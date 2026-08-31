Best bets for every NFL team

The NFL season offers an almost unlimited amount of betting opportunities, from seasonlong win totals to individual player props and everything in between. It can be daunting.

Don’t worry. I’ve got you covered.

Here are three wagers for each of the 32 franchises. Some picks look at the big picture, such as Super Bowl futures or division odds. Others zoom in on specific players, highlighting yardage totals, touchdown props or award chances. And for those who like long shots, we have a few of those too.

Whether you’re a futures-focused bettor mapping out the entire season or someone who prefers to target specific markets, this guide gives you a broad menu of options for every team. Consider it your all-in-one starting point for betting the 2026 NFL season.

Note: Odds by DraftKings and subject to change .

Jump to: ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI

CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU

IND | JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA

MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT

SEA | SF | TB | TEN | WAS

â€¢ UNDER 4.5 wins (-186)

â€¢ Trey McBride receiving yards UNDER 999.5 (-110)

â€¢ Jeremiyah Love rushing TDs UNDER 5.5 (+100)

The Cardinals have the hardest schedule in the league this year, and I expect their record to reflect that. If Arizona struggles to stay competitive, McBride’s receiving prop becomes difficult to clear because of statistical regression and a likely lack of consistent quarterback play. The under on Love adds another attractive fade of touchdown production. The rookie running back already suffered an ankle injury in training camp.

â€¢ UNDER 6.5 wins (+130)

â€¢ Fewest regular-season wins (15-1)

â€¢ Bijan Robinson rushing TDs UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Editor’s Picks

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Atlanta could struggle to find consistency because of questions at quarterback and a suspect defense. Under 6.5 wins is the primary value play, while a bet on the fewest regular-season wins provides significant upside if the Falcons completely bottom out. The Robinson play complements the team unders by fading Atlanta’s ability to consistently finish drives. Robinson can still post strong yardage numbers while falling short of this touchdown threshold.

â€¢ UNDER 11.5 wins (-140)

â€¢ Zay Flowers receiving TDs UNDER 5.5 (-120)

â€¢ Trey Hendrickson sacks UNDER 12.25 (-125)

The under on wins doesn’t require a disastrous season, it simply requires the Ravens to fall short of an extremely high bar. Flowers’ under on receiving touchdowns fits that thesis. He has been a productive receiver but has never scored more than five receiving TDs in a season, as his size limits his chances in the red zone. The Hendrickson under is another bet against elite individual production for a really good player. That’s just a massive number to clear, even if he does stay healthy the entire season.

â€¢ OVER 10.5 wins (-120)

â€¢ Win AFC East (-136)

â€¢ James Cook III rushing yards UNDER 1,224.5 (-110)

Buffalo is lined as the co-AFC favorite with Baltimore, and I agree that the team is going to be very good this season. I’m comfortable with the pricing on over 10.5 wins and an AFC East title. Those bets are closely correlated. If the Bills reach 11 or more victories, they’re in excellent position to take back the division from the Patriots. The under on Cook’s rushing yards is a bet against a massive number. Buffalo should have an elite rushing attack, but missing even one or two games makes this a difficult threshold to clear.

â€¢ OVER 6.5 wins (-166)

â€¢ OVER 2.5 division wins (-165)

â€¢ Bryce Young passing TDs UNDER 20.5 (-110)

After last season’s playoff appearance, Carolina feels poised to take a meaningful step forward. Over 6.5 wins is the anchor wager, while over 2.5 division wins suggests Carolina can capitalize on a mediocre NFC South and a solid home-field advantage. The under on Young’s passing touchdowns can coexist with both bets if the Panthers lean on their running game and defense, which I fully expect Dave Canales to do, following the script from a season ago.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (+105)

â€¢ Highest-scoring team in NFL (+900)

â€¢ Caleb Williams 30+ TD passes (+275)

