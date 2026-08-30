U.S. strikes Iranian rocket launchers near Strait of Hormuz

F/A-18 Super Hornets on the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Indian Ocean on Aug. 18, 2026.

U.S. forces struck two Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday after the military said Revolutionary Guard forces were preparing rockets carrying sea mines for launch into the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command confirmed to MS NOW.

“I can confirm that earlier today U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz,” Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, a U.S. Central Command spokesperson, said in a statement.

“Last week, CENTCOM completed clearing sea mines from the strait’s international shipping routes. U.S. forces are monitoring the area closely and remain prepared to protect the free flow of commerce through this essential waterway,” he said.

Sunday’s attack was the first publicly acknowledged U.S. strike on Iranian positions since late July, according to The Associated Press. The war has entered its sixth month and sharply disrupted vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards acknowledged the strikes, reported casualties, and said they would respond, AP reported. The group reportedly said they would respond.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.