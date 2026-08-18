Taylor Swift Cant Stop Listening to Phoebe Bridgers New Album

Taylor Swift can't stop listening to Phoebe Bridgersâ€˜ new album Lost Weekend. Same, Taylor, same.

In a social media post celebrating Bridgers' birthday, the the pop superstar praised her friend, and former collaborator, on her trip around the sun, and â€œtriumphâ€ of an album. â€œIt's her birthday but she gave us a gift,â€ Swift wrote of Lost Weekend. â€œHaven't been able to stop listening. This album is an absolute triumph in every way. To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, and to trust the listener with this much honesty,â€ she added. Swift ended her note with: â€œHappy bday I love you!!â€

Bridgers tapped her usual collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska on the new LP. But she also called up Swift's longtime producer Jack Antonoff to co-write a couple of songs alongside co-producing all 16 songs alongside Berg and Gruska.

Back in 2021, Bridgers appeared on Swift's â€œNothing New,â€ a vault track from the 2021 re-recording Red (Taylor's Version). The collaboration was a dream come true for fans of both singer-songwriters, and for the artists themselves. â€œPhoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world,â€ Swift told Seth Meyers upon the song's release. â€œI love her voice, and I also love that she's a very funny person,â€ Swift continued. â€œI really wanted another female artist who I loved to sing it with me, because I think it was a very female artist perspective â€¦ And her response was, â€˜I've been waiting for this text my entire life.’â€

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Since then, the pair have performed the track live during the Eras Tour when Bridgers opened for Swift. Their live debut was in Nashville and marked a true full circle moment. Prior to the collaboration, Bridgers posed with a sign for the Taylor Swift Education Center inside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Music City.

Bridgers has talked about how Swift inspired her from a young age. â€œOne day, I was listening to country radio with my mom â€” my mom's here â€” and Taylor came on. I heard a girl, not much older than me, sing a song she had written about her own life. And the song was really good,â€ she recalled in a speech she delivered at the iHeart Radio Music Awards while presenting SwiftÂ with the 2023 Innovators Award. â€œI'm grateful to have grown up in a world with Taylor Swift in it, or, â€˜The World: Taylor's Version,â€ she said at the end of the speech.