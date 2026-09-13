Lady Gaga Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Michael Polansky: Reports

Lady Gaga and her fiancÃ© Michael Polansky have welcomed their first baby together, according to multiple reports.

Earlier this week, the singer and Polansky were spotted strolling in northern California, with Gaga toting a baby in a front sling. Page 6, who published the photos of Gaga with the baby, first reported that Mother Monster was now a mother, with People also confirming the news Friday night.

Baby Gaga's name and gender was not known at press time; Gaga has not yet commented on her new addition.

Gaga has been out of the spotlight since her Mayhem Ball tour wrapped in April; Page 6 reported that she was only seen in twice in public this summer, once shopping in May â€” the same month she contributed songs to The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack â€” and then taking a selfie with a fan in August. During that time, Gaga's social media activity has similarly slowed, only uploading promotional posts every few weeks.

The singer-actress and Polansky, an entrepreneur, began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2024. In recent years, Gaga was spoken openly about her desire to journey into motherhood.

â€œI would like to do many things,â€ she told Stephen Colbert in 2025. â€œAll of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope.â€

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Even before meeting Polansky, Gaga expressed her desire to have children. â€œI want to do more movies, I want to have babies,â€ she said in a 2019 YouTube makeup tutorial video.

Lady Gaga's schedule is currently clear, with no tour dates or acting roles currently in the works.