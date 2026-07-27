Yan Diomande: Real Madrid agree terms with RB Leipzig winger as PSG interest ends

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid after Paris St-Germain withdrew their interest.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international was previously a target for Liverpool, who had an initial bid of Â£69m rejected in June, as well as PSG.

Liverpool then moved on to other targets, and PSG have now opted against entering a bidding war with Real.

PSG are said to have had a final Â£102.5m bid rejected for the teenager on Sunday.

Madrid have since agreed personal terms, said to be modelled on England midfielder Jude Bellingham’s contract as they are incentivised on performances and effectively improve year-on-year.

Real will pay more than Â£100m for Diomande, who joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes last summer on a five-year deal.

Sources close to Real say key negotiators Jose Angel and Juni Calafat have been scouting Diomande for about five years, but were not reactive to Diomande’s World Cup performances.

Leipzig have tried hard to keep the forward in Germany but regard the interest in Diomande as extraordinary, so have found it difficult to reject the interest – and potential record sale price – from Europe’s elite clubs.

Diomande was the Bundesliga’s young player of the season for 2025-26, having scored 12 goals and registered eight assists last term.

He moved from his native Ivory Coast to an academy in the United States in 2025 before joining Spanish side Leganes.