Chicago’s three bets are built around an offense that coach Ben Johnson has openly said he wants to break scoring records this year. The price betting the over on wins provides value on a team that could make a significant leap, while a bet on highest-scoring team in the NFL offers a much bigger payoff if Johnson’s proclamations prove prophetic. Williams throwing 30-plus touchdown passes directly correlates with that outcome. If Williams takes a jump alongside Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, watch out.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (-160)

â€¢ Win AFC North (+184)

â€¢ Zac Taylor to win Coach of the Year (28-1)

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Cincinnati feels like a sleeper team in the AFC. The bets on wins and the AFC North depend on the Bengals remaining healthy on offense, while Taylor winning Coach of the Year at these odds provides substantial upside if the revamped defense helps the Bengals become a more complete contender in the conference. The additions of DT Dexter Lawrence II, DT Jonathan Allen and DE Boye Mafe should pay immediate dividends on that side of the ball.

play 5:32 Kevin Clark predicts the Browns will only win three games this season

â€¢ UNDER 5.5 wins (+115)

â€¢ Fewest regular-season wins (+1050)

â€¢ Deshaun Watson passing yards UNDER 1,749.5 (-120)

Cleveland’s portfolio of wagers is a straightforward assessment that this team is bad. The under bet on wins provides value if the Browns struggle to find stability, while a play on the fewest regular-season wins offers significant leverage on a true collapse. The under on Watson’s passing yards prop fits particularly well because the number can be threatened simply by injury and/or ineffectiveness. Stocked up with bonus draft capital for 2027 and beyond, the Browns are actually incentivized to quietly tank this season.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (+100)

â€¢ Division finishing position: 1 (+235)

â€¢ Earn No. 1 seed in NFC (+1550)

On paper, Dallas looks like a legit contender entering this season. Bets on wins and winning the division are particularly attractive. We know the offense should be capable, but the upgraded personnel on the defensive side of the ball has me really intrigued with the ceiling of this team. That’s why I’m willing to sprinkle a little on Dallas earning the NFC’s No. 1 seed. That requires everything to break right, but the price is super attractive given the talent on this roster.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (-110)

â€¢ AFC champions (+1025)

â€¢ Jonah Coleman to win OROY (55-1)

After hosting the AFC Championship Game without its starting QB last season, Denver feels a little undervalued in the market. Over on wins is the core position, reflecting confidence that the Broncos can remain among the AFC’s better teams. Bo Nix is back and healthy to start the season, and Denver should once again have an elite defensive unit, so the number to win the AFC feels mispriced. Coleman winning Offensive Rookie of the Year is the lottery ticket. It requires a major breakout, but Coleman has looked incredible in the preseason, with coach Sean Payton raving about his play.

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â€¢ UNDER 10.5 wins (-105)

â€¢ MISS playoffs (+180)

â€¢ Jared Goff to record 400-yard passing game (-105)

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Detroit could be headed for some regression in 2026 thanks to a defense that is already beat up and playing in a difficult division. The under on wins and missing the playoffs both play into this thesis. Goff recording 400-plus passing yards in a game also relates to my belief that this team could play in a lot of shootouts. Dan Campbell is a great coach and the offense should be one of the most dangerous in the league, but the market seems too confidently priced for Detroit and isn’t giving enough consideration to the other side of the ball.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (-130)

â€¢ Win NFC North (+225)

â€¢ Matthew Golden receiving yards UNDER 649.5 (-105)

Green Bay could be an NFC contender and could thrive in the second half of the season when Micah Parsons makes his expected return. The over on wins provides the foundation, with the NFC North title pick offering additional value if Green Bay gets good play out of QB Jordan Love. Golden’s receiving yards under prop can still cash on a successful team if the Packers spread targets among multiple playmakers and Golden operates as a player whose speed is used to create opportunities for others in the offense.

â€¢ UNDER 10.5 wins (-156)

â€¢ Nico Collins receiving yards UNDER 1,149.5 (-110)

â€¢ C.J. Stroud passing TDs UNDER 22.5 (-105)

Houston has a championship-caliber defense … and a very questionable offense. An under bet on the win total is a bet that the offense holds the team back a bit. Collins under his receiving yards prop and Stroud under his passing touchdowns prop fades two key components of Houston’s offensive ceiling. Stroud has regressed in multiple seasons from his historic rookie season. The Texans are likely to lean into some low-scoring game scripts understanding that their defense is the best avenue to winning games this season.

