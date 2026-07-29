Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with aiding terrorism, puts him on wanted list — as app fires back

Russia on Wednesday charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with aiding terrorism â€“ before the messaging app fired back at the accusations by sharing a photo of the billionaire giving the middle finger.

Durov, 41, was placed on an international wanted list and faces up to life in prison if he's convicted as the Russian authorities restrict Telegram, Euronews reported.

Moscow security services have accused Telegram of not taking down channels or bots allegedly â€œactively used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist, and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass murder, and cyberfraudâ€ in Russia.Â

Vladimir Putin's regime claims Telegram's supposed lack of action has resulted in â€œnumerous human casualties.â€

Telegram's official X account posted a photo of Pavel Durov giving the middle finger shortly after Russia charged him with aiding terrorism. X

After the warrant was issued,Â Telegram respondedÂ by sharing a picture of Durov giving the middle finger.

Ukrainian security services have also been accused of using a popular dating chatbot on Telegram to lure and recruit Russians for â€œsabotage and terrorist activities.â€

Some 46 users, ranging in age from 12 to 22 years old, have been detained across Russia since July 2025.

Durov, who was born in the former Soviet Union, founded VKontakte â€” a Facebook-inspired social media app â€” in 2006 before leaving Russia in 2014. He currently lives in Dubai.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Saint George's Hall of Grand Kremlin Palace during his meeting with State Duma deputies, on July 27, 2026 in Moscow, Russia Getty Images

Earlier this year, he announced the Russian authoritiesÂ had opened a criminal investigation against him.

He has accused them of fabricating pretexts to restrict access to Telegram as part of an attempt to â€œsuppress the right to privacy and free speech.â€Â

Russia has restricted Telegram access since last August and has fined the app around $1.26 billion since January.

Authorities issued penalties because the app allegedly failed to remove content banned in Russia.

Under Putin, Russian authorities have engaged in multipronged efforts to rein in the internet.

Charges against Durov come as Russia restricts Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps in the country. wichayada â€“ stock.adobe.com

Authorities have warned about the impact of foreign apps on the battlefield amid the meatgrinder war in Ukraine, now in its 5th year.

â€œDo you agree with the opinion that the use of those communication systems which are not ours, are not under our control pose a danger to personnel?â€Â Putin said at a meeting with Russian military women in Moscow in March.Â

Irina Godunova, a signal operator, described Telegram as an â€œenemy means of communication.â€

Russia has adopted restrictive laws, banned websites and platforms that don't comply and focused on improving technology to monitor and manipulate online traffic.

Multiple popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and X, have been banned in Russia.

Authorities have blocked Signal and Viber, and restricted WhatsApp.Â

Meanwhile, Durov was arrested in Paris in 2024 over allegations Telegram was being used for drug trafficking and distributing child sex abuse images. Last March, he said he had returned to Dubai.Â

With Post wires.