Drake Hypes FOMO Ahead of Arrival of Not So Short Film: They Keep Saying Our Genre Is Dying

Drake's anticipated FOMO is set to be released Tuesday night (Sept. 15). Hours before the â€œnot so short filmâ€ arrives, Drizzy shared details and what inspired him to create the visual in a candid Instagram post.

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â€œThis is self funded surrealism A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer,â€ Drake wrote. â€œCredit to nobody but the members Here's some life advice before you watch Nobody is coming to save you.â€

Drizzy ultimately hopes that the short film will inspire viewers in some way to live a fuller life. â€œYou must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc,â€ he continued.

While he hears the noise from people claiming hip-hop is going downhill, Drake assured fans he's not going anywhere anytime soon, and he still loves the genre as much as he did before his career took off to global fame.

â€œThey keep saying our genre is dying Videos don't matter Nobody is watching nobody is listening I still care. As much as I did on the set of Best I Ever Had,â€ he concluded his post. â€œSo be kind and rewind.â€

It's unclear how new Drake music will ultimately play a role in Fear of Missing Out, which he began teasing in September.

The OVO boss hasn't been wasting much time in 2026, as the 39-year-old is coming off dropping his trifecta of albums (ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR) in May. The albums made history, with Drake becoming the first artist to simultaneously hold the top three slots of the Billboard 200.

The short film will be available to stream on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Find Drake's post below.