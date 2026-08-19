Supergirl Star David Krumholtz Posts and Deletes Plans to Retire From Acting: And Now, New Life

David Krumholtz, who played Kor-El in this year's â€œSupergirlâ€ and appeared in â€œOppenheimerâ€ and â€œThe Studio,â€ said on Threads Monday that he's done with acting and ready to start a â€œnew life.â€

However, he later deleted the posts that spoke of his frustration with getting jobs in Hollywood, leading fans to speculate whether he is truly ready to turn in his SAG/AFTRA card.

Krumholtz, who also starred in â€œAddams Family Values,â€ wrote, â€œI kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It's been something I've been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I'd go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game.â€

The post said he â€œsent the definitive emailâ€ that would put his career on hold for now. â€œA huge wave of relief washed over me. Not sure what I'm going to do for money instead, or how I'm going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn't fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried,â€ he wrote.

It's not the first time he has been ready to hang it up, however. Seth Rogen told a story on the â€œDiary of a CEOâ€ podcast about how Krumholtz, a longtime friend, once told him he was going to quit acting and move to Riverside and start selling BMWs.

Krumholtz went on to add in his post, â€œIt became clear to me this year, that if I were to continue fighting for parts (what I used to call â€˜auditioning'), I'd be doing so for roles that exploit my talent and reputation for a drastically diminishing return. Exploitative art isn't art. And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits. I came up in a time where movie studios and TV networks, no matter how big, were still mom & pop store entities.â€

Reps for Krumholtz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Credits for Krumholtz, who has appeared in more than 100 film and TV projects, include â€œ10 Things I Hate About You,â€ â€œFreaks and Geeks,â€ â€œER,â€ â€œThe Trouble with Normal,â€ â€œThe Santa Clause 2,â€ â€œHarold & Kumar Go to White Castle,â€ â€œRay,â€ â€œTenacious D in the Pick of Destiny,â€ â€œSuperbad,â€ â€œWalk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,â€ â€œNumb3rs,â€ â€œRaising Hope,â€ â€œChildrens Hostpital,â€ â€œThis Is the End,â€ â€œKey and Peele,â€ â€œThe League,â€ â€œThe Good Wife,â€ â€œThe Deuce,â€ â€œSpringsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,â€ â€œForelockâ€ and â€œThe Rookie.â€