â€¢ OVER 7.5 wins (-140)

â€¢ MAKE playoffs (+170)

â€¢ Jonathan Taylor to win OPOY (22-1)

Indianapolis is another team that feels undervalued in the market. Before QB Daniel Jones got hurt last season, the Colts were one of the best stories in the NFL. Taking the over on the win total feels very comfortable, while taking the Colts to make the playoffs captures additional value if they look like they did for the first half of 2025. Taylor winning Offensive Player of the Year is the ambitious piece. He was on his way toward winning this award in 2025 until injuries derailed the offense. He should once again dominate touches and be a focal point of coach Shane Steichen’s offensive attack.

â€¢ OVER 8.5 wins (-140)

â€¢ Trevor Lawrence most passing yards in AFC South (-135)

â€¢ Bhayshul Tuten rushing yards UNDER 724.5 (-110)

Jacksonville’s win total this season is certainly eye-catching after the Jaguars won 13 games a season ago. Even with some baked-in regression, I feel good about betting the over on wins. Lawrence leading the AFC South in passing yards feels likely, given the other QBs in the division. The under on Tuten’s rushing yards is not an indictment on his talent, but an admission that there may not be enough volume for Tuten to approach that threshold, as he could lose opportunity on the ground to Chris Rodriguez Jr., who played under Liam Coen at Kentucky.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (-160)

â€¢ Travis Kelce receiving yards UNDER 674.5 (-110)

â€¢ Kelce receptions UNDER 66.5 (-110)

Kansas City is one of the best bounce-back candidates in the league this season. Betting the over on the win total reflects confidence that the Chiefs remain among the AFC’s best with Patrick Mahomes at full health. However, as for Kelce, he is 36 years old and clearly on the decline. Taking the under on his props leans into a reduced workload as coach Andy Reid tries to find other weapons to center the offense around, such as free agent RB Kenneth Walker III.

â€¢ UNDER 6.5 wins (-150)

â€¢ UNDER 1.5 division wins (-135)

â€¢ Brock Bowers receiving yards OVER 924.5 (-110)

The unders on total wins and division wins are closely linked for a Raiders team that plays a very difficult schedule. Bowers going over his receiving yards total provides an intriguing counterpoint, as I expect new head coach Klint Kubiak to build the offense around his uniquely gifted tight end. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center, Bowers is going to be fed the ball all season long if he stays healthy.

â€¢ UNDER 10.5 wins (-160)

â€¢ Highest-scoring NFL team (20-1)

â€¢ Omarion Hampton most rushing TDs (25-1)

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Going with the under here reflects the Chargers’ difficult schedule and propensity to disappoint, while betting them as the highest-scoring team in the NFL offers a substantial payoff if the offense Mike McDaniel installs helps Justin Herbert live up to lofty MVP expectations. Hampton to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns is another long shot tied to that offensive upside. McDaniel has coordinated some hyper-elite rushing attacks.

â€¢ UNDER 11.5 wins (+105)

â€¢ Matthew Stafford passing yards UNDER 3,899.5 (-110)

â€¢ Davante Adams receiving TDs UNDER 9.5 (-135)

The portfolio of wagers on the Rams reflects betting that an excellent team falls short of its most optimistic projections. The under on wins offers value on regression, while taking Stafford to go under on his passing yards total plays if injuries limit his volume or the defense (with newly-unretired Aaron Donald) is so good that the Rams don’t need to throw the ball much. Taking the under on Adams’ receiving touchdowns is a classic regression play on a 33-year-old coming off a statistical outlier season in terms end zone opportunity. The Rams are the best team in the league on paper coming into the year, but the market has them priced as such. I think the value is going the other way.

