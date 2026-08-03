Liverpool vs Leeds: Line-ups confirmed for friendly clash in Chicago

Liverpool face Premier League rivals Leeds in the next leg of their pre-season tour, with both teams crossing the USA and meeting in Chicago.

The Reds are still adjusting to life under new head coach Andoni Iraola, who has overseen a strong start to his tenure, albeit the wins have come in friendly matches.

Leeds remain under the leadership of Daniel Farke, and have former Liverpool target Harry Wilson in their ranks, following his move from Fulham.

It should be an entertaining clash for the neutral, as both sides continue to ramp up their 2026/27 preparations.

Catch up with all the team news right here on 101GreatGoals.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool starting XI: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Frimpong, Nyoni, Chambers, Morrison, Ngumoha, Ndukwe

Liverpool substitutes: Woodman, Davies, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Abe, Ramsey, Scanlon, McConnell, Koumas, Ndiaye, Wright, Sonni-Lambie

Our team to take on Leeds United ðŸ™Œ Watch the game LIVE on All Red Video: â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2026

Leeds team news

Leeds starting XI: Cairns, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Muharemovic, Rodon, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, James, Nmecha

Leeds substitutes: Mahady, Ombang, Lane, Lienou, Cresswell, Bornauw, Crew, Longstaff, Aaronson, Gnonto, Pickles, Wilson, Chadwick, Mills, Calvert-Lewin, Piroe

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds United

The match kicks off at 9pm BST on Sunday, August 2, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The fixture is expected to be available via Liverpool's official streaming service, with additional coverage depending on local broadcast rights.

The stats for Liverpool vs Leeds United

Liverpool have won both of their pre-season matches under Andoni Iraola, beating Sunderland 4-2 and Wrexham 1-0

Rio Ngumoha scored the only goal in the victory over Wrexham

The Reds are aiming to complete a 100% record during their tour of the United States

Leeds responded to a 3-2 defeat against Wrexham by beating Sunderland 1-0

Lukas Nmecha scored the winner against the Black Cats with his first goal of pre-season

Liverpool and Leeds drew both of their Premier League meetings last season, with a 3-3 thriller at Elland Road followed by a goalless draw at Anfield

Harry Wilson registered his first assist for Leeds during their pre-season defeat to Wrexham

Prediction for Liverpool vs Leeds United

Liverpool are continuing to adapt to Iraola's tactical approach and still have several key players building fitness after theÂ World Cup.

Leeds look closer to their strongest side, which could help them earn a positive result.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Leeds United (Liverpool win on pens)