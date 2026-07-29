Commonwealth Games 2026: Swimmer Ellie McCartney wins bronze medal in Glasgow

Northern Ireland’s Ellie McCartney has won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

McCartney, 21, finished third behind home favourite Abgharad Evans and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa.

The 21-year-old had posted the sixth-fastest time in the semi-finals but put in a storming performance to take third in a time of 2:24.73.

Her time was enough to win bronze ahead of Australia’s Ella Ramsay by 0.16 seconds.

McCartney is Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 and European Under-23 gold medallist last year, but her bronze in Glasgow is a first senior international medal for the Enniskillen swimmer.

It is a third medal in the pool for Northern Ireland after Bethany Firth’s bronze medal in the 200m freestyle S14 and Barry McClements’ silver in the men’s S9 100m backstroke.

Gary Kelly and the duo of Chloe Wilson and Shauna O’Neill won bronze medals in bowls, and four Northern Ireland boxers are guaranteed medals.

In the men’s 200m freestyle, Jack McMillan finished in sixth place as Kai Taylor of Australia won gold.

James Guy was second and Matt Richard took bronze.

McMillan was second after 100m metres but a surge from his Team GB team-mates was enough to surpass the 26-year-old and he finished in a time of 1:46.29 seconds.

Olympic 800m champion Daniel Wiffen will compete in the men’s 1500m freestyle at 20:50 BST as he looks to win his first medal of the Games.