â€¢ UNDER 4.5 wins (-175)

â€¢ UNDER 1.5 division wins (+100)

â€¢ De’Von Achane receptions UNDER 57.5 (-110)

Miami’s roster looks like the worst on paper in the NFL heading into the season. I’m confident in the wager on the win total, and the under on division wins correlates perfectly. Taking the under on Achane’s receptions adds another way to fade Miami’s offensive efficiency. Mike McDaniel and his RB-friendly scheme are gone. So, too, is Tua Tagovailoa, who had a propensity to check down to Achane. Malik Willis is more likely to use his legs in those scenarios, limiting opportunity for Achane in this offense.

â€¢ UNDER 8.5 wins (+100)

â€¢ MISS playoffs (-186)

â€¢ Justin Jefferson receptions UNDER 92.5 (-110)

Minnesota is maybe the most difficult team to handicap. Good coach, good offensive talent, good defense. What do we have at QB? I lean toward the under on wins and missing the playoffs, thinking Kyler Murray is not the answer, especially in a very competitive NFC North. Jefferson’s under on receptions correlates if Murray isn’t the fix for the Vikings’ problems at QB. Jefferson can remain one of football’s best receivers and still fall short of 93 catches because of environment.

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â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (-150)

â€¢ Division finishing position: 2 (+122)

â€¢ A.J. Brown receiving yards UNDER 1,124.5 (-110)

The Patriots should once again be playoff contenders, but the schedule is far more daunting this year than last. Still, taking the over on their win total feels good coming off of last season’s growth with Drake Maye at QB, and taking them to finish second in the AFC East offers an appealing middle ground between winning the division and missing the postseason altogether. Brown is likely to be the focal point of the passing game, but he has some knee issues, so I’m playing him to the under.

play 8:14 PREDICTIONS to win the NFC South Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers & Falcons odds

â€¢ OVER 7.5 wins (-120)

â€¢ NFC South division winner (+270)

â€¢ Travis Etienne Jr. rushing yards OVER 824.5 (-110)

In a wide-open NFC South, why not New Orleans? Over 7.5 wins is the baseline, while the odds on winning the NFC South add meaningful value if the Saints hit their ceiling. Chances on hitting the over on Etienne’s rushing yards are helped by the early-season injury to Alvin Kamara. Etienne should get fed the ball plenty in Kellen Moore’s offensive system. Hopefully the Jordyn Tyson hamstring injury doesn’t linger throughout the entire season and Tyler Shough is able to build on some promising flashes from his rookie campaign.

â€¢ UNDER 7.5 wins (-110)

â€¢ Jaxson Dart rushing TDs UNDER 5.5 (+115)

â€¢ Dart passing yards UNDER 3,150 (-115)

John Harbaugh has had a lot of success in this league, but I just don’t know if I like the setup for this season in New York. The under on wins is my primary position. I’m concerned about Dart developing under OC Matt Nagy and senior offensive assistant Greg Roman. Taking the under on passing yards and rushing touchdowns leans into stalled growth from the second-year QB. He could also miss time as one of the most frequent visitors in the league to the blue tent.

â€¢ OVER 5.5 wins (-120)

â€¢ Omar Cooper Jr. receiving yards UNDER 449.5 (-115)

â€¢ Adonai Mitchell most receiving TDs in AFC East (100-1)

The Jets’ roster intrigues me on paper, especially on offense. Elite RB. Great, young O-line. Talented pass catchers. I think Geno Smith will play well enough to get this team over the win number. Unfortunately for first-round pick Cooper, he has had a rough start to his NFL career, so I feel comfortable playing the under on his receiving yards prop in his rookie season. The biggest lottery ticket is Mitchell to lead the AFC East in receiving touchdowns. That price requires an enormous breakout, but Mitchell is an elite physical talent who could thrive downfield and in the red zone as a complement to Garrett Wilson.

