Pregnant Olivia Culpo Explains Why She is Choosing a C-Section for Baby No. 2 With Christian McCaffrey

How Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Celebrated Daughter Colette's First Birthday

Olivia Culpo is giving people a peek at her birth plan.Â

As she enters her third trimester of pregnancy, the 34-year-old is opening up about the birth plan she has for welcoming baby No. 2 with husband Christian McCaffrey.

â€œThe plan is I'm having a C-section because I had a C-section in July last year,â€ the model, mom to 12-month-old daughter Colette with the NFL star, explained in a July 23 TikTok. â€œSo having a VBAC [Vaginal Birth After Cesarean] wasn't an option.â€

And this time around, she's having to navigate the last few months of her pregnancy largely without her husband, who is in the middle of training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

As for the birth, the coupleâ€”who married in June 2025â€”are working around the athlete's schedule, ensuring that the running back gets to be there to welcome their baby too.Â

â€œI scheduled it on a day where Christian has a slightly easier [schedule],â€ the former Miss Universe shared. â€œBasically, it's on an off day for him, so he'll be able to come just for the birth. And then aside from that, he'll have to go back. So it's gonna be different than my first birth.”