Scottish story into a global cultural moment.

Aug. 15 brings Kenneth Branagh, recipient of EIFF's inaugural Outstanding Contribution to Cinema Award, followed by â€œBeyond the Debut,â€ mounted with BIFA Springboard.

The latter tackles one of the indie sectors hardest bottlenecks: converting a first feature into a durable career. Writers, directors and producers will address the long march from debut to sophomore effort, spanning development, casting, finance, sales and distribution.

Monday's â€œFrom Page to Screenâ€ gathers Sarah Brocklehurst, Miriam Battye, Jay Parini and Marc Turtletaub from EIFF selections â€œExtra Geographyâ€ and â€œBorges and Meâ€ for a session on literary adaptation moderated by Dr. Pasquale Iannone.





Bruce Dern later joins Varietyâ€˜s chief film critic Guy Lodge for a career conversation spanning his remarkable work with Alfred Hitchcock, Roger Corman, Hal Ashby, Walter Hill, Quentin Tarantino and Alexander Payne.

The program closes Aug. 18 with â€œLights, Camera, Capital,â€ a Screen Scotland-backed pilot bringing angel investor Lynne Cadenhead together with producers and private investors, followed by Paul Sng's â€œUnmaking the Colonial Gaze in Cinema.â€

â€œOur inaugural U.K. Film Conference is something of the jewel in our crown,â€ said EIFF CEO and festival director Paul Ridd.