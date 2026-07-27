Gracie Abrams Earns First-Ever Number One Album With Daughter from Hell

It's official â€” Gracie Abramsâ€˜ latest release Daughter From Hell has debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, marking her first-ever Number One album. The singer-songwriter earned 124,000 equivalent album sales.

Earlier this week, Abrams was projected to take the top slots with an estimate of 120 to 130k units sold. While it's a major feat for the singer-songwriter, she's been well on her way to achieving the biggest debut of her career. Abrams earned her first Top 10 album with her second album, The Secret of Us, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200 in 2024 with 89,000 units. That album was a huge breakout moment for the star, and the deluxe version yielding her first Top 10 hit song on the Billboard Hot 100 with â€œThat's So True.â€

â€œThis album came from being kind of quiet after we had went our separate ways after tour ended,â€ Abrams said during her exclusive underplay show at Bowery Ballroom ahead of the release of Daughter From Hell. â€œBeing in your 20s is so strange and weird, it can feel lonely in a new way and it can feel like thrilling in a new way. You imagine your future differently all of a sudden and then your adolescence still feels like it's like right behind,â€ she added.

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Produced by the National's Aaron Dessner, who also produced Abrams' first album Good Riddance and its follow-up The Secret of Us, Daughter From Hell features a list of notable writing credits, including Justin Vernon, otherwise known as Bon Iver, Abrams' long-time bestie Audrey Hobert, and Abrams' partner Paul Mescal, who cowrote â€œImaginary Friend.â€

â€œI'm so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far,â€ Abrams wrote on social media last weekend after she shared two bonus songs as downloads, â€œLove Letterâ€ and â€œOut of Nowhere.â€ She added: â€œYour messages have made my heart grow ten sizes.â€