Megan Moroney Ends Concert Early Due to Illness: It Hurts Me So Much to Disappoint You All

Megan Moroney was forced to abruptly end her show on Tuesday night in Denver due to an unspecified illness.

The singer-songwriter was performing at the Ball Arena when she ended the concert after just three songs. â€œThat was the hardest decision I've ever had to make & I'm so sorry to cancel the show tonight,â€ Moroney wrote on Instagram Stories. â€œI never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you guys tonight. I'm typing this as I'm quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.â€

The artist promised fans that she would be back Aug. 27 and that all tickets purchased for Tuesday's show will be honored for the new date. Those that can't make the rescheduled show will be refunded.

â€œI've never had to do this & I'm truly so sorry. I love u guys,â€ Moroney wrote.

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The venue first confirmed that the show was being cut short. â€œMegan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time,â€ a statement by the venue read. Concertgoers were asked to allow event staff to direct them to the nearest exit, while the message added that more updates will be provided at ballarena.com.

Moroney is currently in the middle of herÂ The Cloud 9 Tour,Â in support of her chart-topping third studio album of the same name. â€œSimilar to the first two albums, it's all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I've ever been,â€ Moroney previously said in a statement about her new record. â€œMy feet feel firmly planted in my artistry, and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love.â€