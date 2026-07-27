Jon Bon Jovi Ends Madison Square Garden Show Early Due to Sinus Infection: Well Figure Out How to Reschedule

Bon Joviâ€˜s penultimate show of their Madison Square Garden residency came to an early end on Thursday night after frontman Jon Bon Jovi revealed he was suffering from a sinus infection.

About 90 minutes into the set, Bon Jovi told the crowd that he would have to stop the show as he wasn't feeling his best.

â€œI haven't talked to anybody about anything, but don't throw away your ticket stubs,â€ Bon Jovi said, according to fan video. â€œI'm going to figure something out, OK? Just hold onto them, we'll figure out how to reschedule. But I'm going to have to cool it for the night.â€

He ended the show by saying, â€œI'll see you again soon.â€

A rep for the band told People: â€œJon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show's early ending. As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.â€

Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022, which prevented frequent live performances. The â€œForeverâ€ tour, which includes the Madison Square Garden shows as well as upcoming dates in the U.K. and Ireland, marks the band's first major tour since his surgery.

â€œI'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring,â€ Bon Jovi said when the tour was announced.

Bon Jovi's last Madison Square Garden show of the â€œForeverâ€ tour is scheduled for Sunday, after which the band will head across the pond to play Edinburgh on Aug. 28, Dublin on Aug. 30 and two dates at London's Wembley Stadium on Sept. 4 and 6.