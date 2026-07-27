Harrison returns to MLS with New England Revolution

Jack Harrison said a return to the MLS with the New England Revolution “ticked a lot of boxes” after completing his move from Leeds United.Â

Harrison has put pen to paper on a designated player contract running until the end of the 2029-30 campaign after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.Â

The 29-year-old returns to the United States nine years after leaving New York City FC for Manchester City, linking up withÂ Marko Mitrovic’s Eastern Conference high-flyers.Â

Harrison joined Leeds in 2018 and spent three years on loan with the club before making his move permanent in 2021 for a reported transfer fee ofÂ Â£11m.Â

During his time at Elland Road, Harrison made 219Â appearances across all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 31Â assists while also winning the Championship title.Â

However, he has spent the past three years on loan with Everton and Fiorentina, respectively, with his spell in Serie A seeing him make 22 appearances in all competitions.Â

But Harrison has now decided to join New England, who are third in the East standings following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Atlanta United atÂ Gillette Stadium.Â

“As I considered my options, the decision to return to MLS and join the Revolution was the one that was most aligned with me. It ticked a lot of boxes,”Â Harrison said.Â

“I’m absolutely happy to come back to MLS and be back in Massachusetts to a city that is full of champions in all other sports, and I’m hoping we can bring a title here to the city.”

We can finally spill the beans The New England Revolution acquired English winger Jack Harrison from English Premier League club Leeds United FC and signed him to a Designated Player contract through the 2029-30 MLS season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and internationalâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/xMPgY06Dwp â€” New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 25, 2026

Harrison is, of course, no stranger to the MLS, having registered 23 goal involvements (14 goals, nine assists) in 59 league appearances during his time at NYCFC.Â

The winger joins a New England attack that have managed to score just 26 goals in their opening 16 MLS games of the 2026 campaign.Â

“Jack Harrison fills an important need for the Revolution as we aim to bolster our attack,”Â said Revolution general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney.

“Since breaking through in MLS, Jack has flourished on the game’s biggest stages in the English Premier League and Serie A, where he was an integral part of his Leeds, Everton, and Fiorentina squads.

“With Jack joining the Revolution, we are confident his creativity and game intelligence will help him make an immediate impact.”

Harrison was unveiled as a New England player prior to his new team’s win over Atlanta, withÂ Carles Gil,Â Dor Turgeman,Â Peyton Miller andÂ Brooklyn Raines on target.Â