â€¢ OVER 9.5 wins (-156)

â€¢ Division finishing position: 2 (+230)

â€¢ Jalen Hurts rushing yards UNDER 424.5 (-110)

Philadelphia seems like a team with a lot to prove. With a dominant defense, I like the Eagles to go over their wins projection but finish second in the division. The under on Hurts’ rushing yards total can cash if the Eagles protect their franchise quarterback and reduce designed rushing opportunities. Plus, Hurts seems less enthusiastic about running the ball each and every year. With a deep roster and strong running game, Philadelphia doesn’t need Hurts to accumulate massive rushing numbers to succeed.

â€¢ OVER 7.5 wins (-160)

â€¢ Aaron Rodgers passing TDs OVER 21.5 (-110)

â€¢ T.J. Watt sacks UNDER 11.25 (-150)

The Rodgers-Mike McCarthy reunion has me feeling nostalgic. Taking the over on wins reflects confidence that the Steelers can be competitive, while Rodgers over his passing touchdowns prop is contingent on him staying upright. The 42-year-old has never thrown fewer than 24 TDs in a fully healthy season. Watt going under his sack total is a bet against what is a big number for the aging edge rusher.

â€¢ UNDER 10.5 wins (-150)

â€¢ MISS playoffs (+122)

â€¢ Brock Purdy passing TDs UNDER 27.5 (-110)

The 49ers have certainly had an eventful offseason and training camp, haven’t they? Even with Kyle Shanahan’s magic touch, I have to go under on the win total because of all the off-field turbulence. Taking the 49ers to miss the playoffs becomes especially attractive if injuries continue to mount for this aging roster. The Purdy bet to go under on passing touchdowns is a play on a lofty number and a by-product of the systemic concern with this offense and team.

â€¢ OVER 10.5 wins (-115)

â€¢ Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving yards UNDER 1,324.5 (-110)

â€¢ Rashid Shaheed receiving yards OVER 574.5 (-110)

Seattle should once again lean on a dominant defense in its quest to repeat as Super Bowl champ. I trust Mike Macdonald to get the team over 10.5 wins. The under on receiving yards for JSN doesn’t require a bad season from the breakout receiver; it simply requires his production to fall short of an enormous number. Shaheed complements that wager with my expectation that Seattle spreads more production among its weapons. Shaheed was paid more than $50 million this offseason, so I expect him to be used far more than he was in 2025 after joining the team via trade midway through the season.

â€¢ UNDER 8.5 wins (-136)

â€¢ UNDER 3.5 division wins (-125)

â€¢ Rueben Bain Jr. sacks UNDER 6.25 (+100)

Taking the under on wins and division wins suggests the Buccaneers will struggle to consistently beat their closest competition. This is another difficult team to handicap in the wildly mediocre NFC South. Taking the under on Bain’s sacks feels like a strong play. It’s often difficult for rookie pass rushers to make an immediate impact in the sack department.

Tennessee Tians

â€¢ UNDER 6.5 wins (-115)

â€¢ Division finishing position: 4 (+105)

â€¢ Carnell Tate receptions UNDER 61.5 (-110)

This portfolio takes a bearish view of the Titans’ outlook. Under on the win total is the primary bet, while finishing fourth in the AFC South provides a strong complementary position. Taking Tate under his receptions prop extends the skepticism to the passing game. The No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL draft has struggled to develop a chemistry with Cam Ward thus far in the preseason. Tate’s receiving profile as a downfield threat also hurts his chances at racking up high-percentage receptions closer to the line of scrimmage.

â€¢ OVER 7.5 wins (-105)

â€¢ Stefon Diggs receiving yards UNDER 774.5 (-110)

â€¢ Jayden Daniels to win Comeback Player of the Year (+450)

Hitting the over on wins is attainable for this flawed team if Daniels is healthy enough to play the entire season. Daniels winning Comeback Player of the Year adds substantial upside to the portfolio. Adding Diggs to the receivers room should help Daniels return to his rookie year level of performance, although I like Diggs going under his receiving yards total. He is 32 years old, and unlike last year in New England, he is clearly slotted as the No. 2 pass-catching option in this offense behind Terry McLaurin.