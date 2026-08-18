Brenda Song Reveals Which Iconic Y2K DCOM Outfits Shed Still Wear Today

There’s no question about it: Brenda Song has a place on our Disney Channel Mount Rushmore.

From her Y2K ensembles in Get a Clue to every London Tipton outfit on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and her bold looks from Stuck in the Suburbs, she was (and still is) the ultimate fashion icon from our tween years.

The resurgence of early aughts fashion has Brenda reminiscing about Y2K Disney Channel style.

“I look back on our looks from Get A Clue, and I’m like, ‘14-year-old Brenda was cooking.’ I would wear that outfit now, and that’s what I love about fashion,” she told E!. “Everything sort of always comes back, it’s just about updating it.”

And she’s made it easy to do just that. Brenda collaborated with Marshalls to create her own edit, which of course, includes everything you need to add a subtle Disney Channel flair to your look.

If you’re wondering whether or not Brenda still owns any of her iconic Disney Channel outfits, she does, including her pink tweed set from Suite Life’s pilot episode and the recreation of Sharpay Evan’s “Bop to the Top” look worn in the High School Musical episode.

But there’s more she wishes she’d kept.Â “I think about my soccer ball purse from Stuck in the SuburbsÂ weekly,Â like, why didn’t I take that? It’s one of my favorite pieces.”

Recreate Brenda Song’s DCOM fashion style with pieces inspired by Brenda Song’s most iconic Disney Channel